Swiss Life successfully places CHF 250 million senior bond

Today, Swiss Life Holding Ltd successfully placed a CHF 250 million senior bond with 0.25% coupon and maturity in October 2023. The bond was placed with investors in the Swiss franc market. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the CHF 225 million senior bond issued in 2013 and maturing in June 2019.

General Notice

This announcement appears as a matter of record only. All the above-referenced bonds have been placed, and this announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy bonds or other securities of Swiss Life Holding Ltd or its subsidiaries. Neither does it constitute (i) an offering prospectus within the meaning of Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, (ii) a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Regulation Listing Rules, nor (iii) a prospectus or a supplement prospectus pursuant to Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 4 November 2003 (the "EU Prospectus Directive"). No action has been taken or will be taken in the relevant member states of the European Economic Area permitting a public offering of the bonds. A "relevant member state" is any member state which has implemented the EU Prospectus Directive.

Information

Media Relations

Phone +41 43 284 77 77

media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations

Phone +41 43 284 52 76

investor.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife.com

Follow us on Twitter

@swisslife_group

Further information

All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases