Swiss Life successfully places CHF 250 million senior bond

02/27/2019 | 11:50am EST

Zürich, 27 February 2019

Swiss Life successfully places CHF 250 million senior bond

Today, Swiss Life Holding Ltd successfully placed a CHF 250 million senior bond with 0.25% coupon and maturity in October 2023. The bond was placed with investors in the Swiss franc market. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the refinancing of the CHF 225 million senior bond issued in 2013 and maturing in June 2019.

General Notice
This announcement appears as a matter of record only. All the above-referenced bonds have been placed, and this announcement constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy bonds or other securities of Swiss Life Holding Ltd or its subsidiaries. Neither does it constitute (i) an offering prospectus within the meaning of Art. 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations, (ii) a listing prospectus within the meaning of the SIX Swiss Exchange Regulation Listing Rules, nor (iii) a prospectus or a supplement prospectus pursuant to Directive 2003/71/EC, as amended, of the European Parliament and of the Council dated 4 November 2003 (the "EU Prospectus Directive"). No action has been taken or will be taken in the relevant member states of the European Economic Area permitting a public offering of the bonds. A "relevant member state" is any member state which has implemented the EU Prospectus Directive.

Information

Media Relations

Phone +41 43 284 77 77

media.relations@swisslife.ch

Investor Relations

Phone +41 43 284 52 76

investor.relations@swisslife.ch

www.swisslife.com

Follow us on Twitter

@swisslife_group

Further information

All our media releases can be found at swisslife.com/mediareleases

Swiss Life

The Swiss Life Group is one of Europe's leading comprehensive life and pensions and financial solutions providers. In its core markets of Switzerland, France and Germany, Swiss Life offers individuals and corporations comprehensive and individual advice plus a broad range of own and partner products through its sales force and distribution partners such as brokers and banks.

Swiss Life Select, Tecis, Horbach, Proventus, Fincentrum and Chase de Vere advisors choose suitable products for customers from the market according to the Best Select approach. Swiss Life Asset Managers offers institutional and private investors access to investment and asset management solutions. Swiss Life provides multinational corporations with employee benefits solutions and high net worth individuals with structured life and pensions products.

Swiss Life Holding Ltd, registered in Zurich, was founded in 1857 as Schweizerische Rentenanstalt. The shares of Swiss Life Holding Ltd are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SLHN). The subsidiaries Livit, Corpus Sireo, Mayfair Capital and Beos are also part of the Swiss Life Group. The Group employs a workforce of around 8600 and has at its disposal a distribution network of some 14 000 advisors.

A journey through Swiss Life Group

What matters in life

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

This publication contains specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like "believe", "assume", "expect" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. These may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, developments and expectations of Swiss Life and those explicitly or implicitly described in these forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, the reader is reminded that these statements are merely projections and should not be overvalued. Neither SwissLife nor its Members of the Board of Directors, executive managers, managers, employees or external advisors nor any other person associated with Swiss Life or with any other relationship to the company makes any express or implied representation or warranty as to the correctness or completeness of the information contained in this publication. SwissLife and the abovementioned persons shall not be liable under any circumstances for any direct or indirect loss resulting from the use of this information. Furthermore, Swiss Life undertakes no obligation to publicly update or change any of these forward-looking statements, or to adjust them to reflect new information, future events, developments or similar.




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
