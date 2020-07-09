Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swiss Life Holding AG    SLHN   CH0014852781

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG

(SLHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Swiss Life 2020 half-year results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 04:05am EDT

Swiss Life 2020 half-year results

Dear All

Swiss Life will release its 2020 half-year results on Thursday, 13 August 2020 at 07.00 a.m. (CET).

Patrick Frost, Group CEO, and Matthias Aellig, Group CFO, will host a conference call at 09.00 a.m. (CET) to present the results to investors and analysts followed by a Q&A session.

Please use the telephone numbers listed below to participate in the call:

Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00

UK: +44 (0) 207 107 0613

USA: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

The event will be broadcast live on our website (audio webcast). A replay will be available after the event.


Best regards,


Swiss Life
Investor Relations

Investor.relations@swisslife.ch

+41 43 284 52 76




Provider
Channel
Contact
EQS Group Ltd., Switzerland
switzerland.eqs.com
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs.switzerland@eqs.com
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
04:05aSwiss Life 2020 half-year results
TE
06/24The Swiss want to take control of their own lives – and felt more self-..
TE
05/26SWISS LIFE : Naira in 'marginal' recovery as speculators face N10b loss
AQ
05/26Swiss Life grows its group life business and strengthens its balance sheet ag..
TE
05/25SWISS LIFE : Naira set to rally as cbn, abcon finalise bdcs' resumption of forex..
AQ
05/22SWISS LIFE : ABCON to sanction erring members over forex abuses
AQ
05/22SWISS LIFE : Abcon Warns Forex Speculators As BDCS Set to Resume Operations
AQ
05/21ABCON : Forex speculators to lose funds
AQ
05/12Swiss Life keeps targets, first-quarter fee income rises
RE
05/12Increase in fee income by 11% to CHF 453 million – normalisation of pre..
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 20 776 M 22 177 M 22 177 M
Net income 2020 1 121 M 1 197 M 1 197 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,97x
Yield 2020 5,90%
Capitalization 11 117 M 11 844 M 11 867 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 9 243
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Swiss Life Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 410,15 CHF
Last Close Price 348,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick Frost Group Chief Executive Officer
Rolf Hugo Dörig Chairman
Matthias Aellig Chief Financial & Risk Officer
Gerold Bührer First Vice Chairman
Franziska Tschudi Sauber Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG-28.20%11 844
AXA-27.40%49 814
PRUDENTIAL PLC-13.66%40 759
METLIFE, INC.-27.86%32 691
MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION-30.35%26 228
AFLAC INCORPORATED-33.08%24 840
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group