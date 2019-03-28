Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swiss Prime Site    SPSN   CH0008038389

SWISS PRIME SITE

(SPSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Lonza significantly expands its presence in Stücki Park

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 02:05am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Olten, 28 March 2019

Lonza significantly expands its presence in Stücki Park

  • Lonza to rent an additional 8 000 m2 in new Stücki Park buildings
  • New buildings create space for a total of 1 700 work stations in Basel

Lonza to rent an additional 8 000 m2 in new Stücki Park buildings

Lonza, a leading global supplier in the life sciences sector, is already an important tenant in the Stücki Park. The company occupies both office and laboratory space on the existing site. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is building additional spaces for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry alongside the long building (Hochbergerstrasse 60 A to E). Four buildings will be erected in two construction phases, with seven and eight floors respectively. From the third quarter of 2020, Lonza Drug Product Services will occupy an entire building in this new development, comprising around 8 000 m2. Prof. Hanns-Christian Mahler, Head of Lonza Drug Product Services, commented: «As we continue to grow in Drug Product Services, the new buildings at Stücki Park are ideal for us. In the new 60 G building, we will be able to provide our specialists with another 250 work stations, thus further enhancing Basel as a major economic area».

New buildings create space for a total of 1 700 work stations in Basel

The development of the Stücki Park complex is progressing according to plan. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is significantly expanding the site with investment of CHF 190 million. The expansion of the existing laboratory and office space will be carried out in two phases, doubling the rental area by some 33 000 m2 to over 60 000 m2 by 2023. Consequently, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is able to meet the region's needs for laboratory and office space and create an additional 1 700 work stations. The project will unite knowledge, innovation, experience and retail in an urban centre - a true melting pot that will impact the whole Basel region. Peter Lehmann, CEO of Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, commented: «We are delighted that our project is able to meet the additional space requirements of one of our anchor tenants in Stücki Park. The complete rental of the existing long building and a substantial part of the new building represents a significant milestone for the site, which this project will make considerably more attractive».

If you have any questions, please contact:

Mladen Tomic, Media Relations

Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss

Peter Lehmann, CEO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien AG

Tel. +41 58 317 17 30, peter.lehmann@sps.swiss

Swiss Prime Site Immobilien AG

Swiss Prime Site Immobilien AG is a group company of the listed Swiss Prime Site AG. Its current property portfolio is worth over CHF 11 billion. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien invests in high-quality real estate in prime locations in Switzerland. These properties are mainly used by commercial tenants. The conversion, development and modernisation of entire areas constitutes another important pillar of this business segment.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF SWISS PRIME SITE AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWISS PRIME SITE
02:05aLonza significantly expands its presence in Stücki Park
TE
03/26SWISS PRIME SITE AG : Annual General Meeting approves all Board recommendations
TE
02/28SWISS PRIME SITE : favourable results at all levels
TE
02/21SWISS PRIME SITE : changes to the Board of Directors
TE
01/08Significant letting successes in Q4 2018
TE
2018Development pipeline in focus at Capital Markets Day 2018 in Geneva
TE
2018Strategic property exchange with Credit Suisse Asset Management investment ve..
TE
2018Swiss Prime Site AG announces result of rights offering – 97.7% of subs..
TE
2018The real estate provider Halter AG will be another anchor tenant in Schlieren
TE
2018SWISS PRIME SITE : RIGHTS ISSUE: 0.0625 new shares @ 74 CHF for 1 existing share
FA
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 1 169 M
EBIT 2018 459 M
Net income 2018 321 M
Debt 2018 4 360 M
Yield 2018 4,27%
P/E ratio 2018 19,93
P/E ratio 2019 20,82
EV / Sales 2018 9,41x
EV / Sales 2019 9,49x
Capitalization 6 634 M
Chart SWISS PRIME SITE
Duration : Period :
Swiss Prime Site Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS PRIME SITE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 83,8  CHF
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
René Zahnd Chief Executive Officer
Hans Peter Wehrli Chairman
Markus Meier Chief Financial Officer
Christopher Michael Chambers Non-Executive Director
Rudolf Huber Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS PRIME SITE8.80%6 598
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED17.73%47 947
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.57%45 195
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.09%39 502
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD26.53%32 962
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD21.35%32 208
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.