YOND – property with innovative space concept now 80% let

Strong demand for adaptable space

In late 2017, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien in Zurich laid the foundation stone for its «YOND» project. The building is on schedule and will be ready for occupation in autumn 2019 as a new asset in the property portfolio. With a total area of around 18 500 m2, 80% had already been let by mid-June 2019, representing over 14 000 m2. Among the first anchor tenants at YOND are service companies in the fields of recruitment, communications and facility management. This compelling ensemble will be complemented by production companies, gastronomical venues as well as retail formats. «We are very pleased to note that we correctly anticipated the needs of our customers with our innovative property concept. Today, in particular, tenants want as much flexibility as possible to enlarge and even refit their spaces. YOND provides just the right degree of freedom for them to bring their spatial requirements into line with their business models. Another key factor for our customers are modern workstations and a diverse site with services for their employees,» said Peter Lehmann, CEO of Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, commenting on the lively demand for the new property product. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is currently in intensive talks with potential tenants for the remaining 4 500 m2.

YOND Zurich: innovative construction process for customised modern spaces

The unique structure of YOND makes it an attractive site for service providers and production facilities alike. It aims to be an inspiring environment for all tenants. With an investment volume of CHF 91 million (incl. land) and an anticipated annual rental income of CHF 4.8 million, the project aims to meet the changing requirements of its tenants with multi-functional spaces and a range of different interior concepts. YOND brings together key current concepts - rooms and spaces that can be individually and creatively adapted to current market conditions. The innovative character of the building was also apparent throughout the entire planning and construction process. This was the company's first project to be completely implemented according to the principles of «lean construction». Peter Lehmann, CEO of Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, commented: «For the YOND project, we were able to deploy technologies and processes that will allow us to provide even better working and living spaces, tailored to our customers' requirements. The high demand proves that YOND is completely in tune with the times.»