Swiss Prime Site

SWISS PRIME SITE

(SPSN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 06/19 11:31:13 am
83.2 CHF   -0.83%
01:05aYOND – property with innovative space concept now 80% let
TE
05/21JED SCHLIEREN : «2226» – back to the roots of building
TE
04/02SWISS PRIME SITE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
News 
News

YOND – property with innovative space concept now 80% let

0
06/20/2019 | 01:05am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Olten, 20 June 2019

YOND - property with innovative space concept now 80% let

  • Strong demand for adaptable space
  • YOND Zurich: innovative construction process for customised modern spaces

Strong demand for adaptable space

In late 2017, Swiss Prime Site Immobilien in Zurich laid the foundation stone for its «YOND» project. The building is on schedule and will be ready for occupation in autumn 2019 as a new asset in the property portfolio. With a total area of around 18 500 m2, 80% had already been let by mid-June 2019, representing over 14 000 m2. Among the first anchor tenants at YOND are service companies in the fields of recruitment, communications and facility management. This compelling ensemble will be complemented by production companies, gastronomical venues as well as retail formats. «We are very pleased to note that we correctly anticipated the needs of our customers with our innovative property concept. Today, in particular, tenants want as much flexibility as possible to enlarge and even refit their spaces. YOND provides just the right degree of freedom for them to bring their spatial requirements into line with their business models. Another key factor for our customers are modern workstations and a diverse site with services for their employees,» said Peter Lehmann, CEO of Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, commenting on the lively demand for the new property product. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien is currently in intensive talks with potential tenants for the remaining 4 500 m2.

YOND Zurich: innovative construction process for customised modern spaces

The unique structure of YOND makes it an attractive site for service providers and production facilities alike. It aims to be an inspiring environment for all tenants. With an investment volume of CHF 91 million (incl. land) and an anticipated annual rental income of CHF 4.8 million, the project aims to meet the changing requirements of its tenants with multi-functional spaces and a range of different interior concepts. YOND brings together key current concepts - rooms and spaces that can be individually and creatively adapted to current market conditions. The innovative character of the building was also apparent throughout the entire planning and construction process. This was the company's first project to be completely implemented according to the principles of «lean construction». Peter Lehmann, CEO of Swiss Prime Site Immobilien, commented: «For the YOND project, we were able to deploy technologies and processes that will allow us to provide even better working and living spaces, tailored to our customers' requirements. The high demand proves that YOND is completely in tune with the times.»

If you have any questions, please contact:

Mladen Tomic, Media Relations

Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss

Peter Lehmann, CEO Swiss Prime Site Immobilien

Tel. +41 58 317 17 30, peter.lehmann@sps.swiss

Swiss Prime Site Immobilien AG

Swiss Prime Site Immobilien AG is a group company of the listed Swiss Prime Site AG. Its current property portfolio is worth over CHF 11 billion. Swiss Prime Site Immobilien invests in high-quality real estate in prime locations in Switzerland. These properties are mainly used by commercial tenants. The conversion, development and modernisation of entire areas constitutes another important pillar of this business segment.

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF SWISS PRIME SITE AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
cs@tensideqs.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
