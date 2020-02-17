Log in
Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) approves takeover of Tertianum by Capvis

02/17/2020 | 01:05am EST

PRESS RELEASE

Olten, 17 February 2020

Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) approves takeover of Tertianum by Capvis

The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) raises no objections to the takeover of the Tertianum Group, which belongs to Swiss Prime Site, by Capvis Equity V LP, a fund advised by the investment company Capvis AG (jointly «Capvis»).

The purchase agreement encompasses the operation of over 80 residential and care centres as well as residences distributed throughout Switzerland. The around 4 900 employees and the existing management of the Tertianum Group will transfer to the new owner. 16 properties and four projects will remain in the ownership of Swiss Prime Site and continue to contribute to the balanced diversification of its property portfolio.

The execution of the contract (closing) will take place within the next weeks.

If you have any questions, please contact:

Investor Relations, Markus Waeber

Tel. +41 58 317 17 64, markus.waeber@sps.swiss

Media Relations, Mladen Tomic

Tel. +41 58 317 17 42, mladen.tomic@sps.swiss

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF SWISS PRIME SITE AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.




