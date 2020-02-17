Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) approves takeover of Tertianum by Capvis

The Swiss Competition Commission (COMCO) raises no objections to the takeover of the Tertianum Group, which belongs to Swiss Prime Site, by Capvis Equity V LP, a fund advised by the investment company Capvis AG (jointly «Capvis»).

The purchase agreement encompasses the operation of over 80 residential and care centres as well as residences distributed throughout Switzerland. The around 4 900 employees and the existing management of the Tertianum Group will transfer to the new owner. 16 properties and four projects will remain in the ownership of Swiss Prime Site and continue to contribute to the balanced diversification of its property portfolio.

The execution of the contract (closing) will take place within the next weeks.