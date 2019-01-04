Rothesay Plans GBP3.5 Billion Bid for Swiss Re Division -Sky News

--Specialist insurer Rothesay Life is considering launching a 3.5 billion-pound ($4.40 billion) bid for Swiss Re's ReAssure business, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Rothesay wants to make a formal offer in the coming months, though the current status of the talks between the two parties remains unclear, Sky News says.

--Swiss Re said last summer that it would explore a public listing of the ReAssure business but challenging market conditions could make an outright sale more attractive, according to Sky News.

