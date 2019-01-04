Log in
SWISS RE (SR9)
  News  
Rothesay Plans GBP3.5 Billion Bid for Swiss Re Division -Sky News

01/04/2019 | 01:59pm CET

--Specialist insurer Rothesay Life is considering launching a 3.5 billion-pound ($4.40 billion) bid for Swiss Re's ReAssure business, Sky News reports, citing unnamed sources.

--Rothesay wants to make a formal offer in the coming months, though the current status of the talks between the two parties remains unclear, Sky News says.

--Swiss Re said last summer that it would explore a public listing of the ReAssure business but challenging market conditions could make an outright sale more attractive, according to Sky News.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2s7PLhJ

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Change
SWISS RE -0.22% 89.9 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
SWISS RE 0.15% 79.9 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
SWISS RE AG - ADR -0.26% 22.76 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 775 M
EBIT 2018 2 963 M
Net income 2018 2 030 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,80%
P/E ratio 2018 14,86
P/E ratio 2019 9,57
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,82x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 30 903 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 99,6 $
Spread / Average Target 9,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
Walter Bruno Kielholz Chairman
Thomas Wellauer Group Chief Operating Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Markus Schmid Head-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS RE-0.28%30 903
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG-1.73%32 413
SWISS RE-0.02%30 903
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG0.09%16 150
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC-1.70%8 780
EVEREST RE GROUP-1.88%8 685
