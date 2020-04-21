Swiss Re : Appoints Matthias Grass as CFO at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

By Mauro Orru

Swiss Re AG said Tuesday that it has appointed Matthias Grass as chief financial officer at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, its commercial insurance arm.

The Zurich-based reinsurer said Mr. Grass would start his new role July 1, joining the Swiss Re Corporate Solutions executive committee, and succeeding Martin Mueller, who has been appointed head of global finance transformation at Swiss Re.

Mr. Grass previously served as chief financial officer for group operations and chief financial officer for Swiss Re's service companies, the company said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94