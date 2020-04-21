Log in
SWISS RE    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE

(SREN)
  Report
04/21 04:33:57 am
71.66 CHF   -8.95%
04:39aSWISS RE : Appoints Matthias Grass as CFO at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions
DJ
04/21SWISS RE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17SWISS RE : Won't Launch Share Buyback Program
DJ
Swiss Re : Appoints Matthias Grass as CFO at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

04/21/2020 | 04:39am EDT

By Mauro Orru

Swiss Re AG said Tuesday that it has appointed Matthias Grass as chief financial officer at Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, its commercial insurance arm.

The Zurich-based reinsurer said Mr. Grass would start his new role July 1, joining the Swiss Re Corporate Solutions executive committee, and succeeding Martin Mueller, who has been appointed head of global finance transformation at Swiss Re.

Mr. Grass previously served as chief financial officer for group operations and chief financial officer for Swiss Re's service companies, the company said.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 41 767 M
EBIT 2020 2 571 M
Net income 2020 1 758 M
Debt 2020 2 876 M
Yield 2020 7,79%
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
P/E ratio 2021 8,87x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,62x
Capitalization 23 196 M
Chart SWISS RE
Duration : Period :
Swiss Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 91,39  $
Last Close Price 79,81  $
Spread / Highest target 55,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
Walter Bruno Kielholz Chairman
Anette Bronder Group Chief Operating Officer
Pravina Ladva Co-Chief Operations & Technology Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS RE-27.60%23 217
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-23.84%29 793
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG-21.07%17 609
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD-31.18%9 878
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-19.76%6 939
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-39.76%6 157
