Swiss Re : IKEA Launch Home Insurance Product

By Cristina Roca



Swiss Re AG's IptiQ business is now offering home insurance in partnership with Swedish furniture giant IKEA International AS, the insurer said Tuesday.

Customers will be able to buy the home insurance, called Hemsaker, digitally through IKEA's website. IptiQ, Swiss Re's digital platform and white-label insurance business, will provide the insurance.

The insurance will be initially offered in Switzerland and Singapore, the Swiss insurer said.

