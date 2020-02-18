Log in
SWISS RE    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE

(SREN)
  Report
02/18 04:45:57 am
115.55 CHF   -0.13%
04:37aSWISS RE : IKEA Launch Home Insurance Product
DJ
02/17SWISS RE : annual earnings release
02/14Munich Re targets growing global energy weather hedges
RE
Swiss Re : IKEA Launch Home Insurance Product

02/18/2020 | 04:37am EST

By Cristina Roca

Swiss Re AG's IptiQ business is now offering home insurance in partnership with Swedish furniture giant IKEA International AS, the insurer said Tuesday.

Customers will be able to buy the home insurance, called Hemsaker, digitally through IKEA's website. IptiQ, Swiss Re's digital platform and white-label insurance business, will provide the insurance.

The insurance will be initially offered in Switzerland and Singapore, the Swiss insurer said.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

