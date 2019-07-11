Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swiss Re    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE

(SREN)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 07/10 11:30:26 am
97.46 CHF   -2.54%
02:23aSwiss Re Suspends ReAssure IPO
DJ
02:15aSwiss Re puts off $4 billion ReAssure IPO amid weak demand
RE
07/10SWISS RE : may postpone $4.1 billion ReAssure IPO – sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Swiss Re Suspends ReAssure IPO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/11/2019 | 02:23am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Swiss Re AG (SREN.EB) has suspended the initial public offering of its U.K. closed-book business ReAssure due to weak investor demand.

"This action is in response to the heightened caution and weaker underlying demand in the U.K. primary market from large institutional investors," the Swiss reinsurance giant said Thursday.

Chief Financial Officer John Dacey said Swiss Re still has the goal of cutting its stake in ReAssure and deconsolidating it. However, he added, "there has been no pressing need for Swiss Re to divest shares at a price that we consider to be unrepresentative of ReAssure's value and future prospects."

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISS RE -2.54% 97.46 Delayed Quote.8.14%
SWISS RE 1.04% 89.02 Delayed Quote.11.28%
SWISS RE AG - ADR -2.39% 24.48 Delayed Quote.6.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWISS RE
02:23aSwiss Re Suspends ReAssure IPO
DJ
02:15aSwiss Re puts off $4 billion ReAssure IPO amid weak demand
RE
07/10SWISS RE : may postpone $4.1 billion ReAssure IPO – sources
RE
06/27Swiss Re's ReAssure valued at up to £3.3 billion in IPO
RE
06/27MS& INSURANCE : LGT buys majority stake in India's Validus Wealth
RE
06/27Swiss Re's ReAssure Group Prices IPO at 280P-330P
DJ
06/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 35 601 M
EBIT 2019 3 502 M
Net income 2019 2 273 M
Debt 2019 4 196 M
Yield 2019 5,91%
P/E ratio 2019 12,7x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,95x
EV / Sales2020 0,93x
Capitalization 29 587 M
Chart SWISS RE
Duration : Period :
Swiss Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 102  $
Last Close Price 98,6  $
Spread / Highest target 22,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
Walter Bruno Kielholz Chairman
Thomas Wellauer Group Chief Operating Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Markus Schmid Head-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS RE8.14%29 546
SWISS RE AG - ADR9.47%30 293
HANNOVER RUECK SE (ADR)20.02%19 620
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA--.--%5 903
COFACE20.49%1 601
KOREAN REINSURANCE COMPANY--.--%823
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About