Swiss Re : plans for London listing of $4.5 billion ReAssure unit in July
06/14/2019 | 01:41am EDT
ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re confirmed it wants to float its $4.5 billion (£3.6 billion) UK life assurance business ReAssure, saying on Friday it expected to complete a listing on the London Stock Exchange in July.
The Zurich-based company said last week it planned to float the business to put it under a more favourable regulatory regime and give it easier access to capital to fund its expansion.
