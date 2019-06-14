Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swiss Re    SREN   CH0126881561

SWISS RE

(SREN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Swiss Re : plans for London listing of $4.5 billion ReAssure unit in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 01:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of insurance company Swiss Re is seen in front of its headquarters in Zurich

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss Re confirmed it wants to float its $4.5 billion (£3.6 billion) UK life assurance business ReAssure, saying on Friday it expected to complete a listing on the London Stock Exchange in July.

The Zurich-based company said last week it planned to float the business to put it under a more favourable regulatory regime and give it easier access to capital to fund its expansion.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWISS RE
01:41aSWISS RE : plans for London listing of $4.5 billion ReAssure unit in July
RE
06/07Swiss Re plans $4.5 billion IPO for UK unit to help expansion
RE
06/07Swiss Re Plans London Listing for Closed-Book Life Insurance Business
DJ
05/03SWISS RE : prepares to float ReAssure business but open to offers
RE
05/03Large Losses Hit Swiss Re 1Q Results
DJ
05/03SWISS RE : Large claims hit Swiss Re first-quarter profit; co to launch $981 mil..
RE
04/23SWISS RE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/01ETHIOPIAN CRASH COULD BE LARGEST NON : Willis Re
RE
03/18BOEING : Swiss Re says helped insure Boeing, Ethiopian Airlines
RE
02/21Swiss Re Announces New Buyback as 2018 Net Profit Rose
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 39 611 M
EBIT 2019 3 367 M
Net income 2019 2 329 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 12,55
P/E ratio 2020 10,45
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,84x
Capitalization 33 777 M
Chart SWISS RE
Duration : Period :
Swiss Re Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 100,0 $
Spread / Average Target -0,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
Walter Bruno Kielholz Chairman
Thomas Wellauer Group Chief Operating Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Markus Schmid Head-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS RE9.83%32 204
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG16.56%35 256
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG19.03%18 347
EVEREST RE GROUP14.93%10 262
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC7.74%9 364
IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS SA15.96%8 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About