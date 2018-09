Swiss Re : Agostino Galvagni has decided to step down, Andreas Berger will succeed him as CEO Corporate Solutions and member of the Group Executive Committee

23 September 2018, Zurich

Swiss Re today announces that Andreas Berger, currently Chief Regions & Markets Officer and Member of the Board of Management of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, is appointed CEO Corporate Solutions and member of the Group Executive Committee with effect from 1 April 2019. He succeeds Agostino Galvagni, who has decided to step down from Swiss Re at the end of 2018. He will remain available as advisor to Swiss Re during the transition period.

Agostino Galvagni has worked for Swiss Re for more than 30 years, holding various leadership roles. In 2009, he was appointed Chief Operating Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee. He became CEO Corporate Solutions in October 2010, where over the years, he has been instrumental in growing Swiss Re's commercial insurance business and expanding its global presence with a network structure now extending to over 80 countries.

Andreas Berger joins Swiss Re with more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Most recently, he has served as Chief Regions & Markets Officer and a Member of the Board of Management of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty SE, with a focus on growing the business in the regions of Germany and Central & Eastern Europe, Mediterranean and Africa. Prior to that role, Andreas Berger held various leadership positions at Allianz Group, including Chief Executive Officer, Regional Unit London, from 2009-2011 and Global Head of Market Management & Communication from 2006-2009.

Swiss Re Chairman, Walter B. Kielholz, says: 'We regret Agostino Galvagni's decision to step down, and I would like to thank him on behalf of the Swiss Re Board of Directors for his substantial contribution to Swiss Re throughout the years. Under his leadership, Corporate Solutions has grown significantly and evolved into a fully-fledged commercial insurer with global presence. Thanks to its recent entrance into the primary lead market-segment, Corporate Solutions is also ideally placed for further growth. We will miss Agostino's experience and drive and wish him all the best for the future.'

Walter B. Kielholz continues: 'With Andreas Berger's appointment, we are pleased to have attracted a very capable candidate with a strong track record in the insurance industry to continue leading our Corporate Solutions' business and further improve its international business capabilities.'

About Swiss Re

The Swiss Re Group is one of the world's leading providers of reinsurance, insurance and other forms of insurance-based risk transfer, working to make the world more resilient. It anticipates and manages risk - from natural catastrophes to climate change, from ageing populations to cyber crime. The aim of the Swiss Re Group is to enable society to thrive and progress, creating new opportunities and solutions for its clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, where it was founded in 1863, the Swiss Re Group operates through a network of around 80 offices globally. It is organised into three Business Units, each with a distinct strategy and set of objectives contributing to the Group's overall mission.

