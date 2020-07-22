Swiss Re : says COVID-19 claims, reserves led to $1.1 bln H1 loss

ZURICH, July 22 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re
said on Wednesday that claims and reserves of $2.5
billion related to COVID-19 will result in a net first half loss
of about $1.1 billion.
The company also said it completed its ReAssure unit sale.
"Based on our current information and related assessments,
and noting the unusually high level of uncertainty related to
these insured losses, we expect the claims and reserves we have
booked the first half of 2020 to cover the majority of our
ultimate COVID-19 losses," Chief Financial Officer John Dacey
said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Miller)