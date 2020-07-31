Swiss Re : swings to first-half loss amid COVID-19 claims and reserves

* Net loss of $1.1 billion in first half
* Claims and reserves of $2.5 billion in H1
FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Reinsurance company Swiss Re
said on Friday the $2.5 billion in claims and reserves
related to COVID-19 that it booked in the first half of the year
would likely cover the bulk of its pandemic-related losses.
The Zurich-based company, confirming figures released last
week, said it swung to a loss of $1.1 billion in the first half
of the year. That extended a loss in the first quarter and more
than erased $953 million in net profit during the first six
months of 2019.
"We expect the claims and reserves we have booked in the
first half of 2020 to cover the majority of our ultimate
COVID-19 losses," said Chief Executive Christian Mumenthaler.
Swiss Re's combined ratio in its property and casualty
division, a key measure of profitability for its biggest revenue
generator, worsened to 115.8% versus 100.5% a year earlier.
Readings below 100 indicate profitability.
The company said a turnaround of its corporate insurance
arm, which has recently reported losses, was "well on track". It
narrowed its net loss to $301 million in the first half of the
year from $403 million a year earlier.
