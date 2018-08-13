Swisscom : Ookla confirms that Swisscom has the fastest mobile network

Ookla has published its current award report for Switzerland. Swisscom took first place and won the Fastest Mobile Network Speedtest Award with average top speeds of 44,55 Mbit/s for downloads and 13,19 Mbit/s for uploads. 'This result demonstrates that our sustained and significant investments in the mobile network are really paying off for our customers', Heinz Herren, CIO and CTO, is happy to report. 'After the trade magazine connect rated us as 'outstanding' overall with the highest score ever achieved, Ookla now confirms that the Swisscom network is also the best in terms of speed.'

Results were from the award period of January through June 2018, using the Speedtest app by Ookla. More than half a million tests were carried out by mobile customers in Switzerland. The results reveal that Swisscom provides the highest speed. Doug Suttles, General Manager and CEO of Ookla said in the award letter: 'Congratulations to Swisscom for winning the 2018 Speedtest Award for the Q1-Q2 2018 award period! This award recognizes Swisscom's commitment to delivering the fastest speeds in Switzerland and a strong network to their customers.' The Speedtest results indicate the actual network speed available to customers on the mobile network. This is particularly important when it comes to using data-intensive services such as video streaming, Instagram, Shapchat or WhatsApp. Alongside the mobile network test awards from 'connect' and 'Chip', a Speedtest Award by Ookla is yet another accolade for Swisscom's mobile network, adding further weight to its claim to provide the best network in Switzerland.

