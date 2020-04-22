Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swisscom AG    SCMN   CH0008742519

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swisscom : Swiss maintain 5G emission standards amid safety concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/22/2020 | 09:24am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A technician installs 5G antennas of Swiss telecom operator Swisscom in Lenzerheide

The Swiss government will keep current safety standards for fifth-generation (5G) mobile frequency emissions, it said on Wednesday, settling a debate that has delayed the rollout of the new technology.

Concerns about the potential health impact of 5G emissions have flared in Switzerland, where just over half of people fear that radiation from mobile antennas may be dangerous, a government report last year found.

"The Federal Council (cabinet) wants to maintain for the time being the applicable (emission) limits to protect the population from non-ionizing radiation," it said in a statement.

It noted that a task force set up to examine the issue had been unable to agree on a joint recommendation on this point, and that parliament had twice refused to relax the radiation exposure limits.

Delays in issuing new 5G safety standards had hampered the rollout of the technology a year after a spectrum auction that raised 380 million Swiss francs (317.77 million pounds).

Switzerland last year launched a monitoring system to assuage concerns about the potential health impact of 5G emissions and smooth the cutting-edge technology's rollout.

The move came as some Swiss cantons baulked at authorising new antennas needed to support 5G services.

Telecoms operators are keen for 5G frequencies to gain an edge in new digital services such as powering self-driving cars or the internet of things - smart devices and sensors that can be managed remotely and are expected to proliferate as fifth-generation mobile networks are launched in the years ahead.

(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP AG 1.33% 80.2 Delayed Quote.4.08%
SWISSCOM AG 2.03% 521.6 Delayed Quote.-0.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SWISSCOM AG
09:24aSWISSCOM : Swiss maintain 5G emission standards amid safety concerns
RE
04/17SWISSCOM : publishes its Green Bond Framework
PU
04/162020 Cloud Foundry Platform Certification Now Includes Option for Architectur..
AQ
04/08SWISSCOM : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/06SWISSCOM : Shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors
PU
03/26ARTIFICIAL INTERNATIONAL PUBL : Solutions Announces Further Three-Year Agreement..
AQ
03/17SWISSCOM : TEOCO and Swisscom Collaborate to Optimize Connectivity for Unmanned ..
AQ
03/12SWISSCOM : Maximise the benefits of the latest mobile generation with the new Sa..
PU
02/25SWISSCOM : Oyo communities where female circumcision thrives
AQ
02/25SWISSCOM : and its social partners reach an agreement
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 11 398 M
EBIT 2019 1 981 M
Net income 2019 1 576 M
Debt 2019 8 456 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 16,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 3,12x
Capitalization 26 481 M
Chart SWISSCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Swisscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 483,52  CHF
Last Close Price 511,20  CHF
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -5,41%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urs Schäppi Chief Executive Officer
Hansueli Loosli Chairman
Mario Alois Rossi Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Aeschlimann Head-Information Technology & Network
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISSCOM AG-0.27%27 338
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.33%235 235
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION0.89%85 768
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-16.20%62 933
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-0.11%47 689
BCE INC.-5.77%36 088
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group