Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swisscom AG    SCMN   CH0008742519

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swisscom : Swiss telecoms group Swisscom suffers another outage

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/26/2020 | 09:26am EDT

Mobile phone and landlines were disrupted across Switzerland on Tuesday, the latest in a series of outages to affect telecoms group Swisscom this year.

The state-controlled company said it was working on technical problems impacting mobile and landline calls for private and business customers.

"Our specialists are working on rectifying the fault," Swisscom said on its website. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Swisscom networks crashed on several occasions this year. An outage in March was attributed to a network overload when many people started working from home due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz, editing by John Revill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SWISSCOM AG
09:26aSWISSCOM : Swiss telecoms group Swisscom suffers another outage
RE
05/19SWISSCOM : BPO Services from Swisscom now available on the Inventx Open Finance ..
PU
05/19Switzerland's Sunrise, French-owned Salt link up in $3 billion broadband JV
RE
05/18ARTIFICIAL INTERNATIONAL PUBL : Quaterly Report January to March 2020
AQ
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Another batch of earnings reports
04/30SWISSCOM AG : Slide show Q1 results
CO
04/27SWISSCOM AG : quaterly earnings release
04/22SWISSCOM : Swiss maintain 5G emission standards amid safety concerns
RE
04/17SWISSCOM : publishes its Green Bond Framework
PU
04/162020 Cloud Foundry Platform Certification Now Includes Option for Architectur..
AQ
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2020 11 097 M
EBIT 2020 1 865 M
Net income 2020 1 450 M
Debt 2020 8 632 M
Yield 2020 4,47%
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
EV / Sales2020 3,08x
EV / Sales2021 3,06x
Capitalization 25 523 M
Chart SWISSCOM AG
Duration : Period :
Swisscom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSCOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 482,37 CHF
Last Close Price 492,70 CHF
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target -2,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Urs Schäppi Chief Executive Officer
Hansueli Loosli Chairman
Mario Alois Rossi Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Aeschlimann Head-Information Technology & Network
Barbara Frei-Spreiter Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISSCOM AG-3.88%26 277
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-11.89%223 866
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-11.64%84 056
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-5.08%71 477
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-1.77%53 234
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC-6.85%36 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group