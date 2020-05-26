Swisscom : Swiss telecoms group Swisscom suffers another outage

Mobile phone and landlines were disrupted across Switzerland on Tuesday, the latest in a series of outages to affect telecoms group Swisscom this year.

The state-controlled company said it was working on technical problems impacting mobile and landline calls for private and business customers.

"Our specialists are working on rectifying the fault," Swisscom said on its website. The company could not immediately be reached for comment.

Swisscom networks crashed on several occasions this year. An outage in March was attributed to a network overload when many people started working from home due to coronavirus lockdown measures.

