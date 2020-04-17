Log in
SWISSCOM AG

SWISSCOM AG

(SCMN)
News 
News

Swisscom : publishes its Green Bond Framework

04/17/2020 | 04:11am EDT

Digitisation and the pursuit of sustainability are increasingly shaping the economy and society. As Switzerland's leading ICT company, Swisscom bears a special responsibility in this regard. 'We feel this vindicates our efforts to take responsibility towards the environment, people and society,' explains Res Witschi, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Swisscom. 'It is an area we have been focused on and dedicated to for over 20 years now. We are now stepping up these efforts, as part of our sustainability strategy 2025, with the Green Bond Framework.' The Green Bond Framework sets the basis for the 'green' financing of sustainable investments. It is an important tool for underpinning our own strategy with sustainable financing while at the same time responding to a growing need for green investments.

Swisscom AG published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 08:10:00 UTC
