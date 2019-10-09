Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swissquote Group Holding Ltd    SQN   CH0010675863

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

(SQN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Leveraging high quality financial services (Swissquote Group Holding)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 02:04am EDT

Leveraging high quality financial services
INITIATION COV.

Swissquote Group Holding is Switzerland’s leading online bank and one of the most renowned banks there. It has also managed to develop at the international level through either partnerships or white-labels. While it is regulated as a bank (with all its constraints), we consider it more of a Fintech with up-to-date financial services. The company has indeed a long history of innovation and acquisition, which are made easier by a solid balance sheet (CET1 at 22.5% versus requirements at 11.2%).


We initiate coverage of Swissquote with a Buy recommendation and 29.7% upside. Swissquote is a Swiss bank mainly specialised in the offering of trading solutions for private clients as well as institutional clients. The company has also been leveraging its high quality multi-asset class trading platform either via partnerships or white-labels (for instance the white-label agreement between Swissquote and Postfinance in 2016, adding about 60,000 clients). These partnerships (or white-labels) also facilitate the Fintech’s development at the international level (the company shares fees with its partners but limits operational expenses).

With the exponential development of digital infrastructure (online or app-based solutions), competition has strongly intensified for trading platforms, putting pressure on trading fees. Low-cost players have emerged in Switzerland and at the international level while incumbent Swiss banks still own an important market share. However, Swissquote has managed to maintain a strong position via the offering of a high quality service at a reasonable price. Contrary to low-cost brokers, it offers indeed quite a wide range of asset classes (hence, an average client balance of CHF100,000 well above that of its low-cost competitors). It also offers lower tariffs versus other Swiss banks (such as UBS or Credit Suisse).

In order to remain competitive, the Swiss online bank has had a strong culture of organic growth (via R&D) as well as acquisitions. It has indeed launched, for instance, a FX platform (in 2008) that makes 30% of the total revenues today. More recently, it was the first Swiss bank to propose to its clients trading in cryptocurrencies (in 2017), whereas, since March 2019, it has been offering to its clients a secured custodian solution to hoard cryptocurrencies (which should attract ever more institutional investors). In March 2019, it finalised the acquisition of InternaxX that will allow it to get unrestricted access to the European market (increase the range of investment solutions it can offer to its European investors). With a common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) at 22.5%, Swissquote has a lot of flexibility for growing (especially external growth). We estimate its current excess capital at about CHF100m (its CET1 ratio requirements stand at 11.2% but we estimate 15% as a more comfortable threshold).

Swissquote’s current AuCs amounted to CHF30.5bn at the end of July 2019. Management targets AuCs of CHF36bn in 2022, which is well within reach, in our opinion. It also targets a 90bp margin on assets, equivalent to CHF325m of revenues in 2022. We find this rather ambitious as the AuCs growth was exceptionally high in that half year (CHF23bn in December 2019) and we find it difficult to extrapolate this to 2022. In addition, decreasing rates throughout global currencies will weigh on net interest income, whereas fees/commissions or trading income remain volatile. We do not disclose the 2022 revenues forecasts but we guess a CHF300m target is more appropriate.

Given its history of innovation and growth, we believe Swissquote is well positioned to sail through the headwinds that the sector has to face. Indeed, offering quality enables it to limit the impact of margin compression on trading, while R&D enables it grow in tomorrow’s financial services (such as cryptocurrencies trading and custody or multi-currency credit cards).
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -0.61% 11.405 Delayed Quote.5.60%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD -2.84% 40.32 Delayed Quote.-10.90%
UBS GROUP -1.17% 10.525 Delayed Quote.-13.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING L
02:04aLeveraging high quality financial services (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
05/14SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/05SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
2018SWISSQUOTE : Swiss Financial Association Publishes Anti-Money Laundering Standar..
AQ
2018SWISSQUOTE : to buy Luxembourg's Internaxx to bypass Brexit
RE
2018SWISSQUOTE : impresses with strong half-year figures
PU
2018SWISSQUOTE : Lenz & Staehelin, Swissquote and Temenos create, with the support o..
PU
2018SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING SA : annual earnings release
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 231 M
EBIT 2019 50,7 M
Net income 2019 41,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,58%
P/E ratio 2019 14,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,60x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,34x
Capitalization 600 M
Chart SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Swissquote Group Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 59,13  CHF
Last Close Price 40,32  CHF
Spread / Highest target 59,7%
Spread / Average Target 46,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Bürki Chief Executive Officer
Markus Dennler Chairman
Yvan Cardenas Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Buzzi Chief Technology Officer
Martin M. Naville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD-10.90%604
CITIC LIMITED-18.45%36 901
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED16.37%28 689
NATIXIS-16.27%12 291
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.26.04%10 294
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-18.18%5 778
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group