Press Conference: Results for the 2019 business year
03/17/2020 | 04:01am EDT
Results for the 2019 business year
There is more and more a need to disclose and communicate actively how corporate social responsibility is reflected in the strategy ("non-financial" reporting).
2019
2018
2019
2018
12 months ended 31 December
Comparison with previous half year
In CHF thousand, except where indicated
2019
2018
Change
Change in %
H2-2019
H1-2019
Change Change in %
Net fee & commission income
92,915.0
99,513.7
(6,598.7)
-6.6%
Interest income, net¹
40,093.8
33,204.5
6,889.3
20.7%
eForex income, net
85,508.9
71,831.9
13,677.0
19.0%
Trading income, net²
21,361.1
20,871.3
489.8
2.3%
Unrealised fair value
309.0
(1,864.4)
2,173.4
116.6%
Cost of negative interest rates (excluding FX swaps)
(9,547.3)
(9,033.1)
514.2
5.7%
Payroll & related expenses
(84,211.7)
(73,227.1)
10,984.6
15.0%
Other operating expenses and provisions
(46,375.2)
(43,840.3)
2,534.9
5.8%
Depreciation
(26,056.9)
(21,008.7)
5,048.2
24.0%
Marketing expenses
(23,408.5)
(22,686.8)
721.7
3.2%
Income taxes
(5,934.6)
(9,157.8)
(3,223.2)
-35.2%
Pre-tax profit margin (%)
21.9%
25.1%
Net profit margin (%)
19.4%
20.8%
25
In CHF thousand, except where indicated
31.12.2019
31.12.2018
Change
Change in %
31.12.2019
30.06.2019
Change
Change in %
Trading accounts
281,814
256,565
25,249
9.8%
281,814
264,267
17,547
6.6%
Saving accounts
19,717
21,831
(2,114)
-9.7%
19,717
19,962
(245)
-1.2%
eForex accounts
54,719
47,972
6,747
14.1%
54,719
51,974
2,745
5.3%
Robo-Advisory (ePB) accounts
3,362
2,732
630
23.1%
3,362
2,969
393
13.2%
Trading client assets
31,296.5
22,958.5
8,338.0
36.3%
31,296.5
29,587.0
1,709.5
5.8%
Saving client assets
265.5
306.3
(40.8)
-13.3%
265.5
269.7
(4.2)
-1.6%
eForex client assets
447.0
365.2
81.8
22.4%
447.0
439.8
7.2
1.6%
Robo-Advisory (ePB) assets
231.9
191.7
40.2
21.0%
231.9
223.8
8.1
3.6%
Assets under custody (CHF m)
31,183.3
22,983.1
8,200.2
35.7%
31,183.3
29,528.5
1,654.8
5.6%
Net new money (CHF m)
4,558.4
3,115.0
1,443.4
46.3%
1,141.3
3,417.1
(2,275.8)
-66.6%
eForex volume (USD bn)
1,217.8
1,179.8
38.0
3.2%
627.0
590.8
36.2
6.1%
Total equity (CHF m)
374.8
352.2
22.6
6.4%
374.8
356.9
17.9
5.0%
Capital ratio (%)
21.7%
29.0%
-7.3%
-25.2%
21.7%
22.4%
-0.7%
-3.1%
Total headcounts / average headcounts (FTE)
722 / 692
662 / 628
60 / 64
9.1% / 10.2%
722 / 710
698 / 680
24 / 30
3.4% / 4.4%
26
