MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swissquote Group Holding Ltd    SQN   CH0010675863

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

(SQN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 03/17 04:22:49 am
45.2 CHF   +2.08%
04:01aPRESS CONFERENCE : Results for the 2019 business year
PU
03/12SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD : annual earnings release
01/17Global Stocks Rally as China's Economy Stabilizes
DJ
Press Conference: Results for the 2019 business year

03/17/2020 | 04:01am EDT

Results for the 2019 business year

Tuesday, 17 March 2020

4

There is more and more a need to disclose and communicate actively how corporate social responsibility is reflected in the strategy ("non-financial" reporting).

Today2021

+

existing

Comprehensive

ESG efforts

ESG reporting

First release of Sustainability Report in March 2021 as a part of the annual report 2020.

Sustainability and corresponding

values are part of Swissquote's DNA and mentality.

6

8

230.6

9

10

11

12

CHF million

13

14

16

17

  • Benefit from strikes at pip precision
  • Maturities form between 1 day and 12 months

45 new instruments added

18

20

-

1,312.0

1,312.0

840.0

2,516.8

2,516.8

2,211.7

2,718.3

2,718.3

3,118.3

1,630.9

1,630.9

1,229.4

1,439.5

1,439.5

1,254.9

1,254.9

1,097.6

657.4

334.9

334.9

318.3

695.3

558.6

695.3

338.7

338.7

271.2

329.3

329.3

374.8

352.2

374.8

244.3

-

2019

2018

2019

2018

22

24

12 months ended 31 December

Comparison with previous half year

In CHF thousand, except where indicated

2019

2018

Change

Change in %

H2-2019

H1-2019

Change Change in %

Net fee & commission income

92,915.0

99,513.7

(6,598.7)

-6.6%

Interest income, net¹

40,093.8

33,204.5

6,889.3

20.7%

eForex income, net

85,508.9

71,831.9

13,677.0

19.0%

Trading income, net²

21,361.1

20,871.3

489.8

2.3%

Unrealised fair value

309.0

(1,864.4)

2,173.4

116.6%

Cost of negative interest rates (excluding FX swaps)

(9,547.3)

(9,033.1)

514.2

5.7%

Payroll & related expenses

(84,211.7)

(73,227.1)

10,984.6

15.0%

Other operating expenses and provisions

(46,375.2)

(43,840.3)

2,534.9

5.8%

Depreciation

(26,056.9)

(21,008.7)

5,048.2

24.0%

Marketing expenses

(23,408.5)

(22,686.8)

721.7

3.2%

Income taxes

(5,934.6)

(9,157.8)

(3,223.2)

-35.2%

Pre-tax profit margin (%)

21.9%

25.1%

Net profit margin (%)

19.4%

20.8%

25

In CHF thousand, except where indicated

31.12.2019

31.12.2018

Change

Change in %

31.12.2019

30.06.2019

Change

Change in %

Trading accounts

281,814

256,565

25,249

9.8%

281,814

264,267

17,547

6.6%

Saving accounts

19,717

21,831

(2,114)

-9.7%

19,717

19,962

(245)

-1.2%

eForex accounts

54,719

47,972

6,747

14.1%

54,719

51,974

2,745

5.3%

Robo-Advisory (ePB) accounts

3,362

2,732

630

23.1%

3,362

2,969

393

13.2%

Trading client assets

31,296.5

22,958.5

8,338.0

36.3%

31,296.5

29,587.0

1,709.5

5.8%

Saving client assets

265.5

306.3

(40.8)

-13.3%

265.5

269.7

(4.2)

-1.6%

eForex client assets

447.0

365.2

81.8

22.4%

447.0

439.8

7.2

1.6%

Robo-Advisory (ePB) assets

231.9

191.7

40.2

21.0%

231.9

223.8

8.1

3.6%

Assets under custody (CHF m)

31,183.3

22,983.1

8,200.2

35.7%

31,183.3

29,528.5

1,654.8

5.6%

Net new money (CHF m)

4,558.4

3,115.0

1,443.4

46.3%

1,141.3

3,417.1

(2,275.8)

-66.6%

eForex volume (USD bn)

1,217.8

1,179.8

38.0

3.2%

627.0

590.8

36.2

6.1%

Total equity (CHF m)

374.8

352.2

22.6

6.4%

374.8

356.9

17.9

5.0%

Capital ratio (%)

21.7%

29.0%

-7.3%

-25.2%

21.7%

22.4%

-0.7%

-3.1%

Total headcounts / average headcounts (FTE)

722 / 692

662 / 628

60 / 64

9.1% / 10.2%

722 / 710

698 / 680

24 / 30

3.4% / 4.4%

26

27

Disclaimer

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 232 M
EBIT 2019 48,0 M
Net income 2019 41,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 15,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,84x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,55x
Capitalization 659 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Bürki Chief Executive Officer
Markus Dennler Chairman
Yvan Cardenas Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Buzzi Chief Technology Officer
Martin M. Naville Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD-8.74%696
CITIC LIMITED-1.71%30 841
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-15.50%24 316
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-34.83%7 496
NATIXIS-58.98%6 430
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-5.15%4 926
