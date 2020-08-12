Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Swissquote Group Holding Ltd    SQN   CH0010675863

SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD

(SQN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 08/12 11:30:50 am
83.6 CHF   -2.79%
12:04pTarget upgrade by 11.1% (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
08/11Another strong set of results (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
08/11SWISSQUOTE : First half of 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Target upgrade by 11.1% (Swissquote Group Holding)

08/12/2020 | 12:04pm EDT

TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2020 : CHF 6.00 vs 5.17 +16.1%
2021 : CHF 6.05 vs 4.68 +29.2%

Following the H1 20 earnings release, we have raised our expectations going into H2 20 and 2021. For H2 20, we expect revenues slightly above management's guidance (at CHF300m) as the H1 20 trend seems to be continuing into H2 20 (based on July and the first days of August). The sharp increase in new accounts also looks sustainable (they have contributed 10% of total revenues in H1 20) and we find it therefore appropriate to increase revenues in 2021. We have also revised downwards total expenses expectations for 2021 due to the good cost controls showed during FY2020.

Latest news on SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING L
12:04pTarget upgrade by 11.1% (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
08/11Another strong set of results (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
08/11SWISSQUOTE : First half of 2020
PU
06/17More good news again... (Swissquote Group Holding)
AL
Financials
Sales 2020 287 M 315 M 315 M
Net income 2020 75,0 M 82,4 M 82,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 1,22%
Capitalization 1 278 M 1 395 M 1 403 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,18x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD
Duration : Period :
Swissquote Group Holding Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 58,00 CHF
Last Close Price 86,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target -32,6%
Spread / Average Target -32,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Bürki Chief Executive Officer
Markus Dennler Chairman
Lino Finini Chief Operating Officer
Yvan Cardenas Chief Financial Officer
Paolo Buzzi Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD77.25%1 395
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-8.44%31 381
CITIC LIMITED-27.93%28 189
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-12.11%9 788
NATIXIS-37.22%9 225
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-0.73%4 982
