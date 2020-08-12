Target upgrade by 11.1% (Swissquote Group Holding)

Following the H1 20 earnings release, we have raised our expectations going into H2 20 and 2021. For H2 20, we expect revenues slightly above management's guidance (at CHF300m) as the H1 20 trend seems to be continuing into H2 20 (based on July and the first days of August). The sharp increase in new accounts also looks sustainable (they have contributed 10% of total revenues in H1 20) and we find it therefore appropriate to increase revenues in 2021. We have also revised downwards total expenses expectations for 2021 due to the good cost controls showed during FY2020.