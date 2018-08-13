Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Switch Inc : Switch, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call

08/13/2018 | 09:09pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2018 / Switch, Inc. Class A (NYSE: SWCH) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 13, 2018 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-BAA6684845120.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 428 M
EBIT 2018 68,5 M
Net income 2018 42,5 M
Debt 2018 419 M
Yield 2018 0,42%
P/E ratio 2018 85,74
P/E ratio 2019 50,59
EV / Sales 2018 9,11x
EV / Sales 2019 7,75x
Capitalization 3 484 M
Chart SWITCH INC
Duration : Period :
Switch Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWITCH INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 16,8 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rob Roy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Morton President & General Counsel
Lesley McVay Chief Operating Officer
Gabe Nacht CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Missy Young Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWITCH INC-22.65%3 484
HP INC14.18%38 781
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE10.38%24 390
HEDY HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%23 113
NETAPP48.14%21 601
WESTERN DIGITAL-18.53%19 783
