Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Switch, Inc.    SWCH

SWITCH, INC.

(SWCH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Switch : ­Switch to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 08:31am EDT

LAS VEGAS, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2020. The company will conduct its conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day, hosted by Switch President Thomas Morton and Chief Financial Officer Gabe Nacht. The news release with financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call.

  • Parties in the United States can access the call toll free by dialing 844-808-7137.
  • Parties in Canada can access the call toll free by dialing 855-669-9657.
  • International parties can access the call by dialing 412-317-5287.
  • Request to be joined into the Switch Inc. conference call.

The webcast will be accessible on Switch's investor relations website at https://investors.switch.com/ for one year.  A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, August 13, 2020. To access the replay, parties in the United States  should call 877-344-7529, parties in Canada should call 855-669-9658, and International parties should call 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10146491.

ABOUT Switch

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD®

Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada; is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

The Switch PRIMES®, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe-Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful hyperscale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information.

Investor Contact:
Matthew Heinz, CFA
investorrelations@switch.com
(702) 479-3993

(PRNewsfoto/Switch, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/switch-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-301095278.html

SOURCE Switch, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SWITCH, INC.
08:31aSWITCH : ­Switch to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
07/08SWITCH, INC. : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
06/18SWITCH, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/12Juul Chief Executive Sees Long Road Back to Growth -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Nestle Could Sell Major Part of Water Unit in North America as Part of Switch..
DJ
06/11Nestle Board Approves Switch in Water Business Strategy
DJ
06/10Coronavirus Makes AR's Potential a Reality for Chip Makers
DJ
06/10EXCLUSIVE : RWE, Thyssenkrupp plan hydrogen production venture
RE
06/10EXCLUSIVE : RWE, Thyssenkrupp plan hydrogen production venture
RE
06/09SWITCH : Cortez Masto Applauds $848,000 Contract for Nevada Unmanned Aircraft Sy..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group