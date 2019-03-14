Financial Announcement Windhof - March, 14th 2019

Sword Group - Conﬁrmation of the 2018 Financial Results as announced on January 24th

Consolidated Revenue: €194.3m (Constant standards)

Consolidated Organic Growth at constant perimeter and constant exchange rates: + 18.3% 2019 Revenue Target over €200m

Year 2018 has been marked by 2 sales, Sword Performance, sold at the beginning of the second quarter of 2018 and Sword Apak, sold at the beginning of the 4th quarter 2018.

The proﬁtability of the remaining perimeter (proforma) has increased (12.5% in 2018 compared with 11.1% in 2017).

The increase in consolidated proﬁtability between 2017 and 2018 can be explained by the sale of Sword Apak.

Year 2018 has been characterized by the following strong points:

Strong internal growth,

The sale of Sword Apak which has enabled the Group to attain a net cash position of €86m after paying an exceptional dividend,

Reinforced coherence in Group offers.

As a reminder, the cash remaining after the payment of exceptional dividends will be used for ﬁnancing:

Internal growth,

New initiatives,Acquisitions.

In sectorial terms, the breakdown of consolidated organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis on December 31st is as follows:

Software: + 6.1%Services: + 22.0%Total: + 18.3%

In sectorial terms, the breakdown of proforma organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis (without taking account of the companies sold over the whole 2018 year) is as follows:

Software: + 18.5%Services: + 21.8%Total: + 21.4%

[...]

Market ICB 9530 ISIN Code Indices Euronext Paris Software & FR0004180578 CAC® Small CAC® All-Tradable Compartment B Computer Services CAC® Mid & Small CAC® All-Share

15/03/19

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AT CONSTANT STANDARDS

Year (i) ii)

€m 2018 2017 Revenue 194.3 173.5 EBITDA 27.2 27.8 EBITDA Margin 14.0% 16.0%

Consolidated organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 18.3%.

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AFTER TAKING ACCOUNT OF IFRS15 IMPACTS

€m

Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin

2018 (i) (ii)

191.5

26.6 13.9%

2018 proforma (without taking account of the companies sold over the whole 2018 year) is €168m; an increase of + 21.4%.

(i) Non audited ﬁgures

(ii) Percentages calculated based on the ﬁgures in €k

POST-CLOSURE EVENTS

As from January 2019, the Group will consolidate the two companies TIPIK and Magique Galileo in its accounts.

TIPIK will provide the Group with its technological expertise in digital com-munications; its budgeted revenue for 2019 is €10m.

As far as Magique Galileo is concerned, it was bought for the quality of its risk management products designed for the Banking/Insurance sector.

This entity's budgeted revenue for 2019 is €1.5m.

TIPIK will be consolidated in the Services division on account of the comple-mentarity of its offers with those that already exist in the Group.

OUTLOOK FOR 2019

These various elements enable the Sword Group to target provisional revenue of €200m+ with an EBITDA margin of 13%+.

The budget takes account of organic growth of 12%+.

This growth is conﬁrmed by the size and quality of its backlog.

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualiﬁed local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

[Methodological Note]

Regarding the deﬁnition of the alternative performance indicators mentioned above, their justiﬁcation and their calculation methods, please refer to the relevant methodological note (paragraph 10 of the Annual Financial Report for 2017, Management Report, Pages 19 and 20) as published in the Annual Report ending on 31st December 2017. To access the Annual Report, please click HERE

