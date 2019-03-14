Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sword Group    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP

(SWP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/14 12:29:55 pm
32.475 EUR   +0.23%
12:44pSWORD : | 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/11SWORD GROUP SE : annual earnings release
01/24SWORD GROUP : 2018 Fourth Quarterly Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sword : | 2018 Annual Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

Financial Announcement Windhof - March, 14th 2019

Sword Group - Conﬁrmation of the 2018 Financial Results as announced on January 24th

Consolidated Revenue: €194.3m (Constant standards)

Consolidated Organic Growth at constant perimeter and constant exchange rates: + 18.3% 2019 Revenue Target over €200m

Year 2018 has been marked by 2 sales, Sword Performance, sold at the beginning of the second quarter of 2018 and Sword Apak, sold at the beginning of the 4th quarter 2018.

The proﬁtability of the remaining perimeter (proforma) has increased (12.5% in 2018 compared with 11.1% in 2017).

The increase in consolidated proﬁtability between 2017 and 2018 can be explained by the sale of Sword Apak.

Year 2018 has been characterized by the following strong points:

Strong internal growth,

The sale of Sword Apak which has enabled the Group to attain a net cash position of €86m after paying an exceptional dividend,

Reinforced coherence in Group offers.

As a reminder, the cash remaining after the payment of exceptional dividends will be used for ﬁnancing:

Internal growth,

New initiatives,Acquisitions.

In sectorial terms, the breakdown of consolidated organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis on December 31st is as follows:

Software: + 6.1%Services: + 22.0%Total: + 18.3%

In sectorial terms, the breakdown of proforma organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis (without taking account of the companies sold over the whole 2018 year) is as follows:

Software: + 18.5%Services: + 21.8%Total: + 21.4%

[...]

The press release will be published on the web sites here after: Thomson Reuters and Sword Group. It was also sent to the "Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)" and saved on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website.

Market

ICB 9530

ISIN Code

Indices

Euronext Paris

Software &

FR0004180578

CAC® Small

CAC® All-Tradable

Compartment B

Computer Services

CAC® Mid & Small

CAC® All-Share

15/03/19

Calendar

FY2018 presentation meeting in Paris at 9 am, Business Center Paris Trocadero

25/04/19

2019 First Quarter Revenue

29/04/19

2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

sword-group.com

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AT CONSTANT STANDARDS

Year (i) ii)

€m

2018

2017

Revenue

194.3

173.5

EBITDA

27.2

27.8

EBITDA Margin

14.0%

16.0%

Consolidated organic growth at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis: + 18.3%.

CONSOLIDATED ACCOUNTS AFTER TAKING ACCOUNT OF IFRS15 IMPACTS

€m

Revenue EBITDA EBITDA Margin

2018 (i) (ii)

191.5

26.6 13.9%

2018 proforma (without taking account of the companies sold over the whole 2018 year) is €168m; an increase of + 21.4%.

  • (i) Non audited ﬁgures

  • (ii) Percentages calculated based on the ﬁgures in €k

POST-CLOSURE EVENTS

As from January 2019, the Group will consolidate the two companies TIPIK and Magique Galileo in its accounts.

TIPIK will provide the Group with its technological expertise in digital com-munications; its budgeted revenue for 2019 is €10m.

As far as Magique Galileo is concerned, it was bought for the quality of its risk management products designed for the Banking/Insurance sector.

This entity's budgeted revenue for 2019 is €1.5m.

TIPIK will be consolidated in the Services division on account of the comple-mentarity of its offers with those that already exist in the Group.

OUTLOOK FOR 2019

These various elements enable the Sword Group to target provisional revenue of €200m+ with an EBITDA margin of 13%+.

The budget takes account of organic growth of 12%+.

This growth is conﬁrmed by the size and quality of its backlog.

The press release will be published on the web sites here after: Thomson Reuters and Sword Group. It was also sent to the "Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)" and saved on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's website.

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualiﬁed local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

[Methodological Note]

Regarding the deﬁnition of the alternative performance indicators mentioned above, their justiﬁcation and their calculation methods, please refer to the relevant methodological note (paragraph 10 of the Annual Financial Report for 2017, Management Report, Pages 19 and 20) as published in the Annual Report ending on 31st December 2017. To access the Annual Report, please click HERE

Market

ICB 9530

ISIN Code

Indices

Euronext Paris

Software &

FR0004180578

CAC® Small

CAC® All-Tradable

Compartment B

Computer Services

CAC® Mid & Small

CAC® All-Share

sword-group.com

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 16:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWORD GROUP
12:44pSWORD : | 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/11SWORD GROUP SE : annual earnings release
01/24SWORD GROUP : 2018 Fourth Quarterly Results
AQ
01/21SWORD GROUP SE : annual sales release
01/04SWORD : Publication of 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
01/03SWORD : | Acquisition of Magique Galileo
PU
2018SWORD : New Office Opening in Kuala Lumpur
PU
2018SWORD : Active Risk opens new office in Kuala Lumpur as part of global expansion..
AQ
2018SWORD GROUP : Capital return instalment
FA
2018SWORD GROUP : Infrequent or one-off capital gain payment
FA
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 39,2 M
Net income 2018 70,7 M
Finance 2018 95,0 M
Yield 2018 3,70%
P/E ratio 2018 4,16
P/E ratio 2019 22,29
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart SWORD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sword Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,5 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Francois Mottard Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Nicolas Mottard Director
Frédéric Goosse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWORD GROUP11.72%350
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.90%123 300
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES5.68%107 780
ACCENTURE16.38%104 612
VMWARE, INC.28.93%72 469
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING16.57%66 582
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.