Sword : | Availability of the 2018 Financial Report

Sword has 2 000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.
The press release will be published on the web sites here after: Thomson Reuters and Sword Group. It was also sent to the "Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)" and saved on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange'swebsite.