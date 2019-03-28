Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sword Group    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP

(SWP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sword : | Availability of the 2018 Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 09:21pm EDT

Financial Annoucement

Windhof - March, 28 2019

Sword Group - Availability of the 2018 Financial Report

According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2018 Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed w ith t he Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company:

2018 FINANCIAL

REPORT

Calendar

25/04/19

2019 First Quarter Revenue

29/04/19

2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting

About Sword Group

Sword has 2 000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

The press release will be published on the web sites here after: Thomson Reuters and Sword Group. It was also sent to the "Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)" and saved on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange'swebsite.

Market

ICB 9530

ISIN Code

Indices

sword-group.com

Euronext Paris

Software &

FR0004180578

CAC® Small

CAC® All-Tradable

Compartment B

Computer Services

CAC® Mid & Small

CAC® All-Share

Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 01:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWORD GROUP
09:21pSWORD : | Form for participation, for Voting by Correspondence/by Proxy voting f..
PU
09:21pSWORD : | Availability of the 2018 Financial Report
PU
07:14pSWORD GROUP : Availability of the 2018 Financial Report
AQ
03/14SWORD GROUP : 2018 Annual Results
AQ
03/14SWORD : | 2018 Annual Results
PU
03/11SWORD GROUP SE : annual earnings release
01/24SWORD GROUP : 2018 Fourth Quarterly Results
AQ
01/21SWORD GROUP SE : annual sales release
01/04SWORD : Publication of 2018 Fourth Quarter Results
AQ
01/03SWORD : | Acquisition of Magique Galileo
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 186 M
EBIT 2018 37,6 M
Net income 2018 77,8 M
Finance 2018 84,8 M
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 3,89
P/E ratio 2019 22,08
EV / Sales 2018 1,18x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 304 M
Chart SWORD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sword Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 42,5 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Francois Mottard Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Nicolas Mottard Director
Frédéric Goosse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWORD GROUP10.00%343
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION22.49%123 905
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES3.95%107 095
ACCENTURE18.06%106 116
VMWARE, INC.29.07%72 551
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.58%68 302
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.