Sword : | Availability of the H1 2019 Financial Report
0
08/30/2019 | 12:22pm EDT
Financial Annoucement
Windhof - August, 30th2019
Sword Group - Availability of the 2019 Interim Financial Report
According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2019 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.
It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company:
2019 INTERIM
FINANCIAL REPORT
Calendar
12/09/19
H1 Results presentation meeting, in Paris
REGISTRATION
24/10/19
Publication of 2019 Third
Quarter Revenue
About Sword Group
Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.
With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.
The press release will be published on the web sites here after: GlobeNewswire and Sword Group. It was also sent to the "Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)" and saved on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange'swebsite.
Market
ICB 9530
ISIN Code
Indices
sword-group.com
Euronext Paris
Software &
FR0004180578
CAC® Small
CAC® All-Tradable
Compartment B
Computer Services
CAC® Mid & Small
CAC® All-Share
Sword Group - 2, rue d'ArlonL-8399Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu