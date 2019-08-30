Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sword Group    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP

(SWP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sword : | Availability of the H1 2019 Financial Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Financial Annoucement

Windhof - August, 30th 2019

Sword Group - Availability of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

According to the current regulations, Sword Group announces that its 2019 Interim Financial Report has been made available to the public.

It was sent to the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) and was also filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

It can be viewed and downloaded on the website of the company:

2019 INTERIM

FINANCIAL REPORT

Calendar

12/09/19

H1 Results presentation meeting, in Paris

REGISTRATION

24/10/19

Publication of 2019 Third

Quarter Revenue

About Sword Group

Sword has 2,000+ IT/Digital & Software specialists present over 5 continents to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000 acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business project management.

With Sword you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.

The press release will be published on the web sites here after: GlobeNewswire and Sword Group. It was also sent to the "Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF)" and saved on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange'swebsite.

Market

ICB 9530

ISIN Code

Indices

sword-group.com

Euronext Paris

Software &

FR0004180578

CAC® Small

CAC® All-Tradable

Compartment B

Computer Services

CAC® Mid & Small

CAC® All-Share

Sword Group - 2, rue d'Arlon L-8399Windhof - investorrelations@sword-group.lu

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:21:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWORD GROUP
12:22pSWORD : | Availability of the H1 2019 Financial Report
PU
05:52aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Air France KLM, Renault, Apple, July..
08/21SWORD : GRC | Industry-leading Risk and GRC Conferences…
PU
07/25SWORD GROUP : Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 - Annual Revenue Objective..
GL
07/18SWORD : GRC will be showcasing its technology solutions…
PU
07/02SWORD : GRC | Conference 2019, Washington DC
PU
07/02SWORD : GRC | Conference 2019, London
PU
05/07SWORD GROUP : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/25SWORD : | 1st Quarter 2019 Results
PU
04/25Sword Group - Results for the First Quarter of 2019
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 206 M
EBIT 2019 21,8 M
Net income 2019 13,1 M
Finance 2019 53,0 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 285 M
Chart SWORD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sword Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,87  €
Last Close Price 29,95  €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Francois Mottard Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Nicolas Mottard Director
Frédéric Goosse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWORD GROUP3.28%316
ACCENTURE40.94%126 625
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.66%119 487
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.29%116 872
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.23%73 527
VMWARE, INC.-1.02%55 581
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group