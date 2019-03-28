Sword : | Form for participation, for Voting by Correspondence/by Proxy voting for OGM of 04/29/19

USE OF THE DOCUMENT

IMPORTANT: The Shareholder is requested to return this form* by using one of the four offered possibilities:

1Confirm to be personally present at the Meeting (date and sign on the other side without filling in [2], [3] or [4])

2Grant power to the President (date and sign on the other side without filling in [1], [3] or [4])

3Vote by correspondence (tick the box [3], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)

4Grant power to a designated person (tick the box [4], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)

WHATEVER OPTION IS CHOSEN, THE SIGNATURE OF THE SHAREHOLDER IS ESSENTIAL

(1)The signatory is requested to write very precisely his/her last name (in capital letters), first name and address or registered office in the area designated for this purpose ; if this information already appears on the form, the signatory is requested to check it and, if necessary, to correct it.

For legal entities, please indicate last name, first name and capacity of the authorised signatory.

If the signatory is not personally a shareholder (for instance : Legal administrator, Tutor etc.) he/she must indicate his/her last name, first name and capacity to sign the voting form.

The form sent for a General Meeting is valid for any other successive general meeting held with the same agenda.