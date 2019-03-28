Sword : | Form for participation, for Voting by Correspondence/by Proxy voting for OGM of 04/29/19
03/28/2019 | 09:21pm EDT
FORM FOR PARTICIPATION, FOR VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE OR BY PROXY VOTING
IMPORTANT : Before choosing between the four (4) possibilities 1 or 2 or 3 or 4, please carefully read the
instructions on the back side
SWORD GROUP SE
European Company with a share capital of 9,544,965 Euros
Registered office: 2-4, rue d'Arlon L-8399 Windhof (Luxembourg) RCS Luxembourg : B 168.244
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS of April 29th, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the registred office
□ Owner
□ Bare-owner
□ Usufructuary
of ………… registered share(s) of the above
mentioned company as evidenced by the registration of shares in an account opened in my name in the books of the said company
FORMS THAT DO NOT ARRIVE BEFORE APRIL 25th, 2019AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE WILL NOT BE TAKEN INTO ACCOUNT
CHOOSE 1 ou 2 ou 3 ou 4
If you choose 1 or 2 or 3 or 4, please tick the corresponding boxes
1
I SHALL BE PERSONALLY PRESENT AT THE
GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Date and sign below without filling in the boxes 2, 3 and 4
2
I GIVE POWER TO THE PRESIDENT
And authorise him to vote in my name
Date and sign below without filling in the boxes 1, 3 and 4
3
FORM FOR VOTING BY CORRESPONDENCE
4
FORM FOR PROXY VOTE
I will not attend to the General Meeting of Shareholders and I vote by mail by granting irrevocable power to the President with the following voting instructions :
See reverse (3) :
I will not attend to the General Meeting of Shareholders and I grant poser of representation to :
M (Last name, first name, address)
With the following voting instructions :
See reverse (4) :
Resolutions
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
For
Against
Abstention
Last name, First name, Address of the shareholder
Should amendments or new resolutions be proposed to the shareholders during the meeting :
- I grant power to the President to vote in my name
□
- I abstain
□
- I grant power to (see reverse (3)] to:
to vote in my name
□
Executed in ..................................
, on.......................
Signature (see reverse (1) )
USE OF THE DOCUMENT
IMPORTANT: The Shareholder is requested to return this form* by using one of the four offered possibilities:
1Confirm to be personally present at the Meeting (date and sign on the other side without filling in [2], [3] or [4])
2Grant power to the President (date and sign on the other side without filling in [1], [3] or [4])
3Vote by correspondence (tick the box [3], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)
4Grant power to a designated person (tick the box [4], fill in the voting instructions, and date and sign at the other side)
WHATEVER OPTION IS CHOSEN, THE SIGNATURE OF THE SHAREHOLDER IS ESSENTIAL
(1)The signatory is requested to write very precisely his/her last name (in capital letters), first name and address or registered office in the area designated for this purpose ; if this information already appears on the form, the signatory is requested to check it and, if necessary, to correct it.
For legal entities, please indicate last name, first name and capacity of the authorised signatory.
If the signatory is not personally a shareholder (for instance : Legal administrator, Tutor etc.) he/she must indicate his/her last name, first name and capacity to sign the voting form.
The form sent for a General Meeting is valid for any other successive general meeting held with the same agenda.
POWER TO THE PRESIDENT
2
OR
4
POWER TO A DESIGNATED PERSON
3)Law datedMay 24th, 2011, as modified, related to the exercise of certain rights of shareholders at general shareholder's meetings of listed companies
Art. 8: "Every shareholder shall have the right to appoint any other natural or legal person (corporation body or natural person) as proxy holder to attend and vote at the general meeting in his name. The proxy holder shall enjoy the same rights to speak and ask questions in the general meeting as those to which the shareholder thus represented would be entitled»
Art. 8 (4): « The proxy holder shall cast votes in accordance with the instructions issued by the appointed shareholder ». You are consequently requested to vote « yes », « no » or to « abstain » by filling in the voting instructions related to each resolution.
VOTE BY CORRESPONDENCE
3
(2)Law datedMay 24th, 2011, as modified, related to the exercise of certain rights of shareholders at general shareholder's meetings of listed companies and in accordance with the company'sby-lawsArt. 19 C: « Shareholders who want to vote by correspondence , should ask the company a voting in writing».
For the purposes of determining whether there is a quorum, only forms received by the company at least three (3) days before the meeting shall be taken into account.
If you wish to vote by correspondence, you must imperatively tick the boxn° 3on the front side of this document.
In that case, you are requested to vote « yes », « no » or to « abstain » by filling in the voting instructions related to each resolution.
*The text of the agenda is included in the notice attached to this form, the draft of the resolutions is listed on the website of the companywww.sword-group.comduring a continuous period beginning at the time that the notice of the meeting is published, and including the day of the general meeting.