Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sword Group    SWP   FR0004180578

SWORD GROUP

(SWP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/18 11:11:00 am
30.35 EUR   +0.33%
10:52aSWORD : GRC Audit Workshop for Local Government
PU
09/11SWORD : GRC Global Risk Workshop
PU
08/30SWORD GROUP : Availability of the 2019 Interim Financial Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sword : GRC Audit Workshop for Local Government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 10:52am EDT

Sword GRC, a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, is to host a workshop for Local Government employees entitled: 'Local Government Audit Workshop: For Internal Auditors by Internal Auditors' on Thursday 7th November 2019, at the Manchester Art Gallery, Mosley Street, Manchester.

Designed specifically for Auditors or those working in compliance, the event will bring together internal auditors and thought leaders in a half-day business networking event. Delegates attending the event will see presentations from Manchester City Council, existing users of the Sword Audit Manager solution, as well as be able to participate in group discussions and network with Local Government peers.

Panel presentations and interactive discussion will inform and educate on the topic of audit and compliance, to provide insights and ideas that delegates can take back and apply in their own organisation. Sword GRC has many clients in Local Government that are established users of its audit, compliance and governance solution, Sword Audit Manager (Galileo); including Birmingham City Council, Wigan Council and Milton Keynes.

Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; 'We are delighted to be hosting this event specifically for a Local Government audience. Increasingly local authorities are reviewing their internal audit provision and looking for support to assist their processes, which has stimulated demand for audit and compliance solutions. This, along with the desire to introduce additional levels of oversight and monitoring for internal audits and controls, makes our workshop very relevant.'

'The presentations and discussions will focus on hot topics and best practice that will inspire debate, encourage engagement and ultimately broaden expertise such that delegates will be able to add real value and insight back into their organisations.'

REGISTER

About Sword GRC
Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.

With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

ABOUT SWORD GRC

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 14:51:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SWORD GROUP
10:52aSWORD : GRC Audit Workshop for Local Government
PU
09/11SWORD : GRC Global Risk Workshop
PU
08/30SWORD GROUP : Availability of the 2019 Interim Financial Report
GL
08/30SWORD : | Availability of the H1 2019 Financial Report
PU
08/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BNP Paribas, Vivendi, Air France KLM, Renault, Apple, July..
08/21SWORD : GRC | Industry-leading Risk and GRC Conferences…
PU
07/25SWORD GROUP : Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 - Annual Revenue Objective..
GL
07/18SWORD : GRC will be showcasing its technology solutions…
PU
07/02SWORD : GRC | Conference 2019, Washington DC
PU
07/02SWORD : GRC | Conference 2019, London
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 206 M
EBIT 2019 21,8 M
Net income 2019 13,1 M
Finance 2019 53,0 M
Yield 2019 3,97%
P/E ratio 2019 22,0x
P/E ratio 2020 18,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,14x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 288 M
Chart SWORD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sword Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,87  €
Last Close Price 30,25  €
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Francois Mottard Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Nicolas Mottard Director
Frédéric Goosse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWORD GROUP4.31%319
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.10%125 971
ACCENTURE38.25%124 211
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.13%111 408
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING20.63%68 923
VMWARE, INC.12.15%62 844
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group