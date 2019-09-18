Sword : GRC Audit Workshop for Local Government

Sword GRC, a supplier of specialist risk, compliance and governance solutions, is to host a workshop for Local Government employees entitled: 'Local Government Audit Workshop: For Internal Auditors by Internal Auditors' on Thursday 7th November 2019, at the Manchester Art Gallery, Mosley Street, Manchester.

Designed specifically for Auditors or those working in compliance, the event will bring together internal auditors and thought leaders in a half-day business networking event. Delegates attending the event will see presentations from Manchester City Council, existing users of the Sword Audit Manager solution, as well as be able to participate in group discussions and network with Local Government peers.

Panel presentations and interactive discussion will inform and educate on the topic of audit and compliance, to provide insights and ideas that delegates can take back and apply in their own organisation. Sword GRC has many clients in Local Government that are established users of its audit, compliance and governance solution, Sword Audit Manager (Galileo); including Birmingham City Council, Wigan Council and Milton Keynes.

Keith Ricketts, Vice President of Global Marketing at Sword GRC said; 'We are delighted to be hosting this event specifically for a Local Government audience. Increasingly local authorities are reviewing their internal audit provision and looking for support to assist their processes, which has stimulated demand for audit and compliance solutions. This, along with the desire to introduce additional levels of oversight and monitoring for internal audits and controls, makes our workshop very relevant.'

'The presentations and discussions will focus on hot topics and best practice that will inspire debate, encourage engagement and ultimately broaden expertise such that delegates will be able to add real value and insight back into their organisations.'

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.

With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk to support enterprise-wide risk-based compliance. The Sword GRC product set covers Risk, Audit, Compliance, Policy Management and Incident Management

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, Malaysia and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

