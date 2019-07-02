Sword : GRC | Conference 2019, London

This event will host renowned speakers from their varied fields, including the military and business world, sharing their experiences and providing unique insights on modern-day risk in everyday and corporate life.

As well as hearing about the latest developments on the new Sword GRC Platform, delegates will also have the opportunity to network with industry peers and attend workshops and Q&As on the issues around risk, policy and audit management in the enterprise.

REGISTER FREE

Place

The Dorchester Hotel

53 Park Ln, Mayfair

London W1K 1QA, United Kingdom