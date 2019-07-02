Log in
SWORD GROUP

(SWP)
07/02 05:15:44 am
31.75 EUR   +1.28%
Sword : GRC | Conference 2019, Washington DC

07/02/2019 | 05:13am EDT

This event will host renowned speakers from their varied fields, including the military and business world, sharing their experiences and providing unique insights on modern-day risk in everyday and corporate life.

AGENDA

As well as hearing about the latest developments on the new Sword GRC Platform, delegates will also have the opportunity to network with industry peers and attend workshops and Q&As on the issues around risk, policy and audit management in the enterprise.

REGISTER FREE

Place

Hyatt Regency (Reston)
1800 Presidents Street
Reston, VA 20190
Washington DC, United States

Disclaimer

Sword Group SE published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:12:12 UTC
