Sword Group: Availability of the 2019 Interim Financial Report

08/30/2019 | 01:40pm EDT

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 206 M
EBIT 2019 21,8 M
Net income 2019 13,1 M
Finance 2019 53,0 M
Yield 2019 4,01%
P/E ratio 2019 21,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,13x
EV / Sales2020 1,02x
Capitalization 285 M
Chart SWORD GROUP
Duration : Period :
Sword Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 40,87  €
Last Close Price 29,95  €
Spread / Highest target 56,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jacques Francois Mottard Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
François Barbier Independent Director
François-Régis Ory Independent Director
Nicolas Mottard Director
Frédéric Goosse Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWORD GROUP3.28%316
ACCENTURE40.94%126 625
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.66%119 487
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES18.29%116 872
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.23%73 527
VMWARE, INC.-1.02%55 581
