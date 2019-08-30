|
Sword Group: Availability of the 2019 Interim Financial Report
08/30/2019 | 01:40pm EDT
© GlobeNewswire 2019
|
|Latest news on SWORD GROUP
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2019
|206 M
|EBIT 2019
|21,8 M
|Net income 2019
|13,1 M
|Finance 2019
|53,0 M
|Yield 2019
|4,01%
|
|P/E ratio 2019
|21,8x
|P/E ratio 2020
|18,5x
|EV / Sales2019
|1,13x
|EV / Sales2020
|1,02x
|Capitalization
|285 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends SWORD GROUP
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|3
|Average target price
|
40,87 €
|Last Close Price
|
29,95 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
56,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,4%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
20,2%