Sword : Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting | Povision…

The notice of meeting including the agenda was published in RESA (Electronic compendium of companies and associations) and at the Luxemburger Wort on March 27, 2020. The terms of participation and voting at this meeting are set out in this notice.

In this period of confinement and in order not to take any risks, the General Meeting will be held without a physical presence.

Please send us your voting form and certificate of ownership in priority by email.

The documents and information that must be communicated to the General Meeting, as well as the single form for participation, postal voting and proxy (the 'Single Form') are available here:

ALL THE DOCUMENTS