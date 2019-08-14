Log in
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD

(SYD)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/14
8.37 AUD   -0.59%
07:52pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
06:52pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
06:52pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
Sydney Airport Pty : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation

08/14/2019 | 07:52pm EDT

Half Year Results 2019

15 August 2019

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Sydney Airport Limited (ACN 165 056

  1. ("SAL") in respect of ASX-listed Sydney Airport ("SYD"). SYD is comprised of the stapled entities SAL and Sydney Airport Trust 1 (ARSN 099 597 921) ("SAT1"). The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited (ACN 115 967 087 /AFSL 301162) ("TTCSAL") is the responsible entity of SAT1.

This presentation is not an offer or invitation for subscription or purchase of or a recommendation of securities. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of the investor. Before making an investment in SYD, the investor or prospective investor should consider whether such an investment is appropriate to their particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances and consult an investment adviser if necessary.

Information, including forecast financial information, in this presentation should not be considered as a recommendation in relation to holding, purchasing or selling shares, securities or other instruments in SYD or any other entity. Due care and attention has been used in the preparation of forecast information. However, actual results may vary from forecasts and any variation may be materially positive or negative. Forecasts by their very nature are subject to uncertainty and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of SAL and TTCSAL. Past performance is not a reliable indication of future performance.

Sydney Airport advises that on 22 July 2019 foreign ownership was 29.0%.

2

Highlights

Solid performance delivered across 1H19

21.6m

total passengers

-0.2%

+1.9% -1.5%

internationaldomestic

passengerspassengers

$101.2m

operating expenses

(excluding security recoverable costs)

-1.4%

$797.1m

revenue

+3.4%

$649.2m

EBITDA1

(excluding other expenses)

+4.1%

$431.2m

net operating receipts

+4.8%

39.0¢

full year distribution

guidance2

+4.0%

from 2018

1 EBITDA after indemnity expenses ($181.7m) and restructuring and redundancy costs ($2.4m) is $465.1m.

2 Guidance per stapled security subject to aviation industry shocks and material forecast changes.

3

Distribution

First half 2019 distribution per stapled security

  • First half distribution of 19.5 cents paid today, 15 August 2019

2019 distribution reaffirmed at 39.0 cents per stapled security

  • 4.0% growth on the 2018 distribution
  • 10.7% 5 year CAGR
  • Expected to be more than fully covered by Net Operating Receipts across the full year
  • Subject to underlying operational performance and capital investment opportunities, Sydney Airport expects to commence paying cash income tax in the 2022 calendar year
  • Guidance subject to aviation industry shocks and material forecast changes

Distribution (cents per security)

45

40

35

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019

First Half

Second Half

Guidance

4

Financial Results

5

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 15 August 2019
