Sydney Airport Pty : Appendix 3X

Appendix 3X
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.1
Initial Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity
The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited in its capacity as Responsible Entity for Sydney Airport Trust 1 (SAT1)
ABN
Sydney Airport Trust 1 ARSN 099597921
The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited ABN 83 115 967 087
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.1 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Anne Rozenauers
|
|
|
Date of appointment
|
27 September 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Number & class of securities
Nil
-
Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
|
Name of holder & nature of Number & class of Securities
|
interest
|
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise
|
|
to the relevant interest.
|
|
N/A
|
Nil
|
Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
Not applicable
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
Not applicable
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which
|
Not applicable
|
interest relates
|
|
|
|
|
