Sydney Airport Pty : Appendix 3Z

Rule 3.19A.3

Name of entity

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited in its capacity as Responsible Entity for Sydney Airport Trust 1 (SAT1)

ABN

Sydney Airport Trust 1 ARSN 099597921

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited ABN 83 115 967 087

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director Eleanor Padman Date of last notice 19 October 2018 Date that director ceased to be director 27 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

Number & class of securities

Nil

