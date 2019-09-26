Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD

(SYD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
7.99 AUD   -0.37%
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3Z
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3X
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Changes to the Board of Directors of SAT1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sydney Airport Pty : Appendix 3Z

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.3

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited in its capacity as Responsible Entity for Sydney Airport Trust 1 (SAT1)

ABN

Sydney Airport Trust 1 ARSN 099597921

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited ABN 83 115 967 087

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.3 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of director

Eleanor Padman

Date of last notice

19 October 2018

Date that director ceased to be director

27 September 2019

Part 1 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is the registered holder

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Number & class of securities

Nil

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002

Appendix 3Z Page 1

Appendix 3Z

Final Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Director's relevant interests in securities of which the director is not the registered holder

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Name of holder & nature of interest

Number & class of securities

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise

to the relevant interest

N/A

Nil

Part 3 - Director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Not applicable

Name of registered holder

Not applicable

(if issued securities)

No. and class of securities to which

Not applicable

interest relates

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Z Page 2

11/3/2002

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PT
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3Z
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Changes to the Board of Directors of SAT1
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3X
PU
09/19SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Traffic Performance August 2019
PU
09/05SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : celebrates the arrival of its one billionth passenger
AQ
09/02SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Western Sydney Airport is looking for a construction partne..
AQ
08/19SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Traffic Performance July 2019
PU
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 640 M
EBIT 2019 914 M
Net income 2019 414 M
Debt 2019 9 482 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 47,0x
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
EV / Sales2019 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 18 046 M
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,82  AUD
Last Close Price 7,99  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,98%
Spread / Average Target -2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Gerber Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Rattray General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD19.02%12 231
AENA S.M.E., S.A.21.58%27 117
GROUPE ADP-3.44%17 317
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%7 041
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG11.38%5 622
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV17.89%4 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group