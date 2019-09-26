Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD

(SYD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/26
7.99 AUD   -0.37%
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3Z
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3X
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Changes to the Board of Directors of SAT1
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sydney Airport Pty : Changes to the Board of Directors of SAT1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:13pm EDT

ASX Release

27 September 2019

Changes to the Board and Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity of SAT1

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited the responsible entity of Sydney Airport Trust 1 (SAT1) wishes to advise that effective 27 September 2019:

Eleanor Padman has resigned as Director of the Responsible Entity;

Chris Green has resigned as an Alternate Director for Eleanor Padman for the Responsible Entity

Anne Rozenauers has been appointed as a Director of the Responsible Entity Michael Vainauskas has resigned as member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity

Simone Mosse has been appointed as a member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity

The current Directors, Compliance Committee members and Company Secretaries of the Responsible Entity are as follows:

Directors:

  • Anne Rozenauers
  • Paddy Gourley
  • Russell Balding Compliance Committee Members:
  • Simone Mosse
  • Michelene Collopy
  • Virginia Malley

Company Secretaries:

  • Gananatha Minithantri
  • Sylvie Dimarco
  • Karen Tompkins

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited (ACN 115 967 087)

(AFSL 301162) (TTCSAL) as responsible entity for Sydney Airport Trust 1 (ARSN 099 597 921) (SAT1)

The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000, Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia

Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

Contacts for further information

Sylvie Dimarco

Chantal Travers

Company Secretary

Head of Investor Relations

T +61 2 9229 9000

T

+61 2 9667 9271

E sylvie.dimarco@perpetual.com.au

M

+61 428 822 375

E

chantal.travers@syd.com.au

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 00:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PT
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3Z
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Changes to the Board of Directors of SAT1
PU
08:13pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Appendix 3X
PU
09/19SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Traffic Performance August 2019
PU
09/05SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : celebrates the arrival of its one billionth passenger
AQ
09/02SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Western Sydney Airport is looking for a construction partne..
AQ
08/19SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Traffic Performance July 2019
PU
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
PU
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
PU
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Financial Report and Appendix 4D
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 640 M
EBIT 2019 914 M
Net income 2019 414 M
Debt 2019 9 482 M
Yield 2019 4,88%
P/E ratio 2019 47,0x
P/E ratio 2020 42,1x
EV / Sales2019 16,8x
EV / Sales2020 16,1x
Capitalization 18 046 M
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 7,82  AUD
Last Close Price 7,99  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,98%
Spread / Average Target -2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Gerber Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Rattray General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD19.02%12 231
AENA S.M.E., S.A.21.58%27 117
GROUPE ADP-3.44%17 317
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%7 041
FLUGHAFEN ZUERICH AG11.38%5 622
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACIFICO SABDECV17.89%4 944
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group