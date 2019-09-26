Sydney Airport Pty : Changes to the Board of Directors of SAT1

|
ASX Release
|
27 September 2019
Changes to the Board and Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity of SAT1
The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited the responsible entity of Sydney Airport Trust 1 (SAT1) wishes to advise that effective 27 September 2019:
Eleanor Padman has resigned as Director of the Responsible Entity;
Chris Green has resigned as an Alternate Director for Eleanor Padman for the Responsible Entity
Anne Rozenauers has been appointed as a Director of the Responsible Entity Michael Vainauskas has resigned as member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity
Simone Mosse has been appointed as a member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity
The current Directors, Compliance Committee members and Company Secretaries of the Responsible Entity are as follows:
Directors:
-
Anne Rozenauers
-
Paddy Gourley
-
Russell Balding Compliance Committee Members:
-
Simone Mosse
-
Michelene Collopy
-
Virginia Malley
Company Secretaries:
-
Gananatha Minithantri
-
Sylvie Dimarco
-
Karen Tompkins
The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited (ACN 115 967 087)
(AFSL 301162) (TTCSAL) as responsible entity for Sydney Airport Trust 1 (ARSN 099 597 921) (SAT1)
The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000, Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia
Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au