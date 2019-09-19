Sydney Airport Pty : Traffic Performance August 2019

ASX Release 20 September 2019

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance August 2019

PAX1 Monthly Performance Year-to-Date Performance ('000s) Aug-19 Aug-18 Growth (%) YTD-19 YTD-18 Growth (%) Domestic 2,297 2,328 -1.3% 17,985 18,228 -1.3% International2 1,374 1,347 2.0% 11,135 10,984 1.4% Total 3,671 3,675 -0.1% 29,120 29,212 -0.3%

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "It was good to see international passengers bounce back this month - they were up 2.0 percent on August 2018, and 1.4 percent year to date.

"Our international performance helped offset the continued weakness in domestic passenger growth, which was down 1.3 percent on both the same month last year, and for the year to date.

"Arrivals from the USA continue to be a highlight with double-digit growth year to date - this reflects good load factors on US routes and the continued attractiveness of Sydney to US travellers.

"It was another strong month for passengers from India, which were up 14.5 percent on August 2018, and 8.1 percent year to date. We believe there is plenty of upside to come from the Indian market, with currently only a single direct service catering to a population of more than 1.3 billion."