SYDNEY AIRPORT HOLDINGS PTY LTD

(SYD)
Sydney Airport Pty : Traffic Performance August 2019

09/19/2019 | 07:37pm EDT

ASX Release

20 September 2019

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance August 2019

PAX1

Monthly Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

('000s)

Aug-19

Aug-18

Growth (%)

YTD-19

YTD-18

Growth (%)

Domestic

2,297

2,328

-1.3%

17,985

18,228

-1.3%

International2

1,374

1,347

2.0%

11,135

10,984

1.4%

Total

3,671

3,675

-0.1%

29,120

29,212

-0.3%

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "It was good to see international passengers bounce back this month - they were up 2.0 percent on August 2018, and 1.4 percent year to date.

"Our international performance helped offset the continued weakness in domestic passenger growth, which was down 1.3 percent on both the same month last year, and for the year to date.

"Arrivals from the USA continue to be a highlight with double-digit growth year to date - this reflects good load factors on US routes and the continued attractiveness of Sydney to US travellers.

"It was another strong month for passengers from India, which were up 14.5 percent on August 2018, and 8.1 percent year to date. We believe there is plenty of upside to come from the Indian market, with currently only a single direct service catering to a population of more than 1.3 billion."

1

2

Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.

Includes Domestic-on-Carriage

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000 Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

Last 12 Months' Traffic Data

PAX

2018-

2018-

2018-

2018-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

12 months to

Growth

('000s)

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Aug-19

Aug-18

%

Dom

2,260

2,484

2,384

2,318

2,289

2,081

2,333

2,284

2,217

2,096

2,388

2,297

27,430

27,732

-1.1%

Int

1,340

1,430

1,352

1,610

1,667

1,318

1,319

1,399

1,294

1,306

1,459

1,374

16,868

16,510

2.2%

Total

3,600

3,914

3,736

3,928

3,956

3,399

3,652

3,683

3,511

3,402

3,846

3,671

44,298

44,241

0.1%

Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Aug-19

YTD-19

Aug-19

YTD-19

1

Australia

-1.5%

0.2%

6

Japan

4.4%

5.9%

2

China (Including Hong Kong)

9.3%

1.0%

7

South Korea

0.2%

3.5%

3

New Zealand

-0.7%

2.7%

8

India

14.5%

8.1%

4

United States of America

14.0%

10.8%

9

Malaysia

-2.9%

-7.7%

5

United Kingdom

-5.8%

-4.8%

10

France

2.5%

1.0%

Contacts for further information

Allyson Porter

Josh Clements

Investor Relations Analyst

Head of Media and Communications

T

+61 2 9667 9409

T

+61 2 9667 9590

M

+61 466 827 526

M

+61 437 033 479

E

allyson.porter@syd.com.au

E

josh.clements@syd.com.au

3 All data is for arriving and departing passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 23:36:05 UTC
