Sydney Airport Pty : Traffic Performance August 2019
09/19/2019 | 07:37pm EDT
ASX Release
20 September 2019
Sydney Airport Traffic Performance August 2019
PAX1
Monthly Performance
Year-to-Date Performance
('000s)
Aug-19
Aug-18
Growth (%)
YTD-19
YTD-18
Growth (%)
Domestic
2,297
2,328
-1.3%
17,985
18,228
-1.3%
International2
1,374
1,347
2.0%
11,135
10,984
1.4%
Total
3,671
3,675
-0.1%
29,120
29,212
-0.3%
Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "It was good to see international passengers bounce back this month - they were up 2.0 percent on August 2018, and 1.4 percent year to date.
"Our international performance helped offset the continued weakness in domestic passenger growth, which was down 1.3 percent on both the same month last year, and for the year to date.
"Arrivals from the USA continue to be a highlight with double-digit growth year to date - this reflects good load factors on US routes and the continued attractiveness of Sydney to US travellers.
"It was another strong month for passengers from India, which were up 14.5 percent on August 2018, and 8.1 percent year to date. We believe there is plenty of upside to come from the Indian market, with currently only a single direct service catering to a population of more than 1.3 billion."
1
2
Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
Includes Domestic-on-Carriage
Last 12 Months' Traffic Data
PAX
2018-
2018-
2018-
2018-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
12 months to
Growth
('000s)
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Aug-19
Aug-18
%
Dom
2,260
2,484
2,384
2,318
2,289
2,081
2,333
2,284
2,217
2,096
2,388
2,297
27,430
27,732
-1.1%
Int
1,340
1,430
1,352
1,610
1,667
1,318
1,319
1,399
1,294
1,306
1,459
1,374
16,868
16,510
2.2%
Total
3,600
3,914
3,736
3,928
3,956
3,399
3,652
3,683
3,511
3,402
3,846
3,671
44,298
44,241
0.1%
Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Aug-19
YTD-19
Aug-19
YTD-19
1
Australia
-1.5%
0.2%
6
Japan
4.4%
5.9%
2
China (Including Hong Kong)
9.3%
1.0%
7
South Korea
0.2%
3.5%
3
New Zealand
-0.7%
2.7%
8
India
14.5%
8.1%
4
United States of America
14.0%
10.8%
9
Malaysia
-2.9%
-7.7%
5
United Kingdom
-5.8%
-4.8%
10
France
2.5%
1.0%
3 All data is for arriving and departing passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.
