Sydney Airport Pty : Traffic Performance July 2019
08/19/2019 | 07:27pm EDT
ASX Release
20 August 2019
Sydney Airport Traffic Performance July 2019
PAX1
Monthly Performance
Year-to-Date Performance
('000s)
Jul-19
Jul-18
Growth (%)
YTD-19
YTD-18
Growth (%)
Domestic
2,388
2,404
-0.7%
15,688
15,900
-1.3%
International2
1,459
1,491
-2.2%
9,761
9,637
1.3%
Total
3,846
3,895
-1.2%
25,449
25,537
-0.3%
Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "Almost 3.85 million passengers passed through Sydney Airport in July 2019, down 1.2 percent on July 2018.
The number of International passengers travelling through the airport last month declined by 2.2 percent to 1.46 million passengers compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp) and Domestic passengers reduced by 0.7 percent on the pcp to 2.39 million passengers.
The market continues to be subdued, but there are some exciting developments on the horizon. Both Qantas and LATAM Airlines have announced they will be increasing direct services to Santiago, which is really great news for the emerging South American market.
In addition, we were delighted to welcome Malindo Air to Sydney Airport last week. Their service from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney via Balifurther grows our Asian network and provides customers with more options on these popular routes."
Highlights
Malindo Air launched their inaugural Sydney flight on 15 August 2019, commencing their daily service to Kuala Lumpur via Denpasar, adding 120,000 seats annually
LATAM Airlines will commence a three per week, non-stop service from Santiago to Sydney from November 2019
Qantas has announced it will add an additional three return flights per week
Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
Includes Domestic-on-Carriage
between Sydney and Santiago, transitioning from a Boeing 747 to a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The daily service will add another 20,000 seats to the route annually from late June 2020
Last 12 Months' Traffic Data
PAX
2018-
2018-
2018-
2018-
2018-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
12 months to
Growth
('000s)
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Jul-19
Jul-18
%
Dom
2,328
2,260
2,484
2,384
2,318
2,289
2,081
2,333
2,284
2,217
2,096
2,388
27,461
27,657
-0.7%
Int
1,347
1,340
1,430
1,352
1,610
1,667
1,318
1,319
1,399
1,294
1,306
1,459
16,840
16,449
2.4%
Total
3,675
3,600
3,914
3,736
3,928
3,956
3,399
3,652
3,683
3,511
3,402
3,846
44,301
44,106
0.4%
Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Jul-19
YTD-19
Jul-19
YTD-19
1
Australia
-3.6%
0.5%
6
India
1.8%
7.4%
2
China (Including Hong Kong)
-7.8%
-0.2%
7
South Korea
7.0%
3.9%
3
New Zealand
1.3%
3.3%
8
Japan
5.0%
6.2%
4
United States of America
5.6%
10.4%
9
Indonesia
6.2%
7.2%
5
United Kingdom
-3.8%
-4.7%
10
Philippines
0.0%
3.7%
Contacts for further information
Allyson Porter
Josh Clements
Investor Relations Analyst
Head of Media and Communications
T
+61 2 9667 9409
T
+61 2 9667 9590
M
+61 466 827 526
M
+61 437 033 479
E
allyson.porter@syd.com.au
E
josh.clements@syd.com.au
3 All data is for arriving and departing passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.
