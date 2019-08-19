Log in
8.25 AUD   +1.85%
07:27pSYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : Traffic Performance July 2019
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Half Year Results Presentation
08/14SYDNEY AIRPORT PTY : 2019 Results for the Half Year Ended 30 June 2019
Sydney Airport Pty : Traffic Performance July 2019

08/19/2019 | 07:27pm EDT

ASX Release

20 August 2019

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance July 2019

PAX1

Monthly Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

('000s)

Jul-19

Jul-18

Growth (%)

YTD-19

YTD-18

Growth (%)

Domestic

2,388

2,404

-0.7%

15,688

15,900

-1.3%

International2

1,459

1,491

-2.2%

9,761

9,637

1.3%

Total

3,846

3,895

-1.2%

25,449

25,537

-0.3%

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "Almost 3.85 million passengers passed through Sydney Airport in July 2019, down 1.2 percent on July 2018.

The number of International passengers travelling through the airport last month declined by 2.2 percent to 1.46 million passengers compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp) and Domestic passengers reduced by 0.7 percent on the pcp to 2.39 million passengers.

The market continues to be subdued, but there are some exciting developments on the horizon. Both Qantas and LATAM Airlines have announced they will be increasing direct services to Santiago, which is really great news for the emerging South American market.

In addition, we were delighted to welcome Malindo Air to Sydney Airport last week. Their service from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney via Balifurther grows our Asian network and provides customers with more options on these popular routes."

Highlights

    • Malindo Air launched their inaugural Sydney flight on 15 August 2019, commencing their daily service to Kuala Lumpur via Denpasar, adding 120,000 seats annually
    • LATAM Airlines will commence a three per week, non-stop service from Santiago to Sydney from November 2019
    • Qantas has announced it will add an additional three return flights per week
  2. Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
  3. Includes Domestic-on-Carriage

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000

Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

between Sydney and Santiago, transitioning from a Boeing 747 to a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The daily service will add another 20,000 seats to the route annually from late June 2020

Last 12 Months' Traffic Data

PAX

2018-

2018-

2018-

2018-

2018-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

12 months to

Growth

('000s)

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Jul-19

Jul-18

%

Dom

2,328

2,260

2,484

2,384

2,318

2,289

2,081

2,333

2,284

2,217

2,096

2,388

27,461

27,657

-0.7%

Int

1,347

1,340

1,430

1,352

1,610

1,667

1,318

1,319

1,399

1,294

1,306

1,459

16,840

16,449

2.4%

Total

3,675

3,600

3,914

3,736

3,928

3,956

3,399

3,652

3,683

3,511

3,402

3,846

44,301

44,106

0.4%

Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Jul-19

YTD-19

Jul-19

YTD-19

1

Australia

-3.6%

0.5%

6

India

1.8%

7.4%

2

China (Including Hong Kong)

-7.8%

-0.2%

7

South Korea

7.0%

3.9%

3

New Zealand

1.3%

3.3%

8

Japan

5.0%

6.2%

4

United States of America

5.6%

10.4%

9

Indonesia

6.2%

7.2%

5

United Kingdom

-3.8%

-4.7%

10

Philippines

0.0%

3.7%

Contacts for further information

Allyson Porter

Josh Clements

Investor Relations Analyst

Head of Media and Communications

T

+61 2 9667 9409

T

+61 2 9667 9590

M

+61 466 827 526

M

+61 437 033 479

E

allyson.porter@syd.com.au

E

josh.clements@syd.com.au

3 All data is for arriving and departing passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 20 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 23:26:10 UTC
