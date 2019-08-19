Sydney Airport Pty : Traffic Performance July 2019

ASX Release 20 August 2019

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance July 2019

PAX1 Monthly Performance Year-to-Date Performance ('000s) Jul-19 Jul-18 Growth (%) YTD-19 YTD-18 Growth (%) Domestic 2,388 2,404 -0.7% 15,688 15,900 -1.3% International2 1,459 1,491 -2.2% 9,761 9,637 1.3% Total 3,846 3,895 -1.2% 25,449 25,537 -0.3%

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "Almost 3.85 million passengers passed through Sydney Airport in July 2019, down 1.2 percent on July 2018.

The number of International passengers travelling through the airport last month declined by 2.2 percent to 1.46 million passengers compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp) and Domestic passengers reduced by 0.7 percent on the pcp to 2.39 million passengers.

The market continues to be subdued, but there are some exciting developments on the horizon. Both Qantas and LATAM Airlines have announced they will be increasing direct services to Santiago, which is really great news for the emerging South American market.

In addition, we were delighted to welcome Malindo Air to Sydney Airport last week. Their service from Kuala Lumpur to Sydney via Balifurther grows our Asian network and provides customers with more options on these popular routes."

Highlights

Malindo Air launched their inaugural Sydney flight on 15 August 2019, commencing their daily service to Kuala Lumpur via Denpasar, adding 120,000 seats annually

LATAM Airlines will commence a three per week, non-stop service from Santiago to Sydney from November 2019

LATAM Airlines will commence a three per week, non-stop service from Santiago to Sydney from November 2019

Qantas has announced it will add an additional three return flights per week

