Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sydney Airport Limited    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
8.44 AUD   +0.60%
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sydney Airport : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:47pm EST

2.6

1.9

10.7%

1.3

1.2

6.0%

2.9

2.5

T1 departures

T1 arrivals

T2 lifestyle

Gate lounge

Bathroom

precinct

upgrade

upgrades

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:46:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Presentation
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Release
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : Traffic Performance January 2020
PU
02/17SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/16SYDNEY AIRPORT : US private placement bond issuance
PU
02/08SYDNEY AIRPORT : Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding
AQ
02/02Super Bowl 2020 Ads Aim to Uplift, Mostly -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/02Super Bowl 2020 Ads Aim to Uplift, Mostly -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 639 M
EBIT 2019 911 M
Net income 2019 366 M
Debt 2019 9 221 M
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 48,9x
P/E ratio 2020 46,3x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 16,9x
Capitalization 19 073 M
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,08  AUD
Last Close Price 8,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,96%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Gerber Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Rattray General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-0.92%12 686
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-1.38%27 285
GROUPE ADP-3.41%18 206
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.53%6 786
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%6 538
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.4.25%5 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group