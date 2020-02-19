Sydney Airport : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report
Sustainability Report 2019
Chair and CEO message
Performance highlights
Our approach to sustainability
2019-2021Sustainability commitments
Material issues
Stakeholder engagement
Benchmark and ratings performance
Safety
Security
Operational efficiency and continuous improvement
Environmental management
Our people
Fair and ethical business
31 Climate resilience
Sustainable development of the airport
Airspace and airfield efficiency
TCFD disclosure
Customer experience
Access to and from the airport
Innovation and technology
Community engagement
Community investment
Reconciliation Action Plan
Aircraft noise
Airport community
Scope 3 emissions reduction
Economic contribution
General metrics
Health and safety
Environment
Customer
People and organisation
Community investment
GRI index
Glossary
Limited assurance statement
Photo credits
About this report
This 2019 Sustainability Report covers Sydney Airport's operations for the year 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, except for environmental data sets which are reported for 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with Sydney Airport's regulatory environmental reporting. All financial values are in Australian dollars. This report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards: Core option and the UN Sustainable Development Goals guide
our reporting of relevant global issues. The Management Approach for each our material issues can be found at www.sydneyairport.com.au/corporate/ sustainability. To provide confidence in our reporting, we engaged KPMG to provide limited assurance over selected data sets within our 2019 Sustainability Report. KPMG's assurance statement is included at the end of this report.
We welcome feedback on our sustainability reporting and performance. Please email us at sustainability@syd.com.au.
Chair and CEO message
We are Sydney's Airport and we want to make you proud every day
In 2019 we made the decision to change our company purpose statement to one that guides our thinking and decision making and sets an aspirational goal that we can all rally around. Our new purpose is "to make Sydney proud every day" and we apply it to everything we do every day, including sustainability.
We're proud of our sustainability achievements to date. Sydney Airport was the first airport in Australia to report publicly on our sustainability performance and we have continued to build on this foundation of transparency and accountability. Our commitment to further embedding sustainability into all our decision making will ensure we remain a leader in this space.
Having said that, there is more we can, and need, to do. As the global demand for travel continues to grow, so does the focus on sustainable aviation. Airports have an important role in this transition. We have an opportunity to show real leadership on social and environmental issues and to set the standards to which other industries aspire.
This report is one of the ways we share our performance with our stakeholders and build confidence and trust in our ability to deliver on our commitments.
1 Australian Bureau of Statistics, June 2018
It provides an update on progress we have made in the first year of our three-year sustainability strategy and sets out our goals for the future. Our sustainability strategy is built around three pillars: responsible business, planning for the future and supporting our communities.
Responsible business
We recognise the importance of operating and growing our airport responsibly, making it a safe place for workers and passengers while minimising and managing the environmental impact of our activities.
We took a number of important steps this year to enhance the safety culture within our organisation and across the airport community. A key initiative has been the instigation of quarterly safety walks, which are designed to raise awareness of hazards and recognise safe work practices around the airport. Safety walks have been embraced by our
people with 840 completed during the year. The number of employee lost time injuries fell from 10 to five, a reflection of the renewed focus on safety across the organisation.
In 2019 we were particularly proud of our award-winning A$1.4 billion Sustainability Linked Loan, which links our cost of capital to our performance on a range of sustainability metrics. This world leading loan shows that we're prepared to put our money where our mouth is, and we encourage you to read more about this landmark transaction in this report.
Our work to reduce our carbon footprint saw carbon intensity per passenger improve to its lowest level in 10 years of measurement and our absolute CO2 emissions reduce by four per cent. Output from our onsite rooftop solar generation more than doubled in the first full year of its operation, and our work with retailers across our terminals
Trevor Gerber
Chairman
Geoff Culbert
Chief Executive Officer
Sydney at Sustainability
saw us achieve our three‑year target to remove single use plastic bags and straws from our terminals
in just one year.
Our innovative approach to sustainability is being recognised in Australia and around the world. This year, we moved up to third in Sustainalytics' global airports subindustry sector. We were again rated 'AAA' by MSCI and ranked in the 90th percentile in our industry group on the DJSI. We continued to support and align our efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Principles of the UN Global Compact.
We were also proud to support an Australian-first campaign to raise awareness of forced marriage in partnership with the Australian Federal Police and Anti-Slavery Australia and joined the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking.
Planning for the future
We take a long-term approach to managing our airport and recognise the role business plays in addressing the global climate challenge.
Sydney Airport provides essential regional and national infrastructure and we are committed to improving our resilience to a changing climate. This year, we expanded our scenario analysis and reviewed and updated our Climate Risk and Adaptation Plan to consider key risks and opportunities associated with the transition to a low carbon economy. We also strengthened our disclosure in line with the Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations in both our Annual Report and this report.
We're building our airport for the future and our customers are at the heart of all that we do. Our customer experience scores reached their highest levels this year, which reflects our commitment to our customers to improve their airport experience.
Accessibility to and from the airport remained a priority focus area for us. We initiated changes to traffic flows within the domestic and international terminal precincts that delivered significant improvements during peak periods. Importantly, the NSW Government's Sydney Gateway project progressed well which, once complete, will provide a faster connection
to the airport.
To improve accessibility within our terminals, a new partnership with Aira was formed which helps blind and low vision travellers navigate the airport. This partnership was recognised by the Australian Airport Association with the 2019 Customer Experience Award.
This year, we continued to deliver on key elements of our Master Plan
2039. The construction of additional aprons and taxiways began as well as baggage and freight facilities which will enhance capacity, efficiency and operational resilience.
Our focus on innovation continued as we explored opportunities associated with biometrics, which have the potential to improve our passenger experience. New technologies were trialled across the airport including an automated aerobridge docking system, which was a first for an Australian airport.
Supporting our communities
We're proud to be a part of the vibrant and exciting community that is Sydney. In our centenary year, we celebrated the history of our airport while continuing to build and foster strong links
with the community.
We were proud to invest $5.2 million in our communities during 2019 through community investment, sponsorships, donations and our people volunteering in the community.
To celebrate our centenary, we announced the new SYD100 scholarship program. This provides a scholarship every year for the next 100 years for a student to study in the fields of aviation and commerce at the University of New South Wales.
We have a proud 18-year partnership with Surf Life Saving Sydney. This year we provided more than $300,000 to help keep our beaches safe through our Centenary Partnership and Christmas Giving Appeal funds. Our annual
lost property auction raised a record $190,000, which was shared with nine community organisations.
The first projects funded under the Community and Environmental Projects Reserve Fund established with Bayside Council were announced this year.
We will contribute $1 million over five years to a new Green Bayside project to plant trees and $5 million to the upgrade of the Botany Aquatic Centre.
Looking forward
Through our strategic initiatives, we're committed to operating and developing our airport in a way that makes Sydney proud.
We are pleased with the progress we are making on our commitments and invite you to read on to learn more about our initiatives and performance throughout 2019.
We commend this report to you and welcome your feedback.
Trevor Gerber
Chairman
Geoff Culbert
Chief Executive Officer
Airport
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Performance highlights
Delivering for the long term
34.5%
43.4%
$1.4b
reduction of emissions
waste
Sustainability
intensity (per pax)
recycling rate 2
Linked Loan
since 2010
↑ from 42.9%
in 2018
$5.2m
840
95.9
in community
safety walks
gender pay equity ratio
investment
completed
↑ from 93.4
in 2018
2 Excludes quarantine waste, which cannot be recycled due to quarantine restrictions and requirements
5
4.19/5
employee
overall customer
Lost Time Injuries
satisfaction rating
↓ from 10
↑ from 4.14
in 2010
in 2018
75%
30%
of current load contracted
via a renewable
water recycling
rate at T1
energy PPA
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Our approach to sustainability
Responsible growth
Sustainability underpins our commitment to responsible growth in a way that delivers positive outcomes for our customers, investors and the communities in which we operate. It is integral to our business strategy and the delivery of our purpose: to make Sydney proud every day.
Our sustainability strategy responds to our changing world and to the challenges and opportunities that shape business in Australia and globally.
We recognise the important role our airport can play in addressing environmental and social challenges now and into the future. This was the first year of delivery under our refreshed sustainability strategy and three-year commitments. These commitments drive our activities towards our strategic focus areas, which create the most value for stakeholders.
We participate in global industry forums to represent our sustainability focus and draw from best practice globally and locally. Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert sits on the Airports Council International (ACI) World Governing Board and Asia Pacific Regional Board, through which he is championing a global approach to climate for the aviation industry.
The Board's Safety, Security and Sustainability (SSS) Committee assists the Board to address its responsibilities. During 2019, we reviewed and updated the committee's Charter which continues to include climate change.
Our Sustainability Working Group and sustainability champions continued to support the operational delivery of our sustainability commitments.
This report provides a clear account of our performance against our strategy. We have presented the information under the three strategic themes: Responsible Business, Planning for the Future and, Supporting our Communities.
Contributing to the United Nations Sustainable
Development Goals
The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seek to address the most significant challenges our world is facing today. To play our role in addressing these challenges, we have mapped the SDG framework against our sustainability strategy.
Details on what contributing to the SDGs means in the context of our airport operations is referenced throughout this report and is available on our website.
Sydney Airport became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2017 and is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to this initiative and its principles.
Global trends
Evolution in our business context is taking many forms, from advancements in the aviation sector and technology disruption to climate change and changing consumer trends. Understanding and embracing change will shape our future and guide our strategic thinking.
Sustainable aviation fuels
Sustainable aviation fuel derived from non fossil fuel sources is widely recognised as the best short to medium term opportunity to reduce aviation emissions. International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set a goal for one billion passengers to fly on aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel blends by 2025. Government policies supporting increased production are considered key to achieving this goal.
We recognise the role sustainable aviation fuel can play in the aviation sector and the importance of our support for solutions, technologies and the infrastructure required to enable this transition. As an infrastructure provider we want to do our part to ensure there are no barriers to these fuels entering the market at Sydney Airport.
Digitisation and new technology
Digitisation and the rise of big data have the potential to transform the customer journey, optimise airport systems and personalise the travel experience.
Biometrics can provide passengers with a seamless travel experience with a single identification, which will radically improve processing times and optimise the use of the terminal. Autonomous vehicles will provide new transport options within and around airports, while innovations in technology such as commercialised drones also have the potential to change how airspace is used and shared.
We are committed to embracing innovation and technology to improve efficiencies and the customer experience, while maintaining aviation safety and security as priorities.
A shrinking world
With developments in ultra long-haul next generation aircraft technology almost 100 per cent of the world's population will be within reach of Sydney in a single flight. This improved access creates opportunities for economic growth and increased productivity, linked to the ability to move people and products around the globe.
A mobile global population
Sydney continues to be one of the world's most multicultural cities, attracting people from all over the globe.
In recent years, Sydney Airport has seen passenger growth from emerging markets such as Vietnam, India, China and the Philippines as well as from more mature markets like USA and Japan.
With an increasingly mobile global population, facilitated by increased accessibility of air travel, the reasons for travel continue to grow and change.
Our aviation business development team is focussed on ensuring we continue to connect the world to Sydney and Sydney to the world.
Travelling more sustainably
The number of international trips taken globally reached 1.4 billion in 2018, two years faster than original projections 3. Travellers are increasingly considering the impacts of their travel, whether it be transportation choices or concerns of overcrowding at popular tourism destinations.
We recognise that all parts of the travel industry need to focus on how to grow sustainably. We remain committed to ensuring we play a positive role in this shift.
3 UN World Tourism Barometer, January 2019
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
2019-2021 Sustainability commitments
Delivering on our commitments
Our 2019-2021 commitments embed sustainability in all aspects of our business in line with the pillars of our strategy. Our flagship initiatives support these pillars and focus attention on issues where we can drive a step change in our performance.
Responsible business
Being ethically responsible and transparent in how we do business
Safety and wellbeing of all airport users
Achieve year-on-year improvement in injury statistics and aviation safety performance
Increase uptake and awareness around wellbeing and mental health
Continuing to support a diverse and inclusive workplace
Achieve a 10 per cent uplift in female representation in management and overall on 2018 performance
Achieve 30 per cent female board representation
Looking after and developing our people
Target an employee engagement score of at least 75 per cent
Deliver 1.5 days of training per employee per annum
Building operational resilience
Deliver employee incident and crisis management training
Achieve a cyber security maturity target of four out of five
Operating ethically and with integrity
Complete supplier questionnaire to assess and mitigate risks on biennial basis
Align procurement policy with ISO 20400
Maintaining an environmentally responsible airport
Continue to meet regulatory compliance requirements for noise and air quality
Reduce potable water use per passenger by 10 per cent in terminals and commercial buildings
Maintain 30 per cent average annual use of recycled water at T1
Reducing waste to landfill
Remove plastic straws and single-use plastic bags from our terminals
Recycle landside organic waste at T1
Protecting local natural areas and biodiversity
Restore and rehabilitate Environmental Conservation 1 zones, predominantly consisting of the Sydney Airport Wetlands
Achieved Significant progress In progress Not achieved
Planning for the future
Delivering operational excellence through innovative, technology-based solutions and supporting customer needs now and into the future
Increasing and supporting landside efficiency
Support diversity of public transport modal options
Delivering better outcomes for our customers
Maintain a passenger satisfaction score above four out of five
Sustainable development of the airport
Achieve a minimum 4-Star Green Star Design and As‑Built rating for new developments
Supporting our communities
Working with communities to create shared value
Building relationships and supporting community resilience
Establish a baseline for community investment
Develop a community investment strategy to drive continuous improvement
Work with business partners to deliver a pilot program towards prevention of human trafficking and slavery
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
Flagship initiatives
Climate resilience
Airspace and airfield efficiency
Follow the recommendations of the Task Force on
Deliver an Airport Collaborative Decision Making
Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
(A-CDM) program together with business partners
Achieve carbon neutrality by 2025
Improve airfield and aviation support infrastructure
Reduce carbon emissions per passenger by
Explore opportunities to further improve efficiencies
50 per cent from 2010 baseline levels by 2025
through initiatives such as co-location of certain
Electrification
domestic and international activities and
runway rebalancing
100 per cent electric landside bus fleet
Install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in
new landside facilities five per cent above EV
market penetration
Increase aircraft utilisation of both fixed ground
power and pre-conditioned air at T1 from 20 per cent
to above 50 per cent
Facilitate and support increase of Sydney Airport
airside electric vehicle usage to 50 per cent
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Material issues
Focusing on the issues that matter
Each year, we review a range of current and emerging issues that may impact our stakeholders and our business with consideration of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Principles.
To determine our material issues, we reached out to our customers, government representatives, suppliers, employees,
airport business partners, analysts, investors and representatives of tourism bodies. We asked them to tell us which issues matter most to them. This report details our performance in relation to the issues considered to be material to our business.
During 2019, we updated our list of material issues within the context of global trends, the United Nations SDGs and our business strategy. This resulted in some changes to the material issues discussed in the previous report:
'Economic performance' and 'Innovation and technology' were added as new issues
'Human rights' and 'Sustainable procurement' are now included in 'Fair and ethical business operations'
'Capacity' is included in 'Sustainable development of the airport'
Strategic pillar
Responsible
Planning for
Supporting our
Material issue
Definition
business
the future
communities
Access to and
Ensuring our passengers have a safe and efficient journey
from the airport
to and from the airport, and that a range of transport modes
are available to suit their preferences
Aircraft noise
Working with government and airline partners to manage
and mitigate noise impacts
Business continuity
Designing and maintaining our facilities to ensure continuity
and performance
of operations under a range of different circumstances,
for example increased competition or greater regulation
Climate change
Building resilience to the physical and strategic risks
associated with climate change, and taking action to reduce
our impacts including through our energy use
Community
Playing a meaningful role in our local community,
investment and
while building and maintaining enduring
engagement
relationships based on trust
Customer
Providing a superior customer experience for
experience
airlines and passengers
Cyber security
Prepare, prevent and respond to cyber attacks that could
impact our operations and those of our customers
Diversity and
Creating and managing a diverse and inclusive workforce,
inclusion
and contributing to the creation of an inclusive society
Economic
The creation and distribution of economic value
performance
Employee
Attracting, retaining and developing the best people to
attraction, retention
ensure the success of our business
and development
Environmental
Operating an environmentally responsible airport, actively
management
managing the use of resources and minimising waste,
protecting the local natural environment and managing
impacts on the surrounding community
Fair and ethical
Respecting and protecting human rights across all
business
aspects of our operations. Maintaining an effective
system of corporate governance and building a culture to
maintain high ethical standards and integrity. Responsible
management of our supply chain, working with suppliers
to effectively manage environmental, social and
governance risks
Innovation and
Embracing future trends to create new opportunities
technology
Operational
Operating the airport efficiently to support customers,
efficiency and
environmental outcomes and On Time Performance,
continuous
while looking for ways to improve
improvement
Safety
Managing health and safety risks and maintaining a strong
safety culture, while providing a work environment that
protects the health and wellbeing of our people and people
working at the airport
Security
Working collaboratively with airport stakeholders
to provide and maintain a safe and secure airport
operating environment
Sustainable
Sustainably developing the airport to meet passenger
Fostering positive, strong, lasting relationships with all those who might be affected by the decisions and activities concerning the airport's development and operation is a priority for us,
and we acknowledge that this is vital to our long term success. We recognise that each of our stakeholders has different interests, expectations and interactions with the airport.
How we engage
Key areas of interest
- Annual General Meeting
- Economic and financial performance
- Roadshows, meetings and conferences
- Fair and ethical operations
Analysts and
- ASX releases
- Climate resilience
- Investor days, presentations and briefings
- Operational efficiency and
investors
- Analyst surveys
continuous improvement
- Website
- Safety and security
- ESG performance
- Committees and forums
- Safety and security
- Briefings and meetings
- Customer experience
- Relationship managers
- Operational efficiency and
Business partners
- Service requests
continuous improvement
- InfoSyd website
- Business continuity and resilience
- Service quality and value
- Whistleblower policy
- Satisfaction surveys
- Customer experience
Customers
- Feedback channels and service requests
- Airport access
- Media and advertising
- Safety and security
- Competitions
- Operational efficiency and service quality
- Relationship managers
- Engagement surveys
- Safety and security
- Employee committees and working groups
- Sustainable development
- Yammer (internal social media)
- Growth and development
Employees
- People leader forums
- Health and wellbeing
- CEO newsletters and all staff briefings
- Diversity
- Intranet
- Fair and ethical operations
- Financial performance
- Whistleblower policy
- Briefings and meetings
- Safety and security
- Industry forums
- Climate change
Government and
- Submissions
- Airport access
- Industry working groups
- Operational efficiency and
regulators
continuous improvement
- Environmental management
- Sustainable development
- Community forums
- Safety
- Council briefings
- Economic and financial performance
Local community
- Sentiment surveys
- Airport access - roads and public transport
- Partnerships with community organisations
- Noise and environmental management
- Media and advertising
- Community investment
- Jobs for locals
- Supplier forums
- Safety and security
Suppliers
- Meetings
- Business continuity and resilience
- Assessment against our
- Customer experience
Supplier Code of Conduct
- Fair and ethical operations
- Whistleblower policy
- Meetings
- Security
Tourism bodies
- Participation in events and conferences
- Economic and financial performance
and industry
- Industry forums
- Airport access
associations
- Customer experience
- Sustainable development
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Benchmark and ratings performance
Benchmarking our performance
We benchmark our progress against a number of leading sustainability indices and frameworks to drive better performance in environmental, social and governance issues.
This year we improved our Sustainalytics ranking from 4th to 3rd globally and maintained our performance on other indices against which we benchmark ourselves.
Ratings4
Ranked in the
90th
percentile globally in DJSI's Transport and Transportation Infrastructure sector
for Master Plan 2039, the first for an airport
Index Series
Membership
reflecting our strong ESG management practices
4 As at date of publication
Ranked
3rd
globally in the Airports sub industry group
Level 3 'Optimisation'
Airport Carbon
Accreditation
5★
'Industry Leader' rating, and sitting in the top 20 per cent for the infrastructure industry
'AAA' rating
sitting in the top nine per cent of companies globally within the infrastructure sector, and a member of the MSCI Australia ESG Leaders Index
Recognition
ACSI
'Leading' rating
for our Sustainability Report by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors
2019 Customer
Experience Award
Sustainability Linked Loan
Green/SRI Loan of the Year and Most impressive Green/ SRI Loan Borrower
Finance Asia
Issuer of the Year - Sustainability
Syndicated Loan
Deal of the Year
Frameworks
GRI
This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards: Core option
Supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and commitment to move towards alignment with its recommendations
Participant in the United Nations Global Compact and commitment to implementing the 10 principles
Track and measure community investments in line with the framework developed by London Benchmarking Group
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Responsible business
We strive to be ethically responsible and transparent in how we do business
43.4%
5
0
waste recycling
employee LTIs,
class 1
rate 5
down from 10 in 2018
injuries
39%
95.9
30%
women in our
gender pay
water recycling
workforce
equity ratio
rate at T1
5 Excludes quarantine waste, which cannot be recycled due to quarantine restrictions and requirements
Sustainability Linked Loan
Our Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL), the first syndicated SLL in Australia, largest syndicated SLL across the Asia Pacific and largest syndicated airport SLL globally, is a clear example of innovation.
The $1.4 billion loan establishes a direct two-way link between our sustainability performance and funding costs, where rates decrease or increase depending on our sustainability performance over time as measured by Sustainalytics, a leading specialist investment research and ratings provider dedicated to ESG globally. The loan provides a significant incentive for us to embed sustainability within our business and deliver on our sustainability commitments.
We were proud to be recognised by GlobalCapital as the Most Impressive Green/SRI Borrower of the Year and Green/SRI Loan of the Year. Sydney Airport was also named Issuer of the Year - Sustainability by FinanceAsia and the SLL as Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year by KangaNews.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
Safety
The safety and security of all our passengers,
visitors and staff is our first priority.
Safety is a responsibility for us all at Sydney Airport
Supporting
operations. Our Safety Policy sets out our objectives while
and across our airport community. We are committed
to ensuring the highest levels of safety across our
our safety management system provides the framework
our
for managing risk in our operations. More information
community
about our management approach to safety can be found
on our website.
Improving safety performance
This year, we updated our safety strategy to further
develop our safety culture and build on safety systems to
enhance risk management.
We are focussed on driving a culture that supports a
Performance
reduce from 10 in 2018 to five over more than
reduction in injuries.
Pleasingly, we saw the number of Lost Time Injuries
931,675 hours worked by Sydney Airport staff in 2019
data
across the airport. This was the result of a reduction in
low-riskhigh-frequency incidents in the corporate areas
of the business.
We saw an increase in the Lost Time Injuries of our service
providers 6, up to 13 from nine in 2018. Over the coming
year, we will continue to work with our service providers to
Other
further improve their safety performance.
trolleys and bussing
information
6 Service providers engaged by Sydney Airport include cleaning,
security, kerb side management, waste management, parking and
Responsible business
Strengthening our safety culture
Our diverse safety risk profile means that a strong safety culture is one of the ways we can ensure everyone works safely and goes home safe and well.
This year, we have further strengthened the safety culture across our team and the airport community.
We launched SYD Safety Rules during Airport Safety Week, confirming 13 rules that are based on safe behaviours for the airport community.
Critical Risk Standards were developed in 2019 in consultation with stakeholders. These focus on a number of critical safety risks primarily related to maintenance and construction work across the airport. They will be implemented during 2020.
New safety KPIs for people leaders introduced in 2018 led to a stronger safety culture across the organisation, with more than 90 per cent of our people leaders completing four safety walks each in 2019 - exceeding
our target. There were no class 17 injuries or illnesses.
Passenger safety
Passenger safety and first aid continues to be a focus in the terminals and across our workplaces due to the volume of passengers we serve. Our dedicated terminal services teams are often
the first responders in situations where passengers require emergency medical assistance.
Our passenger incident rate dropped from 1.03 in 2018 to 0.9 in 2019, with medical incidents being the most frequent passenger incident, followed by slips, trips and falls. Analysis of these events has led to improved wayfinding and emergency stop and assistance signage at escalators. We also began stocking EpiPens in first aid kits to ensure a quick response is possible in the event of an allergic reaction.
Mental health and wellbeing
Our focus on mental health and wellbeing across our airport community continued this year.
We again supported RU OK? Day, hosting sessions for people working at the airport that sought to reduce the stigma often associated with mental illness in the workplace. We continued to offer free yoga classes for our people before
work and during lunchtimes and held a number of lunch and learn sessions for our people addressing mental health.
To further strengthen the focus on health, safety and wellbeing, a revised Fatigue Management Policy and assessment process was introduced, with particular focus on shift workers.
We strengthened the mental health expertise in our business by adding a new mental health specialist to our safety team. In 2020, a mental health strategy will be developed. Our objective is to build better mental health for
our people by promoting wellbeing, supporting mental ill-health conditions and protecting the mental health of staff. We will undertake a psychosocial risk assessment to better understand the risks which exist across our business and our workforce. We will also build
a mental health champions program and work to develop mental health capabilities in our people leaders.
7 A class 1 injury or illness is one which results in a fatality, total permanent disability or permanent partial disability
Aviation safety
One of the most serious risks to aviation safety is Foreign Object Debris (FOD), which can make its way on to the runway and pose a risk to the safe operation
of the aircraft. Our FOD management program is designed to minimise this risk and actively manage FOD on the airfield.
We use statistical analysis and spatial mapping to examine the types and locations of FOD on the airfield.
In addition to our sweeper and spill response trucks, this year we introduced two additional FOD walkers on the international aprons to gather small items that accumulate during the day. We also created a sub-committee of our Aviation Safety Committee to bring together ground handlers, airlines and airport staff to specifically look at
FOD management.
Another risk to aviation safety is equipment on the airfield that isn't properly stored. This year we built a new Unit Load Device (ULD) storage area to better organise ULDs on the airfield and protect them from damage.
Wildlife in and around the airfield can also pose a safety risk and may cause damage to aircraft. We do everything we can to divert wildlife from making the airfield their permanent home. We also actively manage those animals whose natural habitat is the airport precinct. The airfield team constantly monitors the aerodrome to ensure birds are
not jeopardising the safety of aircraft operations and use a range of strategies to disperse birds primarily through noise, including pyrotechnics and sirens. This year, there were 2.3 wildlife strikes per 10,000 aircraft movements,
an increase on 2018.
SYD Safety Rules
Hazard Control
Prioritise safety at all times
Energy Isolation
Verify isolation and zero energy before work begins
Hot Work
Control flammables and ignition sources
Safe Mechanical Lifting
Plan lifting operations and control the area
Working at Height
Protect yourself against a fall when working at height
Line of Fire
Keep yourself and others out of the line of fire
Fit for Work
Be in a state to perform work safely
Manual Handling
Look after your body and perform tasks safely
Foreign Object Debris
FOD is everybody's responsibility
Safety Controls
Obtaining authorisation before overriding or disabling safety controls
Safety Behaviours
Lead by example
Confined Space
Obtain authorisation before entering a confined space
Driving
Follow safe driving rules
Responsible business
Security
We continued to work with the Australian Government and border agencies
to respond to emerging risks in the security environment.
In late 2019 we assumed security screening responsibilities for T3,
the Qantas seamless transfer area and Qantas Lounge delivery dock as part of the T3 transition from Qantas to Sydney Airport. This is in addition to our screening responsibilities at T1 and T2.
We completed a CT Scanning trial for checked and carry-on baggage as we progressively roll out new equipment to meet government-mandated security requirements. The trial achieved improved security outcomes and enabled increased throughput delivering a faster, more seamless customer experience. Further work on the progressive implementation of new security requirements will continue in 2020.
We also completed the introduction of random and unpredictable screening on entry to the security restricted area. Multiple teams are now conducting screening of pedestrian and vehicle entry points using explosive trace detection, hand-held metal detectors and physical searches.
In September, we supported the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to run a simulated counter-terrorism training activity at Sydney Airport, providing a realistic urban training environment. This was part of the ADF's regular training program to ensure it has the highest level of capability to protect Australia's national interests and provide assistance in civil emergencies.
Managing drones
Remotely piloted aircraft systems, or drones, are increasingly common around the world. Uncontrolled, drones can pose significant risks to aviation safety.
Drone activity in Australia is regulated by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). As Sydney Airport is a controlled aerodrome, drone activity is prohibited in areas within three nautical miles (5.5 km) under these regulations.
During the year we met with representatives from State and local government and other stakeholders to raise awareness of the aviation safety risks associated with drones and to encourage clear and prominent signage prohibiting drone activity within these areas. We will continue to work with councils to place CASA approved signage within open spaces around the airport.
Cyber security
As the security threat landscape evolves we remain focused on managing current and emerging cyber risks. We constantly monitor the threat environment and are continuing to build our resilience.
Our cyber security program is supported by our Information Security Management System (ISMS) and our Incident Action Plan (IAP). These are collectively designed to protect our IT infrastructure and data from attack through a series of defence mechanisms, and support our response in the event of an incident.
We continue to invest in systems and processes to ward off growing cyber security threats and have strengthened our cyber security maturity rating by investing in the security awareness of our people. In 2019, we invested in staff phishing training, tests and awareness campaigns and implemented enhanced monitoring on critical systems. We also worked with external experts to benchmark our cyber maturity and align it with our ISO 27001 certification.
Operational efficiency and continuous improvement
This year, we continued to deliver upgrades across the airport.
We completed the T2 lifestyle precinct, delivering new commercial space and comfortable dwell areas for passengers.
At T1, we updated the Departures wall to provide an enhanced visitor experience and increased capacity to allow faster movement of passengers to border processing at peak times. We also refurbished the T1 baggage reclaim hall to provide an improved arrivals experience and increased efficiency. Our Pier C gate lounge expansion and upgrade of the Pier B concourse and lounges were also completed.
Baggage handling system upgrades
Baggage handling systems are critical to the smooth and continuous operation of our airport.
We progressed the replacement of the T1 Baggage Handling System (BHS) High Level Control (HLC) sortation software system. The HLC system is responsible for handling the accurate and on time sorting of bags. This upgrade will improve system and service resilience, which is critical to operational resilience. It will facilitate the automated routing of bags around areas experiencing congestion or equipment unavailability, reducing dependence on manual operational responsiveness.
It also creates a 3D view of the entire
T1 BHS with actual bag flows updated in real-time, allowing greater situational awareness and a better quality baggage service for our airline partners and passengers. The new system is expected to be operational in mid-2020.
We are also developing the T1 Southern bag room to provide additional capacity, and improve the redundancy and resilience of the system. This will enhance baggage security screening and introduce new automation to minimise manual handling and mishandled bags.
Resilience
As a piece of critical national infrastructure, we need to ensure we are resilient and can continue to operate under a range of differing circumstances.
During the year, we continued to test our resilience with emergency exercises. We hosted multi-agency desktop exercises under a range of scenarios including the activation of the Emergency Operations Centre in a missing flight scenario, a drone activity response scenario and a health pandemic scenario on an inbound flight requiring quarantine. We also conducted a modular exercise to test the aerodrome secondary staging area and site control activation, and another for an active armed offender scenario on the airport precinct.
We revised and improved our crisis protocol and delivered refresher training in incident and crisis management to key personnel involved in responding to a crisis situation.
Upgrades to airfield infrastructure
During the year, both parallel runways were upgraded to enhance our ability to facilitate aircraft operations in low visibility conditions, including weather events such as fog. We estimate around 80 diversions from Sydney Airport were avoided following these upgrades, resulting in less inconvenience for customers and a large saving in fuel burn for aircraft.
Airport Operators Licence
We continued to progress the introduction of an Airport Operators Licence (AOL) this year, which will establish a direct relationship between the airport and ground service providers. Internationally, AOLs improve safety standards, infrastructure utilisation and accountability across the airfield.
The AOL will establish and enforce minimum standards to improve behaviours and enhance outcomes across safety, security, environment, operational and sustainability performance for companies operating on the airfield. This includes ground handling agents, aircraft refuelling
companies, cargo terminal operators, catering and cabin cleaning companies and aircraft maintenance providers, among others.
The draft licence documentation was issued for consultation during the year ahead of its implementation in 2020. Discussions were held to finalise the AOL terms including safety, environmental and operational standards and behaviours, and the associated enforcement process, as well as vehicle replacement and electrification requirements. We commenced the recruitment process for a Manager of Ground Operations Compliance, the first role in the Office of the AOL.
Through our commitment to operational resilience and efficiency, we contribute to developing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure to support economic development.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Responsible business
Environmental management 8
We are committed to continual improvement of environmental performance at the airport.
The strategic direction for environmental performance and management of Sydney Airport is set every five years
in our Airport Environment Strategy. Our current strategy was approved in early 2019 and covers the period between 2019 and 2024. It is available to download from our website.
We adopt a risk-based approach to environmental management. During the year, we refreshed and updated our Environmental Management System. We engaged an external auditor to assess its alignment with AS/NZ ISO 14001, which confirmed our EMS is consistent with the standard.
PFAS management
We are committed to communicating about how we are working with our tenants and other stakeholders to safely manage polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination at the airport.
Our Master Plan 2039 and Environment Strategy 2019-2024 recognise that Sydney Airport has been impacted
by the use of PFAS by a number of third parties. The majority of PFAS on airport is attributed to the historical use of fire fighting foams by fire service providers, primarily Airservices Australia. PFAS containing product is currently used in the Qantas and JUHI fire fighting deluge systems.
Sydney Airport is committed to applying the 'precautionary principle' to protect human health and the environment in relation to PFAS. That means we have requested tenants to cease the use
of PFAS fire fighting foams on airport, are undertaking a detailed analysis of PFAS on airport and requiring polluters to develop plans for containment and remediation.
Our priority is to deliver the highest levels of safety for our people, contractors, passengers, community and stakeholders, and to ensure we operate sustainably by minimising impacts on our local environment.
A detailed overview of our approach to managing PFAS at Sydney Airport is available on our website.
Emissions management
We remain committed to reducing our emissions footprint and have set ourselves a target to achieve a
50 per cent reduction in emissions per passenger by 2025 9, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025 in line with the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program. We maintained our Level 3 'Optimisation' ACA during the period and are actively implementing initiatives that will reduce our fuel consumption and improve our energy efficiency.
During the period, our Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced by four per cent and our carbon intensity 10 continued a five-year downwards trend, taking our reduction in carbon intensity since 2010 to 34.5 per cent.
A key step in our pathway to carbon neutrality is to improve our fuel and energy efficiency and continue to grow onsite renewable generation. Energy consumption from solar more than doubled this year following the commissioning of a 550kw rooftop solar PV array.
Sydney Airport reduced the overall number of pool cars in its fleet during the reporting period and replaced three petrol cars with hybrid electric cars.
We continued our lighting replacement program in our terminals, upgrading to LED lighting in wayfinding signage at T1 this year. We also upgraded airfield and landside lighting systems, including the installation of a new lighting control system in the baggage reclaim halls which allows us to switch to power savings modes during curfew periods. We completed the replacement of our taxiway and stop bar signs with LED lights, which are more reliable, visible and use less energy, and we reviewed the use of moving walkways and escalators to reduce energy consumption.
Emissions intensity
(tCO2e/passenger)
3.05
2.79
2.73
2.59
2.44
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Emissions breakdown
91%
9%
93%
7%
Scope 1
Scope 2
Scope 3
All environment data is reported for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. Sydney Airport assumed operational control of utility services for T3 in July 2019, and the associated data will be included in subsequent reports
Based on 2010 levels
kgCO2-eper passenger
We continued to purchase offsets for emissions from our car fleet and expanded the program to include our non-electric landside bus fleet and staff travel, covering 784tCO2e.
We improved our Scope 3 reporting and methodology in 2019. During the year our Scope 3 emissions were 884ktCO2e. While the majority of Scope 3 emissions are caused by sources outside our ownership and control, we are working to support business partners and others to act to reduce these emissions.
We continue to provide airport infrastructure to support an increased utilisation rate of Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) as well as to minimise Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) usage and fuel burn on the airfield. This has the benefit of reduced CO2 and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) emissions, creating a healthier working environment on the airfield and reducing ground-based noise from running engines at the gate. See the 'Supporting our communities' section of this report for more on how we work with our stakeholders to reduce Scope 3 emissions.
NOx and Suspended Particulate Matter levels across the airport are directly related to fuel consumption across the airport. They remained steady during the period.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Responsible business
Water management
Sydney Airport is committed to the responsible use of water across the precinct. The major uses of water at Sydney Airport during the period continued to be restroom and toilet facilities within the terminals, cooling towers for air conditioning, construction and maintenance activities and vehicle washing facilities.
Our onsite water treatment plant was built in 2009 and supplies recycled water to T1. In its 10th year of operation, it treated more than 197,000 KL of water, an increase of more than 31,800 KL on the prior year. This is the equivalent of 78 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
This year, 30 per cent of our water consumption at T1 was from recycled sources. This water is used for toilet flushing and cooling towers.
Despite this, our total water
consumption increased by 14 per cent due to additional demand on cooling systems across the terminals.
Waste management
During 2019, total waste generation at the airport reduced by two per cent and we diverted
43 per cent of non‑quarantine waste generated from landfill.
We worked with the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney to develop a three‑stage roadmap to reduce waste across all streams on the airport precinct. We will begin implementation of the strategy in 2020.
We continued to work with retailers to remove single-use plastic bags and straws. We set ourselves the target to remove these from retailers in T1 by
2021 and this year we exceeded this
goal, securing the removal of plastic bags and straws from all three terminals across 113 tenancies.
This year we adopted organic waste recovery with our T1 landside retailers, following a successful trial in 2018 and expanded the program to include food waste as well as coffee grounds. This waste is transported to a waste to energy facility to generate renewable electricity.
Customers consistently request more water fountains across the precinct. Three new water bottle refilling stations were installed across T1 and T2 this year, bringing the total number of water fountains and refilling stations across the airport to 31. Refills at these new stations are averaging 1,400 vessels per day supporting a reduction in plastic bottle waste generation.
Profile
Working together with retail partners to reduce waste
We are working hard to reduce waste in and around our terminals.
Throughout 2019, we worked with our retail partners across the airport to remove single use plastic bags and straws from terminals.
The support and enthusiasm of our retailers and the retail team at Sydney Airport means we have achieved our three-year target in just one year.
WH Smith removed single-use plastic bags from its stores, and donates profits from the sale of re-useable bags to Clean Up Australia. The Mantra Airport Hotel operates a plastic free bar, and our Duty Free partner Heinemann has replaced plastic bags from its stores at T1 with reusable bags, saving an estimated one million bags from this store alone from landfill every year.
Retailers have reported they have had a fantastic response from customers to the initiative, and many are already planning to do more to reduce waste.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
Wetlands and vegetation management
Sydney Airport is home to the Sydney Airport Wetlands, which are designated as an environmentally significant area under the Airports Act 1996. They are part of the larger Botany Wetlands system, which runs from Centennial Park to Botany Bay, and considered to be one of the last remaining green corridors in the Sydney area.
We continued to manage and maintain this important environmental asset undertaking bush regeneration works. More than 13,800 tubestock of native wetlands species were planted
after the removal of noxious weeds.
Any vegetation removed for construction projects were offset on site with native plants. Plants were selected so as not to attract birds and minimise bird strike risk.
Our commitment to operating the airport sustainably and reducing our environmental footprint contributes to achieving the sustainable management and efficient use of resources.
information Other
Responsible business
Our people
We recognise our people are fundamental to our ongoing success.
This year, we launched a new organisational purpose 'Making Sydney proud every day'. This reflects our goal to make a positive impact every day in the community, with our customers, for NSW and Australia more broadly.
We also launched a new HR Information System to simplify our people processes. The new system will provide solutions for onboarding, people data, time and attendance, payroll, performance,
and recruitment. It will allow our people and their managers to operate more efficiently and provides capability for future growth and integration.
Our workforce is made up of over 500 employees, with the majority of these in full time, permanent roles. This is an increase on the prior reporting period.
Employee turnover increased in
2019 following an organisational restructure. We are working to reduce this by improving our learning and development offerings, strengthening career pathways and building stronger employee engagement.
We're focused on making sure Sydney Airport is a place our employees love to work. In surveys conducted during the year, our people told us they feel safe when they are at work, believe the work they do is meaningful and are excited about Sydney Airport's future. In 2020, we are working to enhance the experience of our people at work by continuing to build a great culture, improving collaboration between teams, communicating regularly and recognising performance and achievement.
Learning and development
We want to develop and maintain a culture that supports our people to reach their full potential.
We provided 15.5 average hours of training per employee, an increase on last year. This year, we focused on improving access to programs and tools and introduced a number of new learning and development opportunities for our people.
Average hours of training
(per employee)
15.5
14.1
11.9
9.3
10
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
To facilitate more effective development planning and career conversations,
we relaunched our Individual Development Planning (IDP) process across the organisation in early 2019. This involved sessions for individual employees and training to equip leaders to have career discussions with their team.
We launched a new Educational Support Policy in 2019, which facilitates the ongoing development of employee capability through external tertiary programs. Since the launch in March, we have received 20 applications and approved 19
of these. We have committed $90,000 since the program's launch.
We also introduced LinkedIn Learning for all employees, which provides access to an on-demand library of instructional videos and courses covering a range of business, software and creative skills. We continued to deliver Certificate
4 in Aviation (Aviation Supervision)
and Certificate 3 in Aviation
(Aerodrome Operations).
For the first time, we subscribed to the Australian Institute of Management (AIM) for leadership and professional development programs. This subscription gives 50 nominated employees access to a full range of AIM short courses. Since July 2019, we have had over 500 hours of learning completed with AIM.
Our offering in 2019 has also included a range of mandatory and elective sessions for our operational teams. Examples of this have been Wildlife Management for our airfield teams
as well as Conflict Management for our aviation and service teams. We also provide quarterly operational safety training for our baggage handing and facilities maintenance employees. These sessions have incorporated Manual Handling, First Attack Fire Fighting, Safety Risk Assessments, Injury Management and Hot Works.
We held 20 lunch and learn 'SYDTalks' sessions covering topics as diverse as Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking in conjunction with the Australian Federal Police to Fundamentals of Finance, with an average of 60 people attending each session.
We encourage our people to apply for internal job opportunities as a way to further develop their skills and experience, and continue their career at Sydney Airport. During the year, 31 per cent of roles were filled by internal candidates.
Diversity and inclusion
Part of making Sydney proud every day is our commitment to fostering workplace diversity and inclusion.
This year, we refreshed our Diversity and Inclusion strategy with a renewed focus on building a robust foundation and engagement across the business through:
Talent management practices including recruitment, promotion and development of talent
Reward and Recognition programs, including remuneration, benefits and gender pay gap
Ability to retain our people, including belonging, flexibility, careers and capability
To support the development of the new strategy we conducted a diversity and inclusion survey to better understand our workforce. We learned that we come from 46 countries and speak over 30 languages, with 30 per cent of us speaking a language other than English at home. It is positive to learn that 75% of respondents felt comfortable bringing their whole selves to work, and over two thirds expressed they feel that Sydney Airport is an inclusive place to work.
We reviewed our Diversity Council and Working Group which has executive sponsorship from our Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer.
The Diversity Council is supported by six working groups made up of representatives from the business, who are focussed on driving meaningful action and change around the priorities identified in the diversity survey.
The number of female employees across the organisation remained consistent with 2018 at 39 per cent, while the number of women in management roles increased from 35 per cent in 2018 to
37 per cent in 2019. Our gender pay ratio continued to improve, up from 93.4 in 2018 to 95.9 this year continuing our three-year upward trend.
Our commitment to supporting equality for all and promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace contributes to ensuring equal opportunity
and promoting socioeconomic inclusion.
Profile
Tim Greenway, Sydney Airport Project Manager
This year, we introduced a new program to provide educational support to eligible employees to undertake external courses of study relevant to their work at Sydney Airport.
One of our first round participants was Project Manager Tim Greenway. He completed the final module of his Master in Project Management - "Project Management in Peripheral Communities". The module requires students to take the skills learned throughout their Masters, apply them to not for profit organisations and support communities with the development of basic infrastructure.
As part of the course, Tim visited Cambodia to launch a building program that teaches school leavers basic construction skills. The program gives young adults a chance to learn important skills and set them up for a brighter future.
Working in a small team made up of architects, construction undergraduates, project managers and supervisors - the majority without building experience - Tim and the team built a classroom and a workshop in 38-degree temperatures and 100 per cent humidity.
"Being supported to finish my studies really took the financial pressure off and meant I could experience something different to bring back to my work at Sydney Airport," Tim said.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Responsible business
Fair and ethical business
Our Code of Conduct sets the standard for how we work together to operate the airport in a safe, secure, responsible and ethical manner. It underpins a culture of high ethical standards and integrity. We introduced a new online Code of Conduct training module for all employees to ensure everyone understands what is expected of them. Employees will be required to undertake refresher training each year with 82 per cent completing their training in 2019.
Our respect for human rights is enshrined in our Human Rights Policy, which we first introduced in 2017. We aligned our practices with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and continued as members of the UNGC and the Global Compact Network Australia's Modern Slavery Community of Practice.
Supplier Code of Conduct
Our Supplier Code of Conduct sets out how we manage our relationships with suppliers and our minimum expectations. It covers areas including health and safety, corporate governance, workplace conditions and human rights. Our procurement spend mainly related to construction projects, security services, and facilities management services including cleaning services and baggage handling operations.
During the year we assessed
25 suppliers against the expectations set out in the Supplier Code of Conduct. This accounts for 72 per cent of our in‑scope third party spend.
The majority of those suppliers met or exceeded our expectations, with six supplier improvement plans issued. The areas identified for improvement centred around:
Plans or initiatives supporting engagement of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander employment, business or communities
Coverage of bribery and corruption within submitted policies
Training of key policy documents (e.g. work health and safety, governance)
Lack of reference to Fair Work within submitted documents
Pleasingly, these suppliers actioned the gaps identified in their individual supplier improvement plans and all outstanding items were closed during 2019.
We continue to support the Business Council of Australia's Australian Supplier Payment Code, which is designed to support the long-term viability of small businesses. We have reviewed the suppliers we engage and can confirm all small business supplier payment terms are 30 days from the date of the invoice.
Updating our Whistleblower Policy
We reviewed and updated our Whistleblower Policy following changes to the Corporations Act 2001 and Taxation Administration Act 1953.
This updated Policy was approved by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. Our Directors and Executive Committee participated in refresher training on the process for handling any whistleblower complaints they may receive directly. We communicated the revised policy
to all employees via direct email and improved information available to all employees on our intranet about our whistleblowing process. We will continue to embed this process in 2020.
People wishing to raise a concern can do so via Sydney Airport's whistleblower hotline HALO, which is accessible 24/7. They can also make reports to authorised people within the business including the General Counsel, members of the Executive Leadership Team or the General Manager of Human Resources, who is also the Whistleblower Protection Officer. Reports can be made anonymously, and people who report concerns will be supported and protected from reprisal or detriment.
During 2019, one whistleblower report was received and this remains under investigation.
28 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019
Profile
AFP and Anti-Slavery Australia Forced Marriage campaign
In 2019, Sydney Airport was proud to support a partnership between the AFP and Anti-Slavery Australia to raise awareness of forced marriage, one of the forms of modern slavery.
Late in 2019, custom-designed posters were rolled out in bathrooms and offices across the airport as a part of a six-month pilot program. Bathrooms were targeted for the campaign as this is one of the few locations victims of this crime are on their own and may be in a position to seek help.
Sydney Airport supported the campaign by showing the posters on key digital advertising screens to extend the reach of the campaign.
AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz, National Manager Crime Operations, hopes the initiative brings an often unspoken practice into the spotlight.
"Supporting people in Australia who are at risk of forced marriages - particularly vulnerable teenagers - is crucial, as we recognise that disruption and deterrence can have a far-reaching and lasting impact in our communities," Assistant Commissioner Platz said.
Identifying and tackling modern slavery
Modern slavery is a key human rights risk, both in operations and supply chains.
This year we completed a risk assessment for modern slavery in our business and in our supply chain, identifying high risk areas. Existing controls for these risks were reviewed, and where necessary, we strengthened these to ensure we are not doing business with individuals or companies that profit from modern slavery. We will continue to review and strengthen our risk controls over 2020.
We developed a roadmap for the next 18 months to strengthen or implement controls to meet stakeholder expectations and in preparation for reporting under the Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act 2018 in early 2021.
Combatting illegal wildlife trafficking
This year, Sydney Airport signed the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce Buckingham Palace Declaration to join the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking. The Buckingham Palace Declaration is an agreement which sets out tangible steps that can be taken to close the routes exploited by traffickers of the illegal wildlife trade as they attempt
to smuggle their products from rare and vulnerable ecosystems. Australia's unique wildlife is often a target of illegal wildlife trafficking, which makes Sydney Airport especially proud to support this important initiative.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Planning for the future
Delivering operational excellence through innovative technology-based solutions and supporting customer needs now and into the future
34.5%
4.19/5
reduction of emissions intensity
overall customer
(per passenger) since 2010
satisfaction rating
75%
Sydney Gateway
of current load contracted
road project
via a renewable energy PPA
enabling direct airport
access from motorways
Climate resilience
Sydney Airport is an essential piece of regional and national infrastructure which supports the mobility and economic growth of the communities we serve. Our infrastructure and operations deliver high levels of availability, reliability and resilience and we recognise climate change has the potential to affect our business through physical, transitional and regulatory changes.
We recognise our need to contribute to addressing climate change, and restrict global temperature increases to less than 2°C in line with the Paris Agreement.
We are committed to reducing our emissions footprint, improving our operational resilience and adapting to the predicted effects of a changing climate now and into the future.
We are supporters of the TCFD and have disclosed our climate change risk management in line with their reporting framework since 2018.
During the year, we reassessed potential impacts and consequences of climate change on the airport business and operations in our updated Climate Risk and Adaptation Plan. This enables us to prioritise and better respond to climate risks. We assessed both physical and transition risks under three scenarios based on Representation Concentration Pathways (RCPs) outlined in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report and International Energy Agency (IEA) scenarios outlined in the World Energy Outlook 2018.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
Pathway to carbon neutral
At Sydney Airport, we are on a pathway to be carbon neutral by 2025, in line with ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation Scheme. Our pathway considers various decarbonisation options ranging from energy efficiency, strategic sourcing of renewables, engagement and carbon offsets. A priority-based hierarchy is applied to ensure the transition provides flexibility in growth, a balanced risk portfolio and commercial competitiveness while striving to achieve carbon neutrality.
future the for Planning
Energy efficiency
Renewable Power
Onsite
Purchase Agreements
renewables
Carbon offsets
Engage and influence
our Supporting
Reductions in energy consumption reduces our emissions.
We aim to implement cost effective energy saving opportunities as part of an Energy Savings Plan which includes:
Efficient equipment, materials and fixtures
Systems optimisation and monitoring to reduce operational energy use
Consumption behaviour and education
A renewable energy PPA is a commercial arrangement to purchase the output of a renewable energy project.
Our first renewable energy PPA was completed in late 2018. We will continue to implement a renewable energy procurement strategy which considers PPAs to source electricity from renewable sources.
Onsite renewable generation reduces the amount of non-renewable electricity Sydney Airport draws from the grid.
We currently have one rooftop solar installation on our P6 carpark.
Sydney Airport has identified a number of further potential onsite solar locations and will continue to work to increase our onsite generation.
Carbon offsets that provide socio-economic benefits will be used to offset emissions that can no longer be feasibly managed through
our energy efficiency, renewable purchase and generation strategies.
We will continue to monitor and review the role offsets play in our neutrality pathway.
Although our boundary for carbon neutrality covers our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, we aim to actively engage with airline and retail business partners to influence a reduction in emissions outside our operational control (Scope 3).
community
data Performance
information Other
Planning for the future
Climate adaptation planning
We understand the need to ensure that our assets are designed and maintained to withstand future climatic conditions.
We identified priority physical and transition climate-related risks and opportunities in the 2019 Climate Change Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan and are implementing adaptation actions to address these.
Our adaptation themes consider best practice in climate change adaptation and flood mitigation at national and international airports as well as Sydney Airport's ability to control and influence action. The actions describe mechanisms to embed climate change adaptation and resilience into airport planning, design and operations.
Climate resilience commitment
Integrate Sydney Airport's position on climate resilience into decision making and investment
Future-planning and strategy
Integrate priority climate resilience responses into corporate strategy and planning
Rapid response and operations
Understand risks and proactively manage operational disruptions to minimise impacts
Interdependent systems
Continue to enhance relationships with stakeholders to anticipate change and address critical system interdependencies
Electrification of vehicle fleet
Under a flagship commitment in our
2019-2021 Sustainability Strategy, we are committed to the electrification of our own vehicle fleet and investing in infrastructure which supports our business partners to make the transition to an electric fleet.
We were Australia's first airport to use electric buses as part of our commitment to low emission ground transport technology. Our commitment is to have a 100 per cent electric landside bus fleet by the end of 2021.
The fleet of electric buses will deliver carbon emission reductions in the long term and improve local air quality through zero tailpipe emissions. The fleet will also lower external noise levels, reduce waste fluids to zero and decrease the amount of toxic material generated during servicing.
Sydney Airport is also seeking to facilitate and support an increase in Sydney Airport owned airside electric vehicle use to
50 per cent by the end of 2021.
In addition, we are working with our airport business partners to support the electrification of the airside Ground Service Equipment (GSE) fleet. A smooth transition to electric equipment is a key component of the AOL, and we are working with stakeholders to facilitate this. The transition from diesel equipment to electric will deliver environmental benefits and health benefits for workers on the airfield and in the bag rooms.
We are also incorporating infrastructure required to support electrification of the airside vehicle and GSE fleet into planning and design for new developments.
This includes forward planning to incorporate charging stations for electric vehicles and GSE.
We continue to work with tenants wanting to install charging stations for electric vehicles on the airport.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Planning for the future
Sustainable development of the airport
Our Master Plan 2039 is designed to maximise the capacity of the airport to meet demand within existing operational constraints. We commenced an apron expansion program to provide an additional four aircraft layover bays and improve the taxiway network servicing the aprons. We also finalised design work for the re-sheeting of the main runway in early 2020.
Opportunities for energy efficiency and emission reductions are reviewed during the design phase of new projects on the airport. We commissioned a Water Sensitive Urban Design feasibility study to better understand the ways we can contribute to improved water quality in the local area.
We also continued to provide aircraft with access to ground power and pre‑conditioned air. We extended pre-conditioned air to existing remote stands for the South West Sector aprons in 2019.
Airspace and airfield efficiency
Airspace and airfield efficiency is one of Sydney Airport's flagship initiatives for 2019-2021, and is focused on supporting future growth through the utilisation and optimisation of our asset.
During the year, we progressed our airfield efficiency objectives. We commenced the construction of additional aprons, taxiways, aircraft support infrastructure and baggage facilities. These projects include:
Provision of fuel infrastructure to the Northern Ponds apron to improve operational flexibility and efficiency to allow the aircraft to arrive and depart from this location without towing to and from the terminal and incurring runway crossings
The development of the South East Sector apron and
Taxiways J and D. This will provide four additional aircraft stands, ground power and preconditioned air, fuel infrastructure as well a new Taxiways J and D to enhance operational outcomes and improved efficiency of the airfield
The development of a new ULD storage area to manage safe storage of ULDs used for baggage. The new storage area ensures containers are stored off the ground in accordance with industry standards and in a secure manner to protect them from damage. This also improves safety and efficiency on the airfield
We actively participated in Airservices Australia's Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) program during the year. This is the first network-wide implementation of A-CDM, with airports, key airlines and Airservices, working together to implement the program at Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth airports. A-CDM has the potential to improve the way airports, aircraft operators, ground handling organisations and Air Traffic Control work to harmonise airport operations.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Planning for the future
Meeting our TCFD Roadmap
We completed the 2019 activities in our TCFD Roadmap this year, which included expanding our scenario analysis, updating our climate risk and adaptation plan, strengthening internal engagement on climate risk and reviewing our climate-related targets.
2018
Public support for TCFD Recommendations
Conduct gap analysis against disclosure areas
Identify internal team to assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities
2019
Expand scenario analysis
Review and update climate change risk and adaptation plan
Internal engagement and training on climate risk
Review targets
2020
Further integrate scenario analysis into strategic planning and risk management framework
Consider more detailed scenarios including transitional risks and risks to the industry more broadly
Develop third party mitigation strategies and collaborate more broadly
Report on metrics for assessing climate-related risks and opportunities
Governance and oversight of climate-related risks
Our Board oversees climate risk management and its potential to influence and inform corporate strategy and decision making. The Board is supported by the Safety, Security and Sustainability Committee which meets quarterly and has oversight of environmental and sustainability matters.
During 2019, we reviewed the Charter for the Safety, Sustainability and Security Committee and it continues to include climate change. The committee received briefings on the outcomes of our climate risk assessment and adaptation planning. Further support is provided by the Audit and Risk Committee which maintains oversight of risk management and internal controls.
Sydney Airport has an established team dedicated to managing our TCFD journey and monitoring material climate change issues. The team met several
times this year to update our climate risk assessment, review existing controls and discuss climate developments relevant to our operating context. The team also advises the Executive Committee and our Board on climate risk planning, and emerging issues and trends that may impact the broader strategy.
The Sustainability and Environment teams are responsible for annual reporting, compliance reporting and initial risk assessment of climate-related risks and opportunities.
Climate resilience strategy
Our sustainability strategy forms an integral part of our broader corporate strategy. A flagship program under our strategy is to build resilience in our assets and operations to the impacts associated with climate change, and to minimise the airport's emissions footprint. Climate-related risks and opportunities are also incorporated into the Airport Environment Strategy.
We review our commercial, operational, regulatory and financial risks and uncertainties associated with operating Australia's busiest airport each year
in our annual planning process. Climate change and its impact on operations has been identified as a material risk. Our Climate Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan identifies climate-related risks and adaptation actions and sets out our management and monitoring approach. The plan is included in operational considerations and was updated in 2019.
As aviation and weather are closely linked, airport operations and infrastructure development must consider climatic conditions. We understand the need to ensure our assets are designed and maintained to withstand future climatic conditions.
We see achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025 as a contribution to the goals of the Paris Agreement.
Scenario analysis
Climate scenario analysis forms a key organisational control to identify and manage climate change risk.
In 2019, we conducted climate scenario analysis to understand the risks and opportunities for our business using three scenarios based on RCPs outlined in the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report and IEA scenarios outlined in the World Energy Outlook 2018.
Given the global scale of the IPCC and IEA scenarios, physical and transition aspects of Sydney Airport's scenario analysis were further refined through
downscaled climate change modelling available through the Climate Change in Australia portal, developed by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology, and the NSW and ACT Regional Climate Modelling (NARCliM) Project.
Outcomes of the Deep Decarbonisation Pathways Project, current Australian and New South Wales government policies and the 2019 Australian National Outlook were drawn on to inform potential transition pathways.
We aim to develop and use signposts to help us understand which scenario grows in dominance while exploring the potential implications for us both in an orderly and a more rapid transition to a 2°C world. This will enable us
to continually adapt our approach, implement priority adaptation actions and evolve to deliver long term shareholder value.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
Scenario
IPCC Climate Scenario
IEA Scenario
Risk Assessment Focus
Business as usual
A high emissions pathway
IEA Current
Physical risks
scenario RCP8.5
where physical impacts
Policies Scenario (6°C)
and opportunities
(3.2 - 5.4°C)
increase over time,
particularly the intensity and
frequency of extreme events.
Transition risks are limited
in this scenario
Moderate transition
A moderate emissions
IEA INDC Scenario (2.6°C)
Sensitivity test for moderate
scenario RCP4.5
pathway resulting in
physical and transition risks
(1.7 - 3.2°C)
both moderate physical
and opportunities
and transition risks
for Sydney Airport
Accelerated transition
A low emissions
IEA Sustainable Development
Transition risks
scenario RCP2.6
pathway which requires
Scenario (1.5-2°C)
and opportunities
(0.9 - 2.3°C)
implementation of
ambitious global and local
climate change policy
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Planning for the future
Climate risk management and controls
Our Enterprise Risk Management Framework and Risk Management Policy guide our approach to risk management in relation to climate change. Senior management assists the Board by monitoring key aspects of the risk framework, including policies, delegation of approvals required, risk management reporting, operational control assessments and due diligence.
We have identified climate change risk as significant in our annual reporting since 2017. It is also an area of focus under the Responsible Business and Planning for the Future pillars of our 2019-2021 Sustainability Strategy. It is included in our company‑wide risk register and is subject to ongoing reviews to ensure relevancy and focus on risks associated with climate change and the transition towards a low-carbon economy.
Driver
Risk
Existing and future control/s
Physical risk
Greater rainfall and Airside disruptions due to flooding and storm frequency and damage on airport
intensity
Airport Emergency Plan Regular inspections of airfield Stormwater drainage systems
Maintenance teams in place to repair damage and/ or drainage failures
Thunderstorm Warning System
Airfield management e.g. temporary closure of taxiways and aprons
Landside disruption due to flooding
Integrated Operations Centre monitors transport
and damage to metropolitan
network around the airport
transport infrastructure
Traffic Management Centre liaison
Sea level rise and
Operational disruptions, increased
Inspections of airfield and sea walls
tidal intrusion
frequency and duration of repair and
Stormwater drainage systems
maintenance activities
Maintenance teams in place to repair damage and/
or drainage failures
Reduced land for future
Considered in strategic planning
development capacity
Higher temperatures and more severe heatwaves
Transition risk
Increased staff and / or passenger medical
Procedures in place for outdoor workers
incidents due to heat exposure
More stringent biosecurity requirements and
Airport Emergency Plan
potential for disease outbreaks due to global
increase of communicable diseases
Increased cost and disruption to airside and
Back-up generators to maintain
landside power supply due to increased
critical infrastructure
energy demand during heatwaves
Energy efficiency initiatives
Onsite generation
Legislative changes
Government climate change policy may
Policy engagement and advocacy
limit air travel emissions, increase cost pass
through and change travel patterns, resulting
in reductions in anticipated passenger
volumes and associated revenue
Regulatory changes mandate zero carbon
Consideration in strategic planning
design and building standards, increasing
development costs and delivery timeframes
Decline in local
Decline of environmental tourism and
Policy engagement and advocacy
and international
impact of climate (flood, drought, fire,
environmental assets
dust) causes changes to international and
domestic passenger volumes, reducing
anticipated revenue
Climate-related risks and opportunities
We held internal workshops to assess the materiality of climate-related risks and opportunities across the medium (2030) and long term (2090), using climate change scenarios.
The workshops shortlisted priority risks, evaluated existing climate risk controls and developed adaptation and mitigation actions. Priority physical and transition risks were integrated into business wide risk registers and monitored through standard risk management processes.
These risks have an inherent risk rating of medium over the medium term and high over the long term. Medium risks are classified as requiring senior management attention and a mitigation action plan. High risks require executive attention, immediate action and ongoing monitoring.
Sydney Airport's contribution to climate change solutions will also present new opportunities. These include:
Supporting the move to a
carbon‑constrained world by working with airline partners to provide infrastructure to support further electrification and low emission fuels
Integrating climate adaptation opportunities into community investment strategies aimed at
supporting the resilience of our communities and their support for our activities
Lower operating costs by reducing energy consumption.
This year, Sydney Airport joined Bioenergy Australia's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Alliance, together with airlines and other airports, to create a collaborative environment to advance sustainable aviation fuel production, policy, education and marketing in Australia and New Zealand.
Climate-related metrics and targets
We monitor and disclose the following metrics annually in our Sustainability Report which assists in understanding climate-related risks:
Direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3)
Emissions intensity per passenger
Energy consumption by source including renewables
Onsite generation
Waste generation, disposal and intensity (per passenger)
Water consumption
We will continue to review climate indicators developed for our scenario analysis on an ongoing basis to understand and monitor evolving climate change trajectories.
Our climate resilience targets also support our ability to manage climate‑related risks and opportunities. They are:
Follow the recommendations of the TCFD in public disclosure
Achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, in line with the ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation Scheme
Reduce carbon emissions per passenger by 50 per cent from 2010 baseline levels by 2025
As part of our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, we will increase the share of renewable energy we purchase and generate.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Planning for the future
Customer experience
Our customers tell us that an easy, seamless and enjoyable journey is what is most important to them.
We are focused on investing in improvements and initiatives which make a real difference to the experience of our customers.
Creating a great customer experience
We continue to improve customer satisfaction each year.
In 2018, we set ourselves a target to maintain our customer satisfaction rating to above four out of five.
This year, we achieved our highest ever customer satisfaction rating. Across all terminals, we achieved a rating of 4.19 out of five, with T1 rating 4.21 out of five, up from 4.13 in 2018, and our domestic terminals, achieving a rating of 4.16 out of five, up from 4.14 last year.
Customer satisfaction rating
(out of five)
4.13 4.14
4.21 4.16
4.01
3.89 3.91
3.95
3.83
3.85
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
International
Domestic
We invested in projects to improve customer experience across all of our terminals. This year, we delivered new bathrooms in T1 and more than 1,000 new charging points across T1 and
T2. Further retail, food and beverage enhancements provided more choice and additional seating for customers. We have also increased the number of e-directories to 24 with the installation of five new devices for locating services. We continue to improve wayfinding across the precinct and are focused on strengthening our international arrivals experience. We listen to and deliver
for customers by ensuring our priority projects reflect what our customers tell us is important.
Improving accessibility
It is important to work together as airports to ensure a seamless experience for passengers who may require additional assistance.
We are committed to providing inclusive and accessible facilities for all passengers and visitors. This year, airports across Australia have been working to continue to improve accessibility for passengers through the Australian Airports Association's Customer Experience Committee, which Sydney Airport chairs.
In an Australian airport first, Sydney Airport launched a partnership with Aira, an international technology company. Aira provides a service that enables blind and low vision travellers to
confidently navigate the airport through a smartphone connection. Sydney Airport covers the cost of the service for passengers departing or arriving in Sydney, allowing them to connect to an Aira agent via a smartphone app. The Aira-trained professional provides on-demand, personalised access to information to enhance the everyday experience of the user. Since its launch in May, the service has been used in the airport's terminals for over 660 minutes.
We upgraded infrastructure across the airport to improve accessibility. A Changing-Places accredited bathroom was opened at T1 Arrivals, which includes full-sized changing tables and hoists to assist people with profound disabilities. At T1 and T2 we built assistance animal facilities which are wheelchair accessible and contain an artificial turf area, a disposable bin and water bowl for companion animals. Our parent room also achieved an Australian Breastfeeding Association five-star rating, the highest rating available.
In recent months, we have refreshed our assistance webpage. We published a journey planner and introduced sensory maps of our three terminals which help customers identify high, medium and low sensory areas. This helps customers prepare for their journey and understand where they will encounter additional noise and crowded areas, and to identify areas where they can stop in a quieter area if required.
40 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019
Profile:
Jack Tyrrell, Centre for Inclusive Design
This year we launched Aira at Sydney Airport, a service that assists the visually impaired to navigate unfamiliar spaces.
Before launching Aira, Sydney Airport worked with Jack Tyrrell from the Centre for Inclusive Design to test the app and understand how people who are blind or have low vision use the airport.
Jack is a regular traveller and says having access to Aira has positively changed his travel experience at Sydney Airport.
"When I used to go to the airport, I'd go from the train station directly to my boarding gate as I was not able to distinguish what was around like shops and cafes. With Aira, I can now experience the airport the same way everyone else can and even enjoy a beer!".
Aira's partnership with Sydney Airport was recognised by the Australian Airports Association with the 2019 National Airport Industry Award for Customer Experience.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
In Europe, travellers who wish to
self‑identify as having a hidden disability wear a lanyard with a sunflower design. This allows the teams at security screening and passport control to identify these travellers and acknowledge they may need more time and support through processes. We completed the soft launch of this model in 2019 to drive global consistency. Specialised training will be completed early next year to facilitate a formal launch of our hidden disability program.
This year we were one of six airports that contributed to the development of ACI's 'Airport Customer Experience Accreditation'. This program supports airports globally to assess and improve their approach to customer experience management through five levels of accreditation. We have been recognised with Level 2 accreditation.
Our commitment to improving our customers' experience was recognised in 2019, reflecting the positive impact our projects have had on our customers. Sydney Airport was awarded the
Customer Experience Award at the Australian Airports Association (AAA) National Airport Industry Awards. We were also recognised by the Customer Service Institute at the Australian Service Excellence with our partnership with Aira winning the 2019 Customer Impact Project Service Champion.
data Performance
information Other
Planning for the future
Access to and from the airport
Sydney Gateway is a NSW Government road project to connect the city's motorway network to the airport. Once complete, Sydney Gateway and WestConnex will provide a faster connection from the airport to greater Sydney and assist in taking traffic not destined for the airport off surrounding roads. Currently, about half of the traffic on Airport Drive during the peak periods is not destined for the airport.
With 70 per cent of the project's construction taking place on Sydney Airport land, we are working closely with Road and Maritime Services (RMS) now to facilitate the development of the project. This year, an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for NSW Government approvals, and a Major Development Plan (MDP) for Commonwealth Government approvals, were developed and placed on public display. There are
18 environmental chapters in the EIS and MDP, covering topics including traffic, transport and access, noise and vibration, airport operations and air quality.
Over the year we implemented a number of successful initiatives to improve traffic flows within the domestic and international airport precincts. These included creating an additional drop
off zone for passengers at T1 during the morning peak, which reduced delay times from 11 minutes to one minute for vehicles arriving along Airport Drive and from 13 minutes to nine minutes for vehicles arriving from Marsh Street. Changes to the taxi drop off areas in the domestic precincts were also introduced.
Sydney Airport became the first airport in Australia to make UberPool available in 2019 as part of its commitment
to deliver greater choice and value to customers. The service supports further reductions in congestion,
encouraging people to share services and reduce the total number of vehicles at the airport. We expect this will lead to improved traffic flows over the long term, while also offering a cheaper option
for passengers.
We are also exploring the introduction of electric charging stations for commercial operators within the domestic precinct and at our valet services to allow vehicles to be recharged while passengers
are travelling.
By supporting and investing in adequate road and transport infrastructure we contribute to providing access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems.
Delay times
reduced by
Marsh
St
Alexandra Canal
↓25%
Cooks River
Airport Drive
Airport Drive
when arriving from Marsh St
Airport
Drive
toCity Exit
Express Pick-up
Priority Pick-up
P7P6
Delay times
reduced by almost
↓90%
when arriving from Airport Dr
KEY
To General Parking
To Free Kerbside drop off To Free Drop Off
Innovation and technology
We are committed to embracing innovation and technology across our business and looking for new and improved ways of doing things. We see opportunities to adopt innovative solutions that enhance the passenger experience, improve the operations of the airport and allow us to engage more effectively with our community.
Investing in innovation
We are investing in technology to make the airport experience easier for our passengers.
Biometrics will provide an improved experience for Sydney Airport passengers by removing the need to queue and show passports and boarding passes at various steps of the journey. This year, we hosted IATA's One ID
Advisory biometrics think tank with more than 100 representatives from airlines, airports, government agencies and vendors. We concluded our landmark biometrics trial with Qantas, which has provided us with a clear understanding of how biometrics will unlock significant benefits for the airport longer term.
During the year our planning and airfield design teams worked with Boeing to assess airport compatibility with the new 777-9, one of the largest and most efficient twin-engine jets in the world. Our safety analysis was endorsed by CASA and used to assist other international airports to assess their own compatibility ahead of the launch of the new aircraft.
We were also the first airport in Australia to successfully trial an automated aerobridge docking system, working with
Air New Zealand. This allows airline operators to dock an aerobridge on to an aircraft by simply pressing a button.
The adoption of wireless charging in public spaces is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as it is one of the most convenient charging methods.
We are trialling the Aircharge wireless charging solution at T1 arrivals to provide travellers with convenient and safe charging methods and it is soon to be deployed in the new dwell zone in Pier B of T2.
This year, we continued to roll out the installation of self-service kiosks across the airport. This technology improves processing times for airlines and improves the check in experience for passengers. The installation of these new kiosks brings the total number in T1 to 122.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Supporting our community
Working with communities to create shared value
$5.2m
29
in community
local community
investment
organisations supported
32,000
$1.64b
people in our on-airport
economic value
community
generated via revenue
Community engagement
We are committed to developing and maintaining strong links with the community.
We engage with local communities and organisations about airport operations, proposed development and future planning. We continued to be active members of the Sydney Airport Community Forum, alongside government, local mayors and representatives of the local community and aviation industry.
Our community engagement programs this year focused on the preliminary draft major development plan for the Sydney Gateway Project and the main north‑south runway resurfacing project.
In a first for a major Australian airport we established a deliberative community engagement forum, the Sydney Airport Community Panel, this year. Panel members nominated to be a part of this forum to answer the question "How can Sydney Airport support its local community?". International best practice examples were shared with panel members who also heard from key industry experts and community speakers. A series of recommendations in the areas of environment, education and employment, experience and equality were provided to Sydney Airport, which are under consideration by the executive team.
Profile
Susan Tracey, Sydney Airport Community Panel member
I was lucky to be a community representative selected to be on the Sydney Airport Community Panel. I found the experience a great opportunity to be part of a community-based approach with diverse views and opinions from a wide range of people with different expertise and lived experience to bring to the table. Within this disparate group, we all shared a commitment to take this opportunity to have a say with a respectful dialogue and help fulfil the brief given to us: to inform Sydney Airport how it can best help its local community.
We were privileged to have experts from the local community and the airport itself to brief us on specific topics requiring further exploration. Having
this direct line of access made for frank and open discussion across a number of topics affecting the community and gave us an understanding of how decisions are made. We learnt where Sydney Airport has authority, influence and control - and where it doesn't.
In establishing this panel, Sydney Airport gave the local community a real voice into the ear of Australia's largest and most complex airport at a grassroots level - something which I have not seen before. I really enjoyed being part of it, and I commend Sydney Airport for taking such an innovative grassroots approach to its community engagement.
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Supporting our community
Community investment
Sydney Airport is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the communities in which we live and work. We do this through a number of community initiatives, partnering with charities and community organisations that align with our values, and those of our people.
We actively participate in and support our local communities through our established grants program, and through grass roots partnerships that support the communities in which we operate.
Our investment strategy is evolving for 2020 to incorporate feedback from our Community Panel sessions, and will see Sydney Airport partner with organisations that help us create a better sense of community within our terminals, and our people.
We invest in our communities in line with three pillars: Live Local, Leading and Learning and Sydney's Airport.
In 2019, we contributed $5.2 million in value to communities in which we live and work, as verified by the LBG Australia and New Zealand. This includes $4.4 million of cash, time, in-kind donations and management costs - more than double our 2018 contribution of $2.2 million. In addition, we provided more than $720,000 in forgone revenue in the form of fees, products and services provided for community benefit.
Sydney Airport also facilitated additional contributions to the community from other sources such as customers and employees to the value of $75,700, which is referred to as 'leverage' in the LBG framework.
Live Local
We are committed to being a good neighbour and playing a role in keeping our local communities connected, healthy, vibrant and thriving
Leading and Learning
We support initiatives that provide opportunities for our leaders of tomorrow. We support those to be the best in their field, with a particular focus on supporting minority groups and reducing inequalities in our community
Sydney's Airport
We are working to strengthen relationships between the airport and our communities by supporting tourism-generating initiatives that benefit the city and local communities, and by developing a sense of place at Sydney Airport that reflects our city
Profile
Surf Life Saving Sydney
Sydney Airport has a proud 18-year partnership with Surf Life Saving Sydney, who not only train people to keep our beaches safe but also invest in our future leaders. In our centenary year, in addition to our annual partnership, we chose Surf Life Saving Sydney as our Centenary Partner and Christmas Giving Appeal funds recipient.
In 2019, over $300,000 was raised for Surf Life Saving Sydney as part of our centenary celebrations and the Christmas Giving Appeal.
One of the major fundraising events of the Christmas Giving Appeal was our annual Runway Run, which was the largest in the airport's history with more than 1,000 runners taking to the runway.
"The money raised by the Sydney Airport community will directly support the efforts of our frontline lifesavers in keeping Sydney's beaches safe," Surf Life Saving Sydney President Peter Agnew said.
"We're proud of our decades-long partnership with Sydney Airport and to be a part of the airport's centenary celebrations."
46 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019
In our Centenary year, we announced a new SYD100 scholarship program in partnership with University of New South Wales (UNSW) to help foster education in the fields of aviation and commerce.
Every year for the next 100 years the SYD100 scholarship will award one full scholarship to a student from a group under-represented in aviation including indigenous students, women, students from diverse cultural backgrounds and those who are financially disadvantaged. We will also continue to work with UNSW to provide ongoing opportunities for knowledge sharing and access to airfield and operations tours for students undertaking studies in aviation.
Sydney Airport has committed to invest $12 million to establish the Community and Environmental Projects Reserve Fund with Bayside Council to deliver projects over 10 years. This year, we continued to work with Bayside Council to identify priority projects under this Fund.
The first project will be a new Greening Bayside project, to which we will contribute $1 million over five years. This will deliver extensive tree planting in streets and reserves across the Bayside local government area, with benefits for local residents and the local environment. We are also contributing $5 million over several years to the upgrade of the Botany Aquatic Centre.
Each year, our Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction 'Bid for Good' auctions off unclaimed items left in terminals to raise money for our local grassroots charities. In partnership with the Sydney Community Foundation, this year's auction raised $190,000 which was shared among nine community organisations. The major grant recipient of this year's auction was Marrickville Legal Centre, which received $100,000 to fund a financial empowerment project. This project provides at-risk women with the skills and confidence to identify financial abuse early and seek assistance.
Employee volunteering and payroll giving
Sydney Airport provides employees with access to volunteering leave and payroll giving programs so they can contribute to the communities in which we operate and their own communities. During the year,
our employees volunteered 185 hours of their time to support our community partners in the areas of education, families in need, health and the environment.
Through our scholarship and community development programs we support the increase in the number of young people who have access to relevant skills.
Who we are proud to support
Marrickville Legal Centre was the major grant recipient from the proceeds of the 2019 Bid for Good lost property auction. This $100,000 grant will fund a financial empowerment project targeting at-risk women.
In addition to the major grant awarded from our lost property auction, smaller grants of $10,000 and $20,000 were also provided to the following organisations:
Dandelion Support Network
Providing disadvantaged families with cots, prams and baby products to help them care for their children
Carer Support Services
Supporting and training carers to look after loved ones
One Meal It Makes a Difference
Caring for the homeless community
St George Children with Disability Fund Inc.
Funding eye-gaze technology for children with disabilities
The Harding Miller Education Foundation
Furthering our funding from 2018 to provide financial and academic support for a group of disadvantaged high school students in their final year
Top Blokes Foundation
Providing a program for teenage boys in our local area, teaching them emotional resilience and positive mental health
Kooloora Community Centre
Providing an after-school program for 'at-risk'13-16 year old students
Learning Links
Providing a reading program to assist with early intervention for children with reading difficulties such as dyslexia
Supporting our community
Reconciliation Action Plan
We recognise the special significance the land on which our airport sits holds for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This was the first year of our inaugural Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which we officially launched during National Reconciliation Week.
We celebrated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at our airport with smoking ceremonies and performances for passengers and staff during NAIDOC Week, Reconciliation Week and our centenary gala celebration.
A number of events were held at the airport during National Reconciliation Week to celebrate Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander culture and heritage including daily Acknowledgement of Country and smoking ceremonies in the arrivals forecourt of T1. We also held an event for staff to learn about local Indigenous history and culture with the Gujaga Foundation and Dr Paul Irish,
a prominent academic who specialises in the history of the Aboriginal people of Sydney.
One of our goals included incorporating Indigenous suppliers into our supply chains, which we have done by procuring an Indigenous stationery supplier,
a local Indigenous photographer and formed an ongoing partnership with the Gujaga Foundation who will offer consulting services to the airport with regard to progressing our RAP goals.
We launched SYD Stories, an online platform that tells the stories and history of Sydney Airport. As part of this platform, we collaborated with local Indigenous people who have lived and managed the land around Sydney Airport and Gamay (Botany Bay) for hundreds of generations to tell their story. Go to sydstories.com.au to learn more.
We also welcomed another CareerTrackers intern at Sydney Airport this year over the summer university break in our Resilience team.
Aircraft noise
Noise from aircraft is a significant concern for people living around airports or under flight paths. A range of international and local industry players and regulatory authorities have roles and responsibilities for managing aircraft noise.
Sydney Airport works closely with the community, the aviation industry, and the Australian, NSW and local governments to manage and where possible, minimise aircraft noise impacts.
Noise sharing is the key aim of the Long-Term Operating Plan (LTOP), which involves varying the use of our runways to produce different combinations of flight paths affecting different parts of Sydney.
Noise from ground-based activities at Sydney Airport is managed separately from noise caused by in-flight aircraft operations, which is managed by Airservices Australia.
Engine ground running, which is an essential part of aircraft operations and maintenance, is regulated by a comprehensive set of operational rules designed to maintain safety, comply with relevant standards and practice,
and minimise noise. During 2019, there were two ground running noise complaints, down from 10 in 2018 and there were no breaches of the aircraft engine operating procedures.
48 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019
Airport community
We are striving to build a community where our on-airport partners feel a shared sense of purpose with Sydney Airport.
This year, we began developing a new Community Portal for our on-airport community. This Portal will assist us to better communicate with our airport partners, and help to foster a better culture across our precinct. It will open up direct lines of communication between Sydney Airport and the
32,000 people working across our precinct by providing them with news, updates, safety information, key project notifications, staff-only retail offers, and staff profiles. The portal will also facilitate opportunities for greater participation in activities and events at the airport.
We created a SYD Support team of employee volunteers to provide support and assistance to complement the service delivery team assisting our customers along their journey in peak times and during disruptions.
Building our safety community
With 32,000 people working on the airport every day, it's important that we all work together to create and maintain a safe working environment. This year, we introduced an Airport Safety Community, a group of safety professionals who work at the airport and represent many of the organisations and workers who make up the airport community. These people will continue to meet in 2020 to consult, cooperate and coordinate on common safety matters.
Profile
Michelle Minogue, Airport Ambassador Program Manager
Central to our airport community are our volunteer Airport Ambassadors who staff our information desks, providing assistance to help make our customers' journey as seamless as possible. They are in both the international and domestic terminals daily and help customers to find their way around the airport, answering passenger queries and generally providing a friendly face to anyone requiring assistance.
This year marks the 21st year of the Airport Ambassador program which kicked off in 1999 ahead of the Sydney Olympics. Since then, millions of visitors have been welcomed by our Ambassadors who have come to embody Australia's welcoming spirit for travellers stepping off long flights and setting foot in Sydney for the first time.
More than a quarter of our Ambassadors are multi-lingual, with 27 languages spoken across the team of 135.
Michelle Minogue runs the Airport Ambassadors program. "Our ambassadors come from a diverse range of backgrounds, including former airport and airline employees. They are a vital part of our airport team and we're grateful for their commitment to making sure our customers have a great experience at Sydney Airport."
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Supporting our community
Scope 3 emissions reduction
Scope 3 emissions arise from activities that are central to the airport's operations and that the airport can guide and influence but is outside
of our direct control. Our Scope 3 emissions are reported in line with the Airport Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme in the Environment management section of this report. These emissions are primarily made up of aircraft landing and take-off cycles (up to 1,000 metres elevation), and passenger, greeter/ fareweller and staff travel to and from the airport (surface access).This year we purchased offsets to cover the emissions associated with staff travel.
Several initiatives are underway as part of our commitment to working with our airport community to reduce Scope 3 emissions. These include:
Providing infrastructure at gates which offer an alternative to aircraft running their engines while parked at the gate. When aircraft plug in to the electricity supply at Sydney Airport instead of running their Auxiliary Power Units, there are air quality and health benefits, noise benefits, as well as emissions reductions. The introduction of the AOL, discussed in the
Responsible Business section of this report, is designed to increase the use of this equipment across the airport
Implementation of the A-CDM program next year is designed to create efficiencies across the airfield and in the airspace. When realised, these efficiencies will drive down emissions from the aircraft on the airfield and in the airspace
Investing in gates and infrastructure to support next generation aircraft
Economic contribution
Aviation is vitally important to the Australian economy. Sydney Airport makes a significant contribution by facilitating the generation of $38 billion in economic activity 11.
Sydney Airport is the largest airport in Australia, accounting for around
40 per cent of international passenger movements 12, 47 per cent of air freight, and 23 per cent of domestic passenger movements. It is identified as one of Sydney's two 13 nationally significant trade gateways and contributes 2.2 per cent of Australian Gross Domestic Product and 6.8 per cent of NSW Gross State Product 14. The sustainable growth of Sydney Airport will be
critical to achieving future local, state and national employment, tourism and development objectives.
It is estimated that, in aggregate, the activities of the Sydney Airport precinct generated or facilitated 338,500 jobs in 2017 11. Around 32,000 of these people come to work at Sydney Airport. More than half of these people live locally in the Bayside, Randwick City, Inner West, City of Sydney, Canterbury Bankstown, Georges River or Sutherland Shire local government areas.
During the year, the value of Sydney Airport's economic value contribution included:
$1,639.7 million of direct economic value generated in the form of revenue
$1,622.3 million of economic value distributed in the form of operating costs, payments to employees and government, payments to providers of capital and community investments
By supporting access to a worldwide transportation network, the airport is important for global businesses as it supports the achievement of economic productivity.
Deloitte Access Economics, Economic contribution of Sydney Airport (April 2018)
BITRE, International Airline Activity, June 2018
The other being Port Botany which is located immediately to the east of the airport. See, Greater Sydney Commission, Greater Sydney Region Plan,
A Metropolis of Three Cities (March 2018)
Deloitte Access Economics, Economic Contribution of Sydney Airport, April 2018
Profile
Helen, Johnny and Mariah Ahladiotis
With more than 32,000 people working across its precinct, Sydney Airport is a significant job creator for the local area.
Growing up across the Cooks River in the suburb of Kymeeah, Helen Ahladiotis and her family have shared a lifelong association with the airport.
Helen has worked in a range of roles at our Airport Services Centre for the past 13 years, but says her memories of the airport go back much further.
"My family grew up with planes in the backyard and I always loved the airport," she said.
Helen's three children, Johnny, Kosta and Mariah, have all had after school jobs at the airport over the years working in different retail stores and providing support in the terminals.
"The airport was great for after-school work for the kids because of the shifts and the fact we lived so close by."
After finishing Year 12, Johnny was able to use the connections he made through his after-school job to secure an apprenticeship with Honeywell at the airport, where he still works today. Mariah currently works part time at Heinemann, the airport's duty free store, where the hours work in perfectly around her university studies. Kosta now works outside the airport.
Helen's also a member of SYD Support, the airport's team of volunteers who provide support and assistance in and around the terminal during peak periods or disruptions.
"Living so close means it's easy for me to come in and provide a hand when things get really busy," Helen said. "Plus, I really love being able to help customers and to make sure they have a great experience at Sydney Airport."
Airport Sydney at Sustainability
business Responsible
future the for Planning
community our Supporting
data Performance
information Other
Performance
Data
The data selected and reported in the Sustainability Report allows stakeholders to assess Sydney Airport's non-financial performance in areas of material significance. The data covers the performance and activities over which Sydney Airport had operational control during all, or part of, the year ended 31 December 2019.
Environmental data sets (emissions, energy, waste, water, noise and environmental spills) are reported for 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with Sydney Airport's regulatory environmental reporting.
Independent Limited Assurance Report to the Directors of Sydney Airport Limited
Conclusion
Based on the procedures performed, and the evidence obtained, we are not aware of any material misstatements in the Selected Sustainability Information, which have been prepared by Sydney Airport Limited in accordance with the criteria as defined and described by management in the Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2019.
Information subject to assurance
The Selected Sustainability Information, as presented in Sydney Airport Limited's ("SYD") Sustainability Report 2019 and available on SYD's website, comprised the following:
Selected Sustainability Information
Value assured
Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for the period 1 July
83,620
2018 to 30 June 2019 (CO2e)*
Passenger satisfaction score 2019 - International
4.21
Passenger satisfaction score 2019 - Domestic T2/T3 (in aggregate)
4.16
Female representation overall (%)
39
Waste to landfill (tonnes) for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019*
2,598
Recycled waste (tonnes) for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019*
1,990
Quarantine waste (tonnes) for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019*
1,772
Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) for SYD employees
5.4
Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) for SYD employees
15.0
* Excludes T3, refer to footnotes in Performance Data section
Criteria used as the basis of reporting
The criteria used in relation to the Sustainability Report content are SYD's policies, procedures and methodologies as disclosed in the 2019 Sustainability Report.
Basis for conclusion
We conducted our work in accordance with Australian Standard on Assurance Engagements ASAE 3000 (Standard). In accordance with the Standard we have:
used our professional judgement to plan and perform the engagement to obtain limited assurance that we are not aware of any material misstatements in the selected sustainability information, whether due to fraud or error;
considered relevant internal controls when designing our assurance procedures, however we do not express a conclusion on their effectiveness; and
ensured that the engagement team possess the appropriate knowledge, skills and professional competencies.
Summary of procedures performed
Our limited assurance conclusion is based on the evidence obtained from performing the following procedures:
enquiries with relevant SYD personnel, and review of selected documentation;
enquiries with relevant SYD personnel to understand the internal controls, governance structure and reporting process of the Selected Sustainability Information;
reviews of corporate documents concerning sustainability strategy and policies for material issues, and the implementation of these across the business;
interviews with relevant staff at corporate level and service organisations engaged by Sydney Airport responsible for providing the information in the Sustainability Report;
analytical procedures over the Selected Sustainability Information;
agreement of a sample of Selected Sustainability Information to source documentation;
evaluating the appropriateness of the criteria with respect to the Selected Sustainability Information; and
reviewed the Sustainability Report in its entirety to ensure it is consistent with our overall knowledge based on the work undertaken during our limited assurance engagement.
How the Standard defines limited assurance and material misstatement
The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed.
Misstatements, including omissions, are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence relevant decisions of the intended users taken on the basis of the Sustainability Report or the Selected Sustainability Information.
Use of this Assurance Report
This report has been prepared for the Directors of Sydney Airport Limited for the purpose of providing an assurance conclusion on the Sustainability Report and the Selected Sustainability Information and may not be suitable for another purpose. We disclaim any assumption of responsibility for any reliance on this report, to any person other than the Directors of Sydney Airport Limited, or for any other purpose than that for which it was prepared.
Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.
Limited assurance statement
Directors' responsibility
The Directors are responsible for:
determining that the criteria is appropriate to meet their needs;
preparing and presenting the Sustainability Report and the Selected Sustainability Information in accordance with the criteria; and
establishing internal controls that enable the preparation and presentation of the Sustainability Report and the Selected Sustainability Information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; and maintaining integrity of the website.
KPMG
Sydney
19 February 2020
Our responsibility
Our responsibility is to perform a limited assurance engagement in relation to the Sustainability Report and Selected Sustainability Information for the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, and to issue an assurance report that includes our conclusion.
Our independence and quality control
We have complied with our independence and other relevant ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the Australian Professional and Ethical Standards Board, and complied with the applicable requirements of Australian Standard on Quality Control 1 to maintain a comprehensive system of quality control.
Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:46:11 UTC