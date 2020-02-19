MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED > Sydney Airport Limited SYD AU000000SYD9 SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED (SYD) Add to my list Report Report End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19 8.44 AUD +0.60% 06:47p SYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report PU 06:47p SYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G PU 06:47p SYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Sydney Airport : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report 0 02/19/2020 | 06:47pm EST Send by mail :

Sustainability Report 2019 Contents We're growing with our changing world Sydney Airport| Sustainability Report 2019 Sustainability at Sydney Airport 1. Responsible business 2. Planning for the future 3. Supporting our community 4. Performance data 5. Other information Chair and CEO message Performance highlights Our approach to sustainability 2019-2021 Sustainability commitments Material issues Stakeholder engagement Benchmark and ratings performance Safety Security Operational efficiency and continuous improvement Environmental management Our people Fair and ethical business 31 Climate resilience Sustainable development of the airport Airspace and airfield efficiency TCFD disclosure Customer experience Access to and from the airport Innovation and technology Community engagement Community investment Reconciliation Action Plan Aircraft noise Airport community Scope 3 emissions reduction Economic contribution General metrics Health and safety Environment Customer People and organisation Community investment GRI index Glossary Limited assurance statement Photo credits About this report This 2019 Sustainability Report covers Sydney Airport's operations for the year 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, except for environmental data sets which are reported for 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with Sydney Airport's regulatory environmental reporting. All financial values are in Australian dollars. This report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards: Core option and the UN Sustainable Development Goals guide our reporting of relevant global issues. The Management Approach for each our material issues can be found at www.sydneyairport.com.au/corporate/ sustainability. To provide confidence in our reporting, we engaged KPMG to provide limited assurance over selected data sets within our 2019 Sustainability Report. KPMG's assurance statement is included at the end of this report. We welcome feedback on our sustainability reporting and performance. Please email us at sustainability@syd.com.au. sydneyairport.com.au 01 Chair and CEO message We are Sydney's Airport and we want to make you proud every day In 2019 we made the decision to change our company purpose statement to one that guides our thinking and decision making and sets an aspirational goal that we can all rally around. Our new purpose is "to make Sydney proud every day" and we apply it to everything we do every day, including sustainability. We're proud of our sustainability achievements to date. Sydney Airport was the first airport in Australia to report publicly on our sustainability performance and we have continued to build on this foundation of transparency and accountability. Our commitment to further embedding sustainability into all our decision making will ensure we remain a leader in this space. Having said that, there is more we can, and need, to do. As the global demand for travel continues to grow, so does the focus on sustainable aviation. Airports have an important role in this transition. We have an opportunity to show real leadership on social and environmental issues and to set the standards to which other industries aspire. This report is one of the ways we share our performance with our stakeholders and build confidence and trust in our ability to deliver on our commitments. 1 Australian Bureau of Statistics, June 2018 It provides an update on progress we have made in the first year of our three-year sustainability strategy and sets out our goals for the future. Our sustainability strategy is built around three pillars: responsible business, planning for the future and supporting our communities. Responsible business We recognise the importance of operating and growing our airport responsibly, making it a safe place for workers and passengers while minimising and managing the environmental impact of our activities. We took a number of important steps this year to enhance the safety culture within our organisation and across the airport community. A key initiative has been the instigation of quarterly safety walks, which are designed to raise awareness of hazards and recognise safe work practices around the airport. Safety walks have been embraced by our people with 840 completed during the year. The number of employee lost time injuries fell from 10 to five, a reflection of the renewed focus on safety across the organisation. In 2019 we were particularly proud of our award-winning A$1.4 billion Sustainability Linked Loan, which links our cost of capital to our performance on a range of sustainability metrics. This world leading loan shows that we're prepared to put our money where our mouth is, and we encourage you to read more about this landmark transaction in this report. Our work to reduce our carbon footprint saw carbon intensity per passenger improve to its lowest level in 10 years of measurement and our absolute CO2 emissions reduce by four per cent. Output from our onsite rooftop solar generation more than doubled in the first full year of its operation, and our work with retailers across our terminals 02 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Trevor Gerber Chairman Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer Sydney at Sustainability saw us achieve our three‑year target to remove single use plastic bags and straws from our terminals in just one year. Our innovative approach to sustainability is being recognised in Australia and around the world. This year, we moved up to third in Sustainalytics' global airports subindustry sector. We were again rated 'AAA' by MSCI and ranked in the 90th percentile in our industry group on the DJSI. We continued to support and align our efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Principles of the UN Global Compact. We were also proud to support an Australian-first campaign to raise awareness of forced marriage in partnership with the Australian Federal Police and Anti-Slavery Australia and joined the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce in the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking. Planning for the future We take a long-term approach to managing our airport and recognise the role business plays in addressing the global climate challenge. Sydney Airport provides essential regional and national infrastructure and we are committed to improving our resilience to a changing climate. This year, we expanded our scenario analysis and reviewed and updated our Climate Risk and Adaptation Plan to consider key risks and opportunities associated with the transition to a low carbon economy. We also strengthened our disclosure in line with the Taskforce on Climate Related Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations in both our Annual Report and this report. We're building our airport for the future and our customers are at the heart of all that we do. Our customer experience scores reached their highest levels this year, which reflects our commitment to our customers to improve their airport experience. Accessibility to and from the airport remained a priority focus area for us. We initiated changes to traffic flows within the domestic and international terminal precincts that delivered significant improvements during peak periods. Importantly, the NSW Government's Sydney Gateway project progressed well which, once complete, will provide a faster connection to the airport. To improve accessibility within our terminals, a new partnership with Aira was formed which helps blind and low vision travellers navigate the airport. This partnership was recognised by the Australian Airport Association with the 2019 Customer Experience Award. This year, we continued to deliver on key elements of our Master Plan 2039. The construction of additional aprons and taxiways began as well as baggage and freight facilities which will enhance capacity, efficiency and operational resilience. Our focus on innovation continued as we explored opportunities associated with biometrics, which have the potential to improve our passenger experience. New technologies were trialled across the airport including an automated aerobridge docking system, which was a first for an Australian airport. Supporting our communities We're proud to be a part of the vibrant and exciting community that is Sydney. In our centenary year, we celebrated the history of our airport while continuing to build and foster strong links with the community. We were proud to invest $5.2 million in our communities during 2019 through community investment, sponsorships, donations and our people volunteering in the community. To celebrate our centenary, we announced the new SYD100 scholarship program. This provides a scholarship every year for the next 100 years for a student to study in the fields of aviation and commerce at the University of New South Wales. We have a proud 18-year partnership with Surf Life Saving Sydney. This year we provided more than $300,000 to help keep our beaches safe through our Centenary Partnership and Christmas Giving Appeal funds. Our annual lost property auction raised a record $190,000, which was shared with nine community organisations. The first projects funded under the Community and Environmental Projects Reserve Fund established with Bayside Council were announced this year. We will contribute $1 million over five years to a new Green Bayside project to plant trees and $5 million to the upgrade of the Botany Aquatic Centre. Looking forward Through our strategic initiatives, we're committed to operating and developing our airport in a way that makes Sydney proud. We are pleased with the progress we are making on our commitments and invite you to read on to learn more about our initiatives and performance throughout 2019. We commend this report to you and welcome your feedback. Trevor Gerber Chairman Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer Airport business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 03 Performance highlights Delivering for the long term 34.5% 43.4% $1.4b reduction of emissions waste Sustainability intensity (per pax) recycling rate 2 Linked Loan since 2010 ↑ from 42.9% in 2018 $5.2m 840 95.9 in community safety walks gender pay equity ratio investment completed ↑ from 93.4 in 2018 2 Excludes quarantine waste, which cannot be recycled due to quarantine restrictions and requirements 04 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 5 4.19/5 employee overall customer Lost Time Injuries satisfaction rating ↓ from 10 ↑ from 4.14 in 2010 in 2018 75% 30% of current load contracted via a renewable water recycling rate at T1 energy PPA Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 05 Our approach to sustainability Responsible growth Sustainability underpins our commitment to responsible growth in a way that delivers positive outcomes for our customers, investors and the communities in which we operate. It is integral to our business strategy and the delivery of our purpose: to make Sydney proud every day. Our sustainability strategy responds to our changing world and to the challenges and opportunities that shape business in Australia and globally. We recognise the important role our airport can play in addressing environmental and social challenges now and into the future. This was the first year of delivery under our refreshed sustainability strategy and three-year commitments. These commitments drive our activities towards our strategic focus areas, which create the most value for stakeholders. We participate in global industry forums to represent our sustainability focus and draw from best practice globally and locally. Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert sits on the Airports Council International (ACI) World Governing Board and Asia Pacific Regional Board, through which he is championing a global approach to climate for the aviation industry. The Board's Safety, Security and Sustainability (SSS) Committee assists the Board to address its responsibilities. During 2019, we reviewed and updated the committee's Charter which continues to include climate change. Our Sustainability Working Group and sustainability champions continued to support the operational delivery of our sustainability commitments. This report provides a clear account of our performance against our strategy. We have presented the information under the three strategic themes: Responsible Business, Planning for the Future and, Supporting our Communities. Contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) seek to address the most significant challenges our world is facing today. To play our role in addressing these challenges, we have mapped the SDG framework against our sustainability strategy. Details on what contributing to the SDGs means in the context of our airport operations is referenced throughout this report and is available on our website. Sydney Airport became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) in 2017 and is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to this initiative and its principles. 06 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Global trends Evolution in our business context is taking many forms, from advancements in the aviation sector and technology disruption to climate change and changing consumer trends. Understanding and embracing change will shape our future and guide our strategic thinking. Sustainable aviation fuels Sustainable aviation fuel derived from non fossil fuel sources is widely recognised as the best short to medium term opportunity to reduce aviation emissions. International Air Transport Association (IATA) has set a goal for one billion passengers to fly on aircraft powered by sustainable aviation fuel blends by 2025. Government policies supporting increased production are considered key to achieving this goal. We recognise the role sustainable aviation fuel can play in the aviation sector and the importance of our support for solutions, technologies and the infrastructure required to enable this transition. As an infrastructure provider we want to do our part to ensure there are no barriers to these fuels entering the market at Sydney Airport. Digitisation and new technology Digitisation and the rise of big data have the potential to transform the customer journey, optimise airport systems and personalise the travel experience. Biometrics can provide passengers with a seamless travel experience with a single identification, which will radically improve processing times and optimise the use of the terminal. Autonomous vehicles will provide new transport options within and around airports, while innovations in technology such as commercialised drones also have the potential to change how airspace is used and shared. We are committed to embracing innovation and technology to improve efficiencies and the customer experience, while maintaining aviation safety and security as priorities. A shrinking world With developments in ultra long-haul next generation aircraft technology almost 100 per cent of the world's population will be within reach of Sydney in a single flight. This improved access creates opportunities for economic growth and increased productivity, linked to the ability to move people and products around the globe. A mobile global population Sydney continues to be one of the world's most multicultural cities, attracting people from all over the globe. In recent years, Sydney Airport has seen passenger growth from emerging markets such as Vietnam, India, China and the Philippines as well as from more mature markets like USA and Japan. With an increasingly mobile global population, facilitated by increased accessibility of air travel, the reasons for travel continue to grow and change. Our aviation business development team is focussed on ensuring we continue to connect the world to Sydney and Sydney to the world. Travelling more sustainably The number of international trips taken globally reached 1.4 billion in 2018, two years faster than original projections 3. Travellers are increasingly considering the impacts of their travel, whether it be transportation choices or concerns of overcrowding at popular tourism destinations. We recognise that all parts of the travel industry need to focus on how to grow sustainably. We remain committed to ensuring we play a positive role in this shift. 3 UN World Tourism Barometer, January 2019 Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 07 2019-2021 Sustainability commitments Delivering on our commitments Our 2019-2021 commitments embed sustainability in all aspects of our business in line with the pillars of our strategy. Our flagship initiatives support these pillars and focus attention on issues where we can drive a step change in our performance. Responsible business Being ethically responsible and transparent in how we do business Safety and wellbeing of all airport users Achieve year-on-year improvement in injury statistics and aviation safety performance Increase uptake and awareness around wellbeing and mental health Continuing to support a diverse and inclusive workplace Achieve a 10 per cent uplift in female representation in management and overall on 2018 performance Achieve 30 per cent female board representation Looking after and developing our people Target an employee engagement score of at least 75 per cent Deliver 1.5 days of training per employee per annum Building operational resilience Deliver employee incident and crisis management training Achieve a cyber security maturity target of four out of five Operating ethically and with integrity Complete supplier questionnaire to assess and mitigate risks on biennial basis Align procurement policy with ISO 20400 Maintaining an environmentally responsible airport Continue to meet regulatory compliance requirements for noise and air quality Reduce potable water use per passenger by 10 per cent in terminals and commercial buildings Maintain 30 per cent average annual use of recycled water at T1 Reducing waste to landfill Remove plastic straws and single-use plastic bags from our terminals Recycle landside organic waste at T1 Protecting local natural areas and biodiversity Restore and rehabilitate Environmental Conservation 1 zones, predominantly consisting of the Sydney Airport Wetlands Achieved Significant progress In progress Not achieved 08 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Planning for the future Delivering operational excellence through innovative, technology-based solutions and supporting customer needs now and into the future Increasing and supporting landside efficiency Support diversity of public transport modal options Delivering better outcomes for our customers Maintain a passenger satisfaction score above four out of five Sustainable development of the airport Achieve a minimum 4-Star Green Star Design and As‑Built rating for new developments Supporting our communities Working with communities to create shared value Building relationships and supporting community resilience Establish a baseline for community investment Develop a community investment strategy to drive continuous improvement Work with business partners to deliver a pilot program towards prevention of human trafficking and slavery Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning Flagship initiatives Climate resilience Airspace and airfield efficiency Follow the recommendations of the Task Force on Deliver an Airport Collaborative Decision Making Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) (A-CDM) program together with business partners Achieve carbon neutrality by 2025 Improve airfield and aviation support infrastructure Reduce carbon emissions per passenger by Explore opportunities to further improve efficiencies 50 per cent from 2010 baseline levels by 2025 through initiatives such as co-location of certain Electrification domestic and international activities and runway rebalancing 100 per cent electric landside bus fleet Install Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in new landside facilities five per cent above EV market penetration Increase aircraft utilisation of both fixed ground power and pre-conditioned air at T1 from 20 per cent to above 50 per cent Facilitate and support increase of Sydney Airport airside electric vehicle usage to 50 per cent community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 09 Material issues Focusing on the issues that matter Each year, we review a range of current and emerging issues that may impact our stakeholders and our business with consideration of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Reporting Principles. To determine our material issues, we reached out to our customers, government representatives, suppliers, employees, airport business partners, analysts, investors and representatives of tourism bodies. We asked them to tell us which issues matter most to them. This report details our performance in relation to the issues considered to be material to our business. During 2019, we updated our list of material issues within the context of global trends, the United Nations SDGs and our business strategy. This resulted in some changes to the material issues discussed in the previous report: 'Economic performance' and 'Innovation and technology' were added as new issues 'Human rights' and 'Sustainable procurement' are now included in 'Fair and ethical business operations' 'Capacity' is included in 'Sustainable development of the airport' 10 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Strategic pillar Responsible Planning for Supporting our Material issue Definition business the future communities Access to and Ensuring our passengers have a safe and efficient journey from the airport to and from the airport, and that a range of transport modes are available to suit their preferences Aircraft noise Working with government and airline partners to manage and mitigate noise impacts Business continuity Designing and maintaining our facilities to ensure continuity and performance of operations under a range of different circumstances, for example increased competition or greater regulation Climate change Building resilience to the physical and strategic risks associated with climate change, and taking action to reduce our impacts including through our energy use Community Playing a meaningful role in our local community, investment and while building and maintaining enduring engagement relationships based on trust Customer Providing a superior customer experience for experience airlines and passengers Cyber security Prepare, prevent and respond to cyber attacks that could impact our operations and those of our customers Diversity and Creating and managing a diverse and inclusive workforce, inclusion and contributing to the creation of an inclusive society Economic The creation and distribution of economic value performance Employee Attracting, retaining and developing the best people to attraction, retention ensure the success of our business and development Environmental Operating an environmentally responsible airport, actively management managing the use of resources and minimising waste, protecting the local natural environment and managing impacts on the surrounding community Fair and ethical Respecting and protecting human rights across all business aspects of our operations. Maintaining an effective system of corporate governance and building a culture to maintain high ethical standards and integrity. Responsible management of our supply chain, working with suppliers to effectively manage environmental, social and governance risks Innovation and Embracing future trends to create new opportunities technology Operational Operating the airport efficiently to support customers, efficiency and environmental outcomes and On Time Performance, continuous while looking for ways to improve improvement Safety Managing health and safety risks and maintaining a strong safety culture, while providing a work environment that protects the health and wellbeing of our people and people working at the airport Security Working collaboratively with airport stakeholders to provide and maintain a safe and secure airport operating environment Sustainable Sustainably developing the airport to meet passenger development of growth through collaborative decision making, the airport efficiency improvements, sustainable infrastructure design and strategic planning Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 11 Stakeholder engagement Listening to you Fostering positive, strong, lasting relationships with all those who might be affected by the decisions and activities concerning the airport's development and operation is a priority for us, and we acknowledge that this is vital to our long term success. We recognise that each of our stakeholders has different interests, expectations and interactions with the airport. 12 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 How we engage Key areas of interest - Annual General Meeting - Economic and financial performance - Roadshows, meetings and conferences - Fair and ethical operations Analysts and - ASX releases - Climate resilience - Investor days, presentations and briefings - Operational efficiency and investors - Analyst surveys continuous improvement - Website - Safety and security - ESG performance - Committees and forums - Safety and security - Briefings and meetings - Customer experience - Relationship managers - Operational efficiency and Business partners - Service requests continuous improvement - InfoSyd website - Business continuity and resilience - Service quality and value - Whistleblower policy - Satisfaction surveys - Customer experience Customers - Feedback channels and service requests - Airport access - Media and advertising - Safety and security - Competitions - Operational efficiency and service quality - Relationship managers - Engagement surveys - Safety and security - Employee committees and working groups - Sustainable development - Yammer (internal social media) - Growth and development Employees - People leader forums - Health and wellbeing - CEO newsletters and all staff briefings - Diversity - Intranet - Fair and ethical operations - Financial performance - Whistleblower policy - Briefings and meetings - Safety and security - Industry forums - Climate change Government and - Submissions - Airport access - Industry working groups - Operational efficiency and regulators continuous improvement - Environmental management - Sustainable development - Community forums - Safety - Council briefings - Economic and financial performance Local community - Sentiment surveys - Airport access - roads and public transport - Partnerships with community organisations - Noise and environmental management - Media and advertising - Community investment - Jobs for locals - Supplier forums - Safety and security Suppliers - Meetings - Business continuity and resilience - Assessment against our - Customer experience Supplier Code of Conduct - Fair and ethical operations - Whistleblower policy - Meetings - Security Tourism bodies - Participation in events and conferences - Economic and financial performance and industry - Industry forums - Airport access associations - Customer experience - Sustainable development Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 13 Benchmark and ratings performance Benchmarking our performance We benchmark our progress against a number of leading sustainability indices and frameworks to drive better performance in environmental, social and governance issues. This year we improved our Sustainalytics ranking from 4th to 3rd globally and maintained our performance on other indices against which we benchmark ourselves. Ratings4 Ranked in the 90th percentile globally in DJSI's Transport and Transportation Infrastructure sector for Master Plan 2039, the first for an airport Index Series Membership reflecting our strong ESG management practices 4 As at date of publication Ranked 3rd globally in the Airports sub industry group Level 3 'Optimisation' Airport Carbon Accreditation 5★ 'Industry Leader' rating, and sitting in the top 20 per cent for the infrastructure industry 'AAA' rating sitting in the top nine per cent of companies globally within the infrastructure sector, and a member of the MSCI Australia ESG Leaders Index 14 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Recognition ACSI 'Leading' rating for our Sustainability Report by the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors 2019 Customer Experience Award Sustainability Linked Loan Green/SRI Loan of the Year and Most impressive Green/ SRI Loan Borrower Finance Asia Issuer of the Year - Sustainability Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year Frameworks GRI This report has been prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards: Core option Supporter of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures and commitment to move towards alignment with its recommendations Participant in the United Nations Global Compact and commitment to implementing the 10 principles Track and measure community investments in line with the framework developed by London Benchmarking Group Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 15 Responsible business We strive to be ethically responsible and transparent in how we do business 43.4% 5 0 waste recycling employee LTIs, class 1 rate 5 down from 10 in 2018 injuries 39% 95.9 30% women in our gender pay water recycling workforce equity ratio rate at T1 5 Excludes quarantine waste, which cannot be recycled due to quarantine restrictions and requirements 16 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Sustainability Linked Loan Our Sustainability Linked Loan (SLL), the first syndicated SLL in Australia, largest syndicated SLL across the Asia Pacific and largest syndicated airport SLL globally, is a clear example of innovation. The $1.4 billion loan establishes a direct two-way link between our sustainability performance and funding costs, where rates decrease or increase depending on our sustainability performance over time as measured by Sustainalytics, a leading specialist investment research and ratings provider dedicated to ESG globally. The loan provides a significant incentive for us to embed sustainability within our business and deliver on our sustainability commitments. We were proud to be recognised by GlobalCapital as the Most Impressive Green/SRI Borrower of the Year and Green/SRI Loan of the Year. Sydney Airport was also named Issuer of the Year - Sustainability by FinanceAsia and the SLL as Syndicated Loan Deal of the Year by KangaNews. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning Safety The safety and security of all our passengers, visitors and staff is our first priority. Safety is a responsibility for us all at Sydney Airport Supporting operations. Our Safety Policy sets out our objectives while and across our airport community. We are committed to ensuring the highest levels of safety across our our safety management system provides the framework our for managing risk in our operations. More information community about our management approach to safety can be found on our website. Improving safety performance This year, we updated our safety strategy to further develop our safety culture and build on safety systems to enhance risk management. We are focussed on driving a culture that supports a Performance reduce from 10 in 2018 to five over more than reduction in injuries. Pleasingly, we saw the number of Lost Time Injuries 931,675 hours worked by Sydney Airport staff in 2019 data across the airport. This was the result of a reduction in low-riskhigh-frequency incidents in the corporate areas of the business. We saw an increase in the Lost Time Injuries of our service providers 6, up to 13 from nine in 2018. Over the coming year, we will continue to work with our service providers to Other further improve their safety performance. trolleys and bussing information 6 Service providers engaged by Sydney Airport include cleaning, security, kerb side management, waste management, parking and sydneyairport.com.au 17 Responsible business Strengthening our safety culture Our diverse safety risk profile means that a strong safety culture is one of the ways we can ensure everyone works safely and goes home safe and well. This year, we have further strengthened the safety culture across our team and the airport community. We launched SYD Safety Rules during Airport Safety Week, confirming 13 rules that are based on safe behaviours for the airport community. Critical Risk Standards were developed in 2019 in consultation with stakeholders. These focus on a number of critical safety risks primarily related to maintenance and construction work across the airport. They will be implemented during 2020. New safety KPIs for people leaders introduced in 2018 led to a stronger safety culture across the organisation, with more than 90 per cent of our people leaders completing four safety walks each in 2019 - exceeding our target. There were no class 17 injuries or illnesses. Passenger safety Passenger safety and first aid continues to be a focus in the terminals and across our workplaces due to the volume of passengers we serve. Our dedicated terminal services teams are often the first responders in situations where passengers require emergency medical assistance. Our passenger incident rate dropped from 1.03 in 2018 to 0.9 in 2019, with medical incidents being the most frequent passenger incident, followed by slips, trips and falls. Analysis of these events has led to improved wayfinding and emergency stop and assistance signage at escalators. We also began stocking EpiPens in first aid kits to ensure a quick response is possible in the event of an allergic reaction. Mental health and wellbeing Our focus on mental health and wellbeing across our airport community continued this year. We again supported RU OK? Day, hosting sessions for people working at the airport that sought to reduce the stigma often associated with mental illness in the workplace. We continued to offer free yoga classes for our people before work and during lunchtimes and held a number of lunch and learn sessions for our people addressing mental health. To further strengthen the focus on health, safety and wellbeing, a revised Fatigue Management Policy and assessment process was introduced, with particular focus on shift workers. We strengthened the mental health expertise in our business by adding a new mental health specialist to our safety team. In 2020, a mental health strategy will be developed. Our objective is to build better mental health for our people by promoting wellbeing, supporting mental ill-health conditions and protecting the mental health of staff. We will undertake a psychosocial risk assessment to better understand the risks which exist across our business and our workforce. We will also build a mental health champions program and work to develop mental health capabilities in our people leaders. 7 A class 1 injury or illness is one which results in a fatality, total permanent disability or permanent partial disability 18 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Aviation safety One of the most serious risks to aviation safety is Foreign Object Debris (FOD), which can make its way on to the runway and pose a risk to the safe operation of the aircraft. Our FOD management program is designed to minimise this risk and actively manage FOD on the airfield. We use statistical analysis and spatial mapping to examine the types and locations of FOD on the airfield. In addition to our sweeper and spill response trucks, this year we introduced two additional FOD walkers on the international aprons to gather small items that accumulate during the day. We also created a sub-committee of our Aviation Safety Committee to bring together ground handlers, airlines and airport staff to specifically look at FOD management. Another risk to aviation safety is equipment on the airfield that isn't properly stored. This year we built a new Unit Load Device (ULD) storage area to better organise ULDs on the airfield and protect them from damage. Wildlife in and around the airfield can also pose a safety risk and may cause damage to aircraft. We do everything we can to divert wildlife from making the airfield their permanent home. We also actively manage those animals whose natural habitat is the airport precinct. The airfield team constantly monitors the aerodrome to ensure birds are not jeopardising the safety of aircraft operations and use a range of strategies to disperse birds primarily through noise, including pyrotechnics and sirens. This year, there were 2.3 wildlife strikes per 10,000 aircraft movements, an increase on 2018. SYD Safety Rules Hazard Control Prioritise safety at all times Energy Isolation Verify isolation and zero energy before work begins Hot Work Control flammables and ignition sources Safe Mechanical Lifting Plan lifting operations and control the area Working at Height Protect yourself against a fall when working at height Line of Fire Keep yourself and others out of the line of fire Fit for Work Be in a state to perform work safely Manual Handling Look after your body and perform tasks safely Foreign Object Debris FOD is everybody's responsibility Safety Controls Obtaining authorisation before overriding or disabling safety controls Safety Behaviours Lead by example Confined Space Obtain authorisation before entering a confined space Driving Follow safe driving rules sydneyairport.com.au Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other 19 Responsible business Security We continued to work with the Australian Government and border agencies to respond to emerging risks in the security environment. In late 2019 we assumed security screening responsibilities for T3, the Qantas seamless transfer area and Qantas Lounge delivery dock as part of the T3 transition from Qantas to Sydney Airport. This is in addition to our screening responsibilities at T1 and T2. We completed a CT Scanning trial for checked and carry-on baggage as we progressively roll out new equipment to meet government-mandated security requirements. The trial achieved improved security outcomes and enabled increased throughput delivering a faster, more seamless customer experience. Further work on the progressive implementation of new security requirements will continue in 2020. We also completed the introduction of random and unpredictable screening on entry to the security restricted area. Multiple teams are now conducting screening of pedestrian and vehicle entry points using explosive trace detection, hand-held metal detectors and physical searches. In September, we supported the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to run a simulated counter-terrorism training activity at Sydney Airport, providing a realistic urban training environment. This was part of the ADF's regular training program to ensure it has the highest level of capability to protect Australia's national interests and provide assistance in civil emergencies. Managing drones Remotely piloted aircraft systems, or drones, are increasingly common around the world. Uncontrolled, drones can pose significant risks to aviation safety. Drone activity in Australia is regulated by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA). As Sydney Airport is a controlled aerodrome, drone activity is prohibited in areas within three nautical miles (5.5 km) under these regulations. During the year we met with representatives from State and local government and other stakeholders to raise awareness of the aviation safety risks associated with drones and to encourage clear and prominent signage prohibiting drone activity within these areas. We will continue to work with councils to place CASA approved signage within open spaces around the airport. Cyber security As the security threat landscape evolves we remain focused on managing current and emerging cyber risks. We constantly monitor the threat environment and are continuing to build our resilience. Our cyber security program is supported by our Information Security Management System (ISMS) and our Incident Action Plan (IAP). These are collectively designed to protect our IT infrastructure and data from attack through a series of defence mechanisms, and support our response in the event of an incident. We continue to invest in systems and processes to ward off growing cyber security threats and have strengthened our cyber security maturity rating by investing in the security awareness of our people. In 2019, we invested in staff phishing training, tests and awareness campaigns and implemented enhanced monitoring on critical systems. We also worked with external experts to benchmark our cyber maturity and align it with our ISO 27001 certification. Operational efficiency and continuous improvement This year, we continued to deliver upgrades across the airport. We completed the T2 lifestyle precinct, delivering new commercial space and comfortable dwell areas for passengers. At T1, we updated the Departures wall to provide an enhanced visitor experience and increased capacity to allow faster movement of passengers to border processing at peak times. We also refurbished the T1 baggage reclaim hall to provide an improved arrivals experience and increased efficiency. Our Pier C gate lounge expansion and upgrade of the Pier B concourse and lounges were also completed. Baggage handling system upgrades Baggage handling systems are critical to the smooth and continuous operation of our airport. We progressed the replacement of the T1 Baggage Handling System (BHS) High Level Control (HLC) sortation software system. The HLC system is responsible for handling the accurate and on time sorting of bags. This upgrade will improve system and service resilience, which is critical to operational resilience. It will facilitate the automated routing of bags around areas experiencing congestion or equipment unavailability, reducing dependence on manual operational responsiveness. It also creates a 3D view of the entire T1 BHS with actual bag flows updated in real-time, allowing greater situational awareness and a better quality baggage service for our airline partners and passengers. The new system is expected to be operational in mid-2020. We are also developing the T1 Southern bag room to provide additional capacity, and improve the redundancy and resilience of the system. This will enhance baggage security screening and introduce new automation to minimise manual handling and mishandled bags. 20 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Resilience As a piece of critical national infrastructure, we need to ensure we are resilient and can continue to operate under a range of differing circumstances. During the year, we continued to test our resilience with emergency exercises. We hosted multi-agency desktop exercises under a range of scenarios including the activation of the Emergency Operations Centre in a missing flight scenario, a drone activity response scenario and a health pandemic scenario on an inbound flight requiring quarantine. We also conducted a modular exercise to test the aerodrome secondary staging area and site control activation, and another for an active armed offender scenario on the airport precinct. We revised and improved our crisis protocol and delivered refresher training in incident and crisis management to key personnel involved in responding to a crisis situation. Upgrades to airfield infrastructure During the year, both parallel runways were upgraded to enhance our ability to facilitate aircraft operations in low visibility conditions, including weather events such as fog. We estimate around 80 diversions from Sydney Airport were avoided following these upgrades, resulting in less inconvenience for customers and a large saving in fuel burn for aircraft. Airport Operators Licence We continued to progress the introduction of an Airport Operators Licence (AOL) this year, which will establish a direct relationship between the airport and ground service providers. Internationally, AOLs improve safety standards, infrastructure utilisation and accountability across the airfield. The AOL will establish and enforce minimum standards to improve behaviours and enhance outcomes across safety, security, environment, operational and sustainability performance for companies operating on the airfield. This includes ground handling agents, aircraft refuelling companies, cargo terminal operators, catering and cabin cleaning companies and aircraft maintenance providers, among others. The draft licence documentation was issued for consultation during the year ahead of its implementation in 2020. Discussions were held to finalise the AOL terms including safety, environmental and operational standards and behaviours, and the associated enforcement process, as well as vehicle replacement and electrification requirements. We commenced the recruitment process for a Manager of Ground Operations Compliance, the first role in the Office of the AOL. Through our commitment to operational resilience and efficiency, we contribute to developing quality, reliable, sustainable and resilient infrastructure to support economic development. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 21 Responsible business Environmental management 8 We are committed to continual improvement of environmental performance at the airport. The strategic direction for environmental performance and management of Sydney Airport is set every five years in our Airport Environment Strategy. Our current strategy was approved in early 2019 and covers the period between 2019 and 2024. It is available to download from our website. We adopt a risk-based approach to environmental management. During the year, we refreshed and updated our Environmental Management System. We engaged an external auditor to assess its alignment with AS/NZ ISO 14001, which confirmed our EMS is consistent with the standard. PFAS management We are committed to communicating about how we are working with our tenants and other stakeholders to safely manage polyfluoroalkyl substance (PFAS) contamination at the airport. Our Master Plan 2039 and Environment Strategy 2019-2024 recognise that Sydney Airport has been impacted by the use of PFAS by a number of third parties. The majority of PFAS on airport is attributed to the historical use of fire fighting foams by fire service providers, primarily Airservices Australia. PFAS containing product is currently used in the Qantas and JUHI fire fighting deluge systems. Sydney Airport is committed to applying the 'precautionary principle' to protect human health and the environment in relation to PFAS. That means we have requested tenants to cease the use of PFAS fire fighting foams on airport, are undertaking a detailed analysis of PFAS on airport and requiring polluters to develop plans for containment and remediation. Our priority is to deliver the highest levels of safety for our people, contractors, passengers, community and stakeholders, and to ensure we operate sustainably by minimising impacts on our local environment. A detailed overview of our approach to managing PFAS at Sydney Airport is available on our website. Emissions management We remain committed to reducing our emissions footprint and have set ourselves a target to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in emissions per passenger by 2025 9, and to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025 in line with the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) program. We maintained our Level 3 'Optimisation' ACA during the period and are actively implementing initiatives that will reduce our fuel consumption and improve our energy efficiency. During the period, our Scope 1 and 2 emissions reduced by four per cent and our carbon intensity 10 continued a five-year downwards trend, taking our reduction in carbon intensity since 2010 to 34.5 per cent. A key step in our pathway to carbon neutrality is to improve our fuel and energy efficiency and continue to grow onsite renewable generation. Energy consumption from solar more than doubled this year following the commissioning of a 550kw rooftop solar PV array. Sydney Airport reduced the overall number of pool cars in its fleet during the reporting period and replaced three petrol cars with hybrid electric cars. We continued our lighting replacement program in our terminals, upgrading to LED lighting in wayfinding signage at T1 this year. We also upgraded airfield and landside lighting systems, including the installation of a new lighting control system in the baggage reclaim halls which allows us to switch to power savings modes during curfew periods. We completed the replacement of our taxiway and stop bar signs with LED lights, which are more reliable, visible and use less energy, and we reviewed the use of moving walkways and escalators to reduce energy consumption. Emissions intensity (tCO2e/passenger) 3.05 2.79 2.73 2.59 2.44 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Emissions breakdown 91% 9% 93% 7% Scope 1 Scope 2 Scope 3 All environment data is reported for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019. Sydney Airport assumed operational control of utility services for T3 in July 2019, and the associated data will be included in subsequent reports Based on 2010 levels kgCO2-e per passenger 22 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 We continued to purchase offsets for emissions from our car fleet and expanded the program to include our non-electric landside bus fleet and staff travel, covering 784tCO2e. We improved our Scope 3 reporting and methodology in 2019. During the year our Scope 3 emissions were 884ktCO2e. While the majority of Scope 3 emissions are caused by sources outside our ownership and control, we are working to support business partners and others to act to reduce these emissions. We continue to provide airport infrastructure to support an increased utilisation rate of Ground Power Units (GPU) and Pre-Conditioned Air (PCA) as well as to minimise Auxiliary Power Unit (APU) usage and fuel burn on the airfield. This has the benefit of reduced CO2 and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) emissions, creating a healthier working environment on the airfield and reducing ground-based noise from running engines at the gate. See the 'Supporting our communities' section of this report for more on how we work with our stakeholders to reduce Scope 3 emissions. NOx and Suspended Particulate Matter levels across the airport are directly related to fuel consumption across the airport. They remained steady during the period. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 23 Responsible business Water management Sydney Airport is committed to the responsible use of water across the precinct. The major uses of water at Sydney Airport during the period continued to be restroom and toilet facilities within the terminals, cooling towers for air conditioning, construction and maintenance activities and vehicle washing facilities. Our onsite water treatment plant was built in 2009 and supplies recycled water to T1. In its 10th year of operation, it treated more than 197,000 KL of water, an increase of more than 31,800 KL on the prior year. This is the equivalent of 78 Olympic-sized swimming pools. This year, 30 per cent of our water consumption at T1 was from recycled sources. This water is used for toilet flushing and cooling towers. Despite this, our total water consumption increased by 14 per cent due to additional demand on cooling systems across the terminals. Waste management During 2019, total waste generation at the airport reduced by two per cent and we diverted 43 per cent of non‑quarantine waste generated from landfill. We worked with the Institute for Sustainable Futures at the University of Technology Sydney to develop a three‑stage roadmap to reduce waste across all streams on the airport precinct. We will begin implementation of the strategy in 2020. We continued to work with retailers to remove single-use plastic bags and straws. We set ourselves the target to remove these from retailers in T1 by 2021 and this year we exceeded this goal, securing the removal of plastic bags and straws from all three terminals across 113 tenancies. This year we adopted organic waste recovery with our T1 landside retailers, following a successful trial in 2018 and expanded the program to include food waste as well as coffee grounds. This waste is transported to a waste to energy facility to generate renewable electricity. Customers consistently request more water fountains across the precinct. Three new water bottle refilling stations were installed across T1 and T2 this year, bringing the total number of water fountains and refilling stations across the airport to 31. Refills at these new stations are averaging 1,400 vessels per day supporting a reduction in plastic bottle waste generation. 24 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Profile Working together with retail partners to reduce waste We are working hard to reduce waste in and around our terminals. Throughout 2019, we worked with our retail partners across the airport to remove single use plastic bags and straws from terminals. The support and enthusiasm of our retailers and the retail team at Sydney Airport means we have achieved our three-year target in just one year. WH Smith removed single-use plastic bags from its stores, and donates profits from the sale of re-useable bags to Clean Up Australia. The Mantra Airport Hotel operates a plastic free bar, and our Duty Free partner Heinemann has replaced plastic bags from its stores at T1 with reusable bags, saving an estimated one million bags from this store alone from landfill every year. Retailers have reported they have had a fantastic response from customers to the initiative, and many are already planning to do more to reduce waste. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance Wetlands and vegetation management Sydney Airport is home to the Sydney Airport Wetlands, which are designated as an environmentally significant area under the Airports Act 1996. They are part of the larger Botany Wetlands system, which runs from Centennial Park to Botany Bay, and considered to be one of the last remaining green corridors in the Sydney area. We continued to manage and maintain this important environmental asset undertaking bush regeneration works. More than 13,800 tubestock of native wetlands species were planted after the removal of noxious weeds. Any vegetation removed for construction projects were offset on site with native plants. Plants were selected so as not to attract birds and minimise bird strike risk. Our commitment to operating the airport sustainably and reducing our environmental footprint contributes to achieving the sustainable management and efficient use of resources. information Other sydneyairport.com.au 25 Responsible business Our people We recognise our people are fundamental to our ongoing success. This year, we launched a new organisational purpose 'Making Sydney proud every day'. This reflects our goal to make a positive impact every day in the community, with our customers, for NSW and Australia more broadly. We also launched a new HR Information System to simplify our people processes. The new system will provide solutions for onboarding, people data, time and attendance, payroll, performance, and recruitment. It will allow our people and their managers to operate more efficiently and provides capability for future growth and integration. Our workforce is made up of over 500 employees, with the majority of these in full time, permanent roles. This is an increase on the prior reporting period. Employee turnover increased in 2019 following an organisational restructure. We are working to reduce this by improving our learning and development offerings, strengthening career pathways and building stronger employee engagement. We're focused on making sure Sydney Airport is a place our employees love to work. In surveys conducted during the year, our people told us they feel safe when they are at work, believe the work they do is meaningful and are excited about Sydney Airport's future. In 2020, we are working to enhance the experience of our people at work by continuing to build a great culture, improving collaboration between teams, communicating regularly and recognising performance and achievement. Learning and development We want to develop and maintain a culture that supports our people to reach their full potential. We provided 15.5 average hours of training per employee, an increase on last year. This year, we focused on improving access to programs and tools and introduced a number of new learning and development opportunities for our people. Average hours of training (per employee) 15.5 14.1 11.9 9.3 10 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 To facilitate more effective development planning and career conversations, we relaunched our Individual Development Planning (IDP) process across the organisation in early 2019. This involved sessions for individual employees and training to equip leaders to have career discussions with their team. We launched a new Educational Support Policy in 2019, which facilitates the ongoing development of employee capability through external tertiary programs. Since the launch in March, we have received 20 applications and approved 19 of these. We have committed $90,000 since the program's launch. We also introduced LinkedIn Learning for all employees, which provides access to an on-demand library of instructional videos and courses covering a range of business, software and creative skills. We continued to deliver Certificate 4 in Aviation (Aviation Supervision) and Certificate 3 in Aviation (Aerodrome Operations). For the first time, we subscribed to the Australian Institute of Management (AIM) for leadership and professional development programs. This subscription gives 50 nominated employees access to a full range of AIM short courses. Since July 2019, we have had over 500 hours of learning completed with AIM. Our offering in 2019 has also included a range of mandatory and elective sessions for our operational teams. Examples of this have been Wildlife Management for our airfield teams as well as Conflict Management for our aviation and service teams. We also provide quarterly operational safety training for our baggage handing and facilities maintenance employees. These sessions have incorporated Manual Handling, First Attack Fire Fighting, Safety Risk Assessments, Injury Management and Hot Works. We held 20 lunch and learn 'SYDTalks' sessions covering topics as diverse as Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking in conjunction with the Australian Federal Police to Fundamentals of Finance, with an average of 60 people attending each session. We encourage our people to apply for internal job opportunities as a way to further develop their skills and experience, and continue their career at Sydney Airport. During the year, 31 per cent of roles were filled by internal candidates. Diversity and inclusion Part of making Sydney proud every day is our commitment to fostering workplace diversity and inclusion. This year, we refreshed our Diversity and Inclusion strategy with a renewed focus on building a robust foundation and engagement across the business through: Talent management practices including recruitment, promotion and development of talent

Reward and Recognition programs, including remuneration, benefits and gender pay gap

Ability to retain our people, including belonging, flexibility, careers and capability 26 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 To support the development of the new strategy we conducted a diversity and inclusion survey to better understand our workforce. We learned that we come from 46 countries and speak over 30 languages, with 30 per cent of us speaking a language other than English at home. It is positive to learn that 75% of respondents felt comfortable bringing their whole selves to work, and over two thirds expressed they feel that Sydney Airport is an inclusive place to work. We reviewed our Diversity Council and Working Group which has executive sponsorship from our Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Financial Officer. The Diversity Council is supported by six working groups made up of representatives from the business, who are focussed on driving meaningful action and change around the priorities identified in the diversity survey. The number of female employees across the organisation remained consistent with 2018 at 39 per cent, while the number of women in management roles increased from 35 per cent in 2018 to 37 per cent in 2019. Our gender pay ratio continued to improve, up from 93.4 in 2018 to 95.9 this year continuing our three-year upward trend. Our commitment to supporting equality for all and promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace contributes to ensuring equal opportunity and promoting socioeconomic inclusion. Profile Tim Greenway, Sydney Airport Project Manager This year, we introduced a new program to provide educational support to eligible employees to undertake external courses of study relevant to their work at Sydney Airport. One of our first round participants was Project Manager Tim Greenway. He completed the final module of his Master in Project Management - "Project Management in Peripheral Communities". The module requires students to take the skills learned throughout their Masters, apply them to not for profit organisations and support communities with the development of basic infrastructure. As part of the course, Tim visited Cambodia to launch a building program that teaches school leavers basic construction skills. The program gives young adults a chance to learn important skills and set them up for a brighter future. Working in a small team made up of architects, construction undergraduates, project managers and supervisors - the majority without building experience - Tim and the team built a classroom and a workshop in 38-degree temperatures and 100 per cent humidity. "Being supported to finish my studies really took the financial pressure off and meant I could experience something different to bring back to my work at Sydney Airport," Tim said. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 27 Responsible business Fair and ethical business Our Code of Conduct sets the standard for how we work together to operate the airport in a safe, secure, responsible and ethical manner. It underpins a culture of high ethical standards and integrity. We introduced a new online Code of Conduct training module for all employees to ensure everyone understands what is expected of them. Employees will be required to undertake refresher training each year with 82 per cent completing their training in 2019. Our respect for human rights is enshrined in our Human Rights Policy, which we first introduced in 2017. We aligned our practices with the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and continued as members of the UNGC and the Global Compact Network Australia's Modern Slavery Community of Practice. Supplier Code of Conduct Our Supplier Code of Conduct sets out how we manage our relationships with suppliers and our minimum expectations. It covers areas including health and safety, corporate governance, workplace conditions and human rights. Our procurement spend mainly related to construction projects, security services, and facilities management services including cleaning services and baggage handling operations. During the year we assessed 25 suppliers against the expectations set out in the Supplier Code of Conduct. This accounts for 72 per cent of our in‑scope third party spend. The majority of those suppliers met or exceeded our expectations, with six supplier improvement plans issued. The areas identified for improvement centred around: Plans or initiatives supporting engagement of Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander employment, business or communities

Coverage of bribery and corruption within submitted policies

Training of key policy documents (e.g. work health and safety, governance)

Lack of reference to Fair Work within submitted documents Pleasingly, these suppliers actioned the gaps identified in their individual supplier improvement plans and all outstanding items were closed during 2019. We continue to support the Business Council of Australia's Australian Supplier Payment Code, which is designed to support the long-term viability of small businesses. We have reviewed the suppliers we engage and can confirm all small business supplier payment terms are 30 days from the date of the invoice. Updating our Whistleblower Policy We reviewed and updated our Whistleblower Policy following changes to the Corporations Act 2001 and Taxation Administration Act 1953. This updated Policy was approved by the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board. Our Directors and Executive Committee participated in refresher training on the process for handling any whistleblower complaints they may receive directly. We communicated the revised policy to all employees via direct email and improved information available to all employees on our intranet about our whistleblowing process. We will continue to embed this process in 2020. People wishing to raise a concern can do so via Sydney Airport's whistleblower hotline HALO, which is accessible 24/7. They can also make reports to authorised people within the business including the General Counsel, members of the Executive Leadership Team or the General Manager of Human Resources, who is also the Whistleblower Protection Officer. Reports can be made anonymously, and people who report concerns will be supported and protected from reprisal or detriment. During 2019, one whistleblower report was received and this remains under investigation. 28 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Profile AFP and Anti-Slavery Australia Forced Marriage campaign In 2019, Sydney Airport was proud to support a partnership between the AFP and Anti-Slavery Australia to raise awareness of forced marriage, one of the forms of modern slavery. Late in 2019, custom-designed posters were rolled out in bathrooms and offices across the airport as a part of a six-month pilot program. Bathrooms were targeted for the campaign as this is one of the few locations victims of this crime are on their own and may be in a position to seek help. Sydney Airport supported the campaign by showing the posters on key digital advertising screens to extend the reach of the campaign. AFP Assistant Commissioner Debbie Platz, National Manager Crime Operations, hopes the initiative brings an often unspoken practice into the spotlight. "Supporting people in Australia who are at risk of forced marriages - particularly vulnerable teenagers - is crucial, as we recognise that disruption and deterrence can have a far-reaching and lasting impact in our communities," Assistant Commissioner Platz said. Identifying and tackling modern slavery Modern slavery is a key human rights risk, both in operations and supply chains. This year we completed a risk assessment for modern slavery in our business and in our supply chain, identifying high risk areas. Existing controls for these risks were reviewed, and where necessary, we strengthened these to ensure we are not doing business with individuals or companies that profit from modern slavery. We will continue to review and strengthen our risk controls over 2020. We developed a roadmap for the next 18 months to strengthen or implement controls to meet stakeholder expectations and in preparation for reporting under the Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act 2018 in early 2021. Combatting illegal wildlife trafficking This year, Sydney Airport signed the United for Wildlife Transport Taskforce Buckingham Palace Declaration to join the fight against illegal wildlife trafficking. The Buckingham Palace Declaration is an agreement which sets out tangible steps that can be taken to close the routes exploited by traffickers of the illegal wildlife trade as they attempt to smuggle their products from rare and vulnerable ecosystems. Australia's unique wildlife is often a target of illegal wildlife trafficking, which makes Sydney Airport especially proud to support this important initiative. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 29 Planning for the future Delivering operational excellence through innovative technology-based solutions and supporting customer needs now and into the future 34.5% 4.19/5 reduction of emissions intensity overall customer (per passenger) since 2010 satisfaction rating 75% Sydney Gateway of current load contracted road project via a renewable energy PPA enabling direct airport access from motorways 30 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Climate resilience Sydney Airport is an essential piece of regional and national infrastructure which supports the mobility and economic growth of the communities we serve. Our infrastructure and operations deliver high levels of availability, reliability and resilience and we recognise climate change has the potential to affect our business through physical, transitional and regulatory changes. We recognise our need to contribute to addressing climate change, and restrict global temperature increases to less than 2°C in line with the Paris Agreement. We are committed to reducing our emissions footprint, improving our operational resilience and adapting to the predicted effects of a changing climate now and into the future. We are supporters of the TCFD and have disclosed our climate change risk management in line with their reporting framework since 2018. During the year, we reassessed potential impacts and consequences of climate change on the airport business and operations in our updated Climate Risk and Adaptation Plan. This enables us to prioritise and better respond to climate risks. We assessed both physical and transition risks under three scenarios based on Representation Concentration Pathways (RCPs) outlined in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Fifth Assessment Report and International Energy Agency (IEA) scenarios outlined in the World Energy Outlook 2018. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible Pathway to carbon neutral At Sydney Airport, we are on a pathway to be carbon neutral by 2025, in line with ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation Scheme. Our pathway considers various decarbonisation options ranging from energy efficiency, strategic sourcing of renewables, engagement and carbon offsets. A priority-based hierarchy is applied to ensure the transition provides flexibility in growth, a balanced risk portfolio and commercial competitiveness while striving to achieve carbon neutrality. future the for Planning Energy efficiency Renewable Power Onsite Purchase Agreements renewables Carbon offsets Engage and influence our Supporting Reductions in energy consumption reduces our emissions. We aim to implement cost effective energy saving opportunities as part of an Energy Savings Plan which includes: Efficient equipment, materials and fixtures

Systems optimisation and monitoring to reduce operational energy use

Consumption behaviour and education A renewable energy PPA is a commercial arrangement to purchase the output of a renewable energy project. Our first renewable energy PPA was completed in late 2018. We will continue to implement a renewable energy procurement strategy which considers PPAs to source electricity from renewable sources. Onsite renewable generation reduces the amount of non-renewable electricity Sydney Airport draws from the grid. We currently have one rooftop solar installation on our P6 carpark. Sydney Airport has identified a number of further potential onsite solar locations and will continue to work to increase our onsite generation. Carbon offsets that provide socio-economic benefits will be used to offset emissions that can no longer be feasibly managed through our energy efficiency, renewable purchase and generation strategies. We will continue to monitor and review the role offsets play in our neutrality pathway. Although our boundary for carbon neutrality covers our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, we aim to actively engage with airline and retail business partners to influence a reduction in emissions outside our operational control (Scope 3). community data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 31 Planning for the future Climate adaptation planning We understand the need to ensure that our assets are designed and maintained to withstand future climatic conditions. We identified priority physical and transition climate-related risks and opportunities in the 2019 Climate Change Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan and are implementing adaptation actions to address these. Our adaptation themes consider best practice in climate change adaptation and flood mitigation at national and international airports as well as Sydney Airport's ability to control and influence action. The actions describe mechanisms to embed climate change adaptation and resilience into airport planning, design and operations. Climate resilience commitment Integrate Sydney Airport's position on climate resilience into decision making and investment Future-planning and strategy Integrate priority climate resilience responses into corporate strategy and planning Rapid response and operations Understand risks and proactively manage operational disruptions to minimise impacts Interdependent systems Continue to enhance relationships with stakeholders to anticipate change and address critical system interdependencies 32 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Electrification of vehicle fleet Under a flagship commitment in our 2019-2021 Sustainability Strategy, we are committed to the electrification of our own vehicle fleet and investing in infrastructure which supports our business partners to make the transition to an electric fleet. We were Australia's first airport to use electric buses as part of our commitment to low emission ground transport technology. Our commitment is to have a 100 per cent electric landside bus fleet by the end of 2021. The fleet of electric buses will deliver carbon emission reductions in the long term and improve local air quality through zero tailpipe emissions. The fleet will also lower external noise levels, reduce waste fluids to zero and decrease the amount of toxic material generated during servicing. Sydney Airport is also seeking to facilitate and support an increase in Sydney Airport owned airside electric vehicle use to 50 per cent by the end of 2021. In addition, we are working with our airport business partners to support the electrification of the airside Ground Service Equipment (GSE) fleet. A smooth transition to electric equipment is a key component of the AOL, and we are working with stakeholders to facilitate this. The transition from diesel equipment to electric will deliver environmental benefits and health benefits for workers on the airfield and in the bag rooms. We are also incorporating infrastructure required to support electrification of the airside vehicle and GSE fleet into planning and design for new developments. This includes forward planning to incorporate charging stations for electric vehicles and GSE. We continue to work with tenants wanting to install charging stations for electric vehicles on the airport. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 33 Planning for the future Sustainable development of the airport Our Master Plan 2039 is designed to maximise the capacity of the airport to meet demand within existing operational constraints. We commenced an apron expansion program to provide an additional four aircraft layover bays and improve the taxiway network servicing the aprons. We also finalised design work for the re-sheeting of the main runway in early 2020. Opportunities for energy efficiency and emission reductions are reviewed during the design phase of new projects on the airport. We commissioned a Water Sensitive Urban Design feasibility study to better understand the ways we can contribute to improved water quality in the local area. We also continued to provide aircraft with access to ground power and pre‑conditioned air. We extended pre-conditioned air to existing remote stands for the South West Sector aprons in 2019. Airspace and airfield efficiency Airspace and airfield efficiency is one of Sydney Airport's flagship initiatives for 2019-2021, and is focused on supporting future growth through the utilisation and optimisation of our asset. During the year, we progressed our airfield efficiency objectives. We commenced the construction of additional aprons, taxiways, aircraft support infrastructure and baggage facilities. These projects include: Provision of fuel infrastructure to the Northern Ponds apron to improve operational flexibility and efficiency to allow the aircraft to arrive and depart from this location without towing to and from the terminal and incurring runway crossings

The development of the South East Sector apron and

Taxiways J and D. This will provide four additional aircraft stands, ground power and preconditioned air, fuel infrastructure as well a new Taxiways J and D to enhance operational outcomes and improved efficiency of the airfield

Taxiways J and D. This will provide four additional aircraft stands, ground power and preconditioned air, fuel infrastructure as well a new Taxiways J and D to enhance operational outcomes and improved efficiency of the airfield The development of a new ULD storage area to manage safe storage of ULDs used for baggage. The new storage area ensures containers are stored off the ground in accordance with industry standards and in a secure manner to protect them from damage. This also improves safety and efficiency on the airfield We actively participated in Airservices Australia's Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) program during the year. This is the first network-wide implementation of A-CDM, with airports, key airlines and Airservices, working together to implement the program at Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth airports. A-CDM has the potential to improve the way airports, aircraft operators, ground handling organisations and Air Traffic Control work to harmonise airport operations. 34 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 35 Planning for the future Meeting our TCFD Roadmap We completed the 2019 activities in our TCFD Roadmap this year, which included expanding our scenario analysis, updating our climate risk and adaptation plan, strengthening internal engagement on climate risk and reviewing our climate-related targets. 2018 Public support for TCFD Recommendations Conduct gap analysis against disclosure areas Identify internal team to assess and manage climate-related risks and opportunities 2019 Expand scenario analysis Review and update climate change risk and adaptation plan Internal engagement and training on climate risk Review targets 2020 Further integrate scenario analysis into strategic planning and risk management framework

Consider more detailed scenarios including transitional risks and risks to the industry more broadly

Develop third party mitigation strategies and collaborate more broadly

Report on metrics for assessing climate-related risks and opportunities Governance and oversight of climate-related risks Our Board oversees climate risk management and its potential to influence and inform corporate strategy and decision making. The Board is supported by the Safety, Security and Sustainability Committee which meets quarterly and has oversight of environmental and sustainability matters. During 2019, we reviewed the Charter for the Safety, Sustainability and Security Committee and it continues to include climate change. The committee received briefings on the outcomes of our climate risk assessment and adaptation planning. Further support is provided by the Audit and Risk Committee which maintains oversight of risk management and internal controls. Sydney Airport has an established team dedicated to managing our TCFD journey and monitoring material climate change issues. The team met several times this year to update our climate risk assessment, review existing controls and discuss climate developments relevant to our operating context. The team also advises the Executive Committee and our Board on climate risk planning, and emerging issues and trends that may impact the broader strategy. The Sustainability and Environment teams are responsible for annual reporting, compliance reporting and initial risk assessment of climate-related risks and opportunities. Climate resilience strategy Our sustainability strategy forms an integral part of our broader corporate strategy. A flagship program under our strategy is to build resilience in our assets and operations to the impacts associated with climate change, and to minimise the airport's emissions footprint. Climate-related risks and opportunities are also incorporated into the Airport Environment Strategy. We review our commercial, operational, regulatory and financial risks and uncertainties associated with operating Australia's busiest airport each year in our annual planning process. Climate change and its impact on operations has been identified as a material risk. Our Climate Risk Assessment and Adaptation Plan identifies climate-related risks and adaptation actions and sets out our management and monitoring approach. The plan is included in operational considerations and was updated in 2019. As aviation and weather are closely linked, airport operations and infrastructure development must consider climatic conditions. We understand the need to ensure our assets are designed and maintained to withstand future climatic conditions. We see achieving carbon neutral operations by 2025 as a contribution to the goals of the Paris Agreement. 36 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Scenario analysis Climate scenario analysis forms a key organisational control to identify and manage climate change risk. In 2019, we conducted climate scenario analysis to understand the risks and opportunities for our business using three scenarios based on RCPs outlined in the IPCC Fifth Assessment Report and IEA scenarios outlined in the World Energy Outlook 2018. Given the global scale of the IPCC and IEA scenarios, physical and transition aspects of Sydney Airport's scenario analysis were further refined through downscaled climate change modelling available through the Climate Change in Australia portal, developed by CSIRO and the Bureau of Meteorology, and the NSW and ACT Regional Climate Modelling (NARCliM) Project. Outcomes of the Deep Decarbonisation Pathways Project, current Australian and New South Wales government policies and the 2019 Australian National Outlook were drawn on to inform potential transition pathways. We aim to develop and use signposts to help us understand which scenario grows in dominance while exploring the potential implications for us both in an orderly and a more rapid transition to a 2°C world. This will enable us to continually adapt our approach, implement priority adaptation actions and evolve to deliver long term shareholder value. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning Scenario IPCC Climate Scenario IEA Scenario Risk Assessment Focus Business as usual A high emissions pathway IEA Current Physical risks scenario RCP8.5 where physical impacts Policies Scenario (6°C) and opportunities (3.2 - 5.4°C) increase over time, particularly the intensity and frequency of extreme events. Transition risks are limited in this scenario Moderate transition A moderate emissions IEA INDC Scenario (2.6°C) Sensitivity test for moderate scenario RCP4.5 pathway resulting in physical and transition risks (1.7 - 3.2°C) both moderate physical and opportunities and transition risks for Sydney Airport Accelerated transition A low emissions IEA Sustainable Development Transition risks scenario RCP2.6 pathway which requires Scenario (1.5-2°C) and opportunities (0.9 - 2.3°C) implementation of ambitious global and local climate change policy community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 37 Planning for the future Climate risk management and controls Our Enterprise Risk Management Framework and Risk Management Policy guide our approach to risk management in relation to climate change. Senior management assists the Board by monitoring key aspects of the risk framework, including policies, delegation of approvals required, risk management reporting, operational control assessments and due diligence. We have identified climate change risk as significant in our annual reporting since 2017. It is also an area of focus under the Responsible Business and Planning for the Future pillars of our 2019-2021 Sustainability Strategy. It is included in our company‑wide risk register and is subject to ongoing reviews to ensure relevancy and focus on risks associated with climate change and the transition towards a low-carbon economy. Driver Risk Existing and future control/s Physical risk Greater rainfall and Airside disruptions due to flooding and storm frequency and damage on airport intensity Airport Emergency Plan Regular inspections of airfield Stormwater drainage systems Maintenance teams in place to repair damage and/ or drainage failures Thunderstorm Warning System Airfield management e.g. temporary closure of taxiways and aprons Landside disruption due to flooding Integrated Operations Centre monitors transport and damage to metropolitan network around the airport transport infrastructure Traffic Management Centre liaison Sea level rise and Operational disruptions, increased Inspections of airfield and sea walls tidal intrusion frequency and duration of repair and Stormwater drainage systems maintenance activities Maintenance teams in place to repair damage and/ or drainage failures Reduced land for future Considered in strategic planning development capacity Higher temperatures and more severe heatwaves Transition risk Increased staff and / or passenger medical Procedures in place for outdoor workers incidents due to heat exposure More stringent biosecurity requirements and Airport Emergency Plan potential for disease outbreaks due to global increase of communicable diseases Increased cost and disruption to airside and Back-up generators to maintain landside power supply due to increased critical infrastructure energy demand during heatwaves Energy efficiency initiatives Onsite generation Legislative changes Government climate change policy may Policy engagement and advocacy limit air travel emissions, increase cost pass through and change travel patterns, resulting in reductions in anticipated passenger volumes and associated revenue Regulatory changes mandate zero carbon Consideration in strategic planning design and building standards, increasing development costs and delivery timeframes Decline in local Decline of environmental tourism and Policy engagement and advocacy and international impact of climate (flood, drought, fire, environmental assets dust) causes changes to international and domestic passenger volumes, reducing anticipated revenue 38 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Climate-related risks and opportunities We held internal workshops to assess the materiality of climate-related risks and opportunities across the medium (2030) and long term (2090), using climate change scenarios. The workshops shortlisted priority risks, evaluated existing climate risk controls and developed adaptation and mitigation actions. Priority physical and transition risks were integrated into business wide risk registers and monitored through standard risk management processes. These risks have an inherent risk rating of medium over the medium term and high over the long term. Medium risks are classified as requiring senior management attention and a mitigation action plan. High risks require executive attention, immediate action and ongoing monitoring. Sydney Airport's contribution to climate change solutions will also present new opportunities. These include: Supporting the move to a

carbon ‑ constrained world by working with airline partners to provide infrastructure to support further electrification and low emission fuels

carbon constrained world by working with airline partners to provide infrastructure to support further electrification and low emission fuels Integrating climate adaptation opportunities into community investment strategies aimed at supporting the resilience of our communities and their support for our activities Lower operating costs by reducing energy consumption. This year, Sydney Airport joined Bioenergy Australia's Sustainable Aviation Fuel Alliance, together with airlines and other airports, to create a collaborative environment to advance sustainable aviation fuel production, policy, education and marketing in Australia and New Zealand. Climate-related metrics and targets We monitor and disclose the following metrics annually in our Sustainability Report which assists in understanding climate-related risks: Direct and indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3)

Emissions intensity per passenger

Energy consumption by source including renewables

Onsite generation

Waste generation, disposal and intensity (per passenger)

Water consumption We will continue to review climate indicators developed for our scenario analysis on an ongoing basis to understand and monitor evolving climate change trajectories. Our climate resilience targets also support our ability to manage climate‑related risks and opportunities. They are: Follow the recommendations of the TCFD in public disclosure

Achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, in line with the ACI's Airport Carbon Accreditation Scheme

Reduce carbon emissions per passenger by 50 per cent from 2010 baseline levels by 2025 As part of our goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, we will increase the share of renewable energy we purchase and generate. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 39 Planning for the future Customer experience Our customers tell us that an easy, seamless and enjoyable journey is what is most important to them. We are focused on investing in improvements and initiatives which make a real difference to the experience of our customers. Creating a great customer experience We continue to improve customer satisfaction each year. In 2018, we set ourselves a target to maintain our customer satisfaction rating to above four out of five. This year, we achieved our highest ever customer satisfaction rating. Across all terminals, we achieved a rating of 4.19 out of five, with T1 rating 4.21 out of five, up from 4.13 in 2018, and our domestic terminals, achieving a rating of 4.16 out of five, up from 4.14 last year. Customer satisfaction rating (out of five) 4.13 4.14 4.21 4.16 4.01 3.89 3.91 3.95 3.83 3.85 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 International Domestic We invested in projects to improve customer experience across all of our terminals. This year, we delivered new bathrooms in T1 and more than 1,000 new charging points across T1 and T2. Further retail, food and beverage enhancements provided more choice and additional seating for customers. We have also increased the number of e-directories to 24 with the installation of five new devices for locating services. We continue to improve wayfinding across the precinct and are focused on strengthening our international arrivals experience. We listen to and deliver for customers by ensuring our priority projects reflect what our customers tell us is important. Improving accessibility It is important to work together as airports to ensure a seamless experience for passengers who may require additional assistance. We are committed to providing inclusive and accessible facilities for all passengers and visitors. This year, airports across Australia have been working to continue to improve accessibility for passengers through the Australian Airports Association's Customer Experience Committee, which Sydney Airport chairs. In an Australian airport first, Sydney Airport launched a partnership with Aira, an international technology company. Aira provides a service that enables blind and low vision travellers to confidently navigate the airport through a smartphone connection. Sydney Airport covers the cost of the service for passengers departing or arriving in Sydney, allowing them to connect to an Aira agent via a smartphone app. The Aira-trained professional provides on-demand, personalised access to information to enhance the everyday experience of the user. Since its launch in May, the service has been used in the airport's terminals for over 660 minutes. We upgraded infrastructure across the airport to improve accessibility. A Changing-Places accredited bathroom was opened at T1 Arrivals, which includes full-sized changing tables and hoists to assist people with profound disabilities. At T1 and T2 we built assistance animal facilities which are wheelchair accessible and contain an artificial turf area, a disposable bin and water bowl for companion animals. Our parent room also achieved an Australian Breastfeeding Association five-star rating, the highest rating available. In recent months, we have refreshed our assistance webpage. We published a journey planner and introduced sensory maps of our three terminals which help customers identify high, medium and low sensory areas. This helps customers prepare for their journey and understand where they will encounter additional noise and crowded areas, and to identify areas where they can stop in a quieter area if required. 40 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Profile: Jack Tyrrell, Centre for Inclusive Design This year we launched Aira at Sydney Airport, a service that assists the visually impaired to navigate unfamiliar spaces. Before launching Aira, Sydney Airport worked with Jack Tyrrell from the Centre for Inclusive Design to test the app and understand how people who are blind or have low vision use the airport. Jack is a regular traveller and says having access to Aira has positively changed his travel experience at Sydney Airport. "When I used to go to the airport, I'd go from the train station directly to my boarding gate as I was not able to distinguish what was around like shops and cafes. With Aira, I can now experience the airport the same way everyone else can and even enjoy a beer!". Aira's partnership with Sydney Airport was recognised by the Australian Airports Association with the 2019 National Airport Industry Award for Customer Experience. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting In Europe, travellers who wish to self‑identify as having a hidden disability wear a lanyard with a sunflower design. This allows the teams at security screening and passport control to identify these travellers and acknowledge they may need more time and support through processes. We completed the soft launch of this model in 2019 to drive global consistency. Specialised training will be completed early next year to facilitate a formal launch of our hidden disability program. This year we were one of six airports that contributed to the development of ACI's 'Airport Customer Experience Accreditation'. This program supports airports globally to assess and improve their approach to customer experience management through five levels of accreditation. We have been recognised with Level 2 accreditation. Our commitment to improving our customers' experience was recognised in 2019, reflecting the positive impact our projects have had on our customers. Sydney Airport was awarded the Customer Experience Award at the Australian Airports Association (AAA) National Airport Industry Awards. We were also recognised by the Customer Service Institute at the Australian Service Excellence with our partnership with Aira winning the 2019 Customer Impact Project Service Champion. data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 41 Planning for the future Access to and from the airport Sydney Gateway is a NSW Government road project to connect the city's motorway network to the airport. Once complete, Sydney Gateway and WestConnex will provide a faster connection from the airport to greater Sydney and assist in taking traffic not destined for the airport off surrounding roads. Currently, about half of the traffic on Airport Drive during the peak periods is not destined for the airport. With 70 per cent of the project's construction taking place on Sydney Airport land, we are working closely with Road and Maritime Services (RMS) now to facilitate the development of the project. This year, an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for NSW Government approvals, and a Major Development Plan (MDP) for Commonwealth Government approvals, were developed and placed on public display. There are 18 environmental chapters in the EIS and MDP, covering topics including traffic, transport and access, noise and vibration, airport operations and air quality. Over the year we implemented a number of successful initiatives to improve traffic flows within the domestic and international airport precincts. These included creating an additional drop off zone for passengers at T1 during the morning peak, which reduced delay times from 11 minutes to one minute for vehicles arriving along Airport Drive and from 13 minutes to nine minutes for vehicles arriving from Marsh Street. Changes to the taxi drop off areas in the domestic precincts were also introduced. Sydney Airport became the first airport in Australia to make UberPool available in 2019 as part of its commitment to deliver greater choice and value to customers. The service supports further reductions in congestion, encouraging people to share services and reduce the total number of vehicles at the airport. We expect this will lead to improved traffic flows over the long term, while also offering a cheaper option for passengers. We are also exploring the introduction of electric charging stations for commercial operators within the domestic precinct and at our valet services to allow vehicles to be recharged while passengers are travelling. By supporting and investing in adequate road and transport infrastructure we contribute to providing access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems. Delay times reduced by Marsh St Alexandra Canal ↓25% Cooks River Airport Drive Airport Drive when arriving from Marsh St Airport Drive toCity Exit Express Pick-up Priority Pick-up P7P6 Delay times reduced by almost ↓90% when arriving from Airport Dr KEY To General Parking To Free Kerbside drop off To Free Drop Off 42 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Innovation and technology We are committed to embracing innovation and technology across our business and looking for new and improved ways of doing things. We see opportunities to adopt innovative solutions that enhance the passenger experience, improve the operations of the airport and allow us to engage more effectively with our community. Investing in innovation We are investing in technology to make the airport experience easier for our passengers. Biometrics will provide an improved experience for Sydney Airport passengers by removing the need to queue and show passports and boarding passes at various steps of the journey. This year, we hosted IATA's One ID Advisory biometrics think tank with more than 100 representatives from airlines, airports, government agencies and vendors. We concluded our landmark biometrics trial with Qantas, which has provided us with a clear understanding of how biometrics will unlock significant benefits for the airport longer term. During the year our planning and airfield design teams worked with Boeing to assess airport compatibility with the new 777-9, one of the largest and most efficient twin-engine jets in the world. Our safety analysis was endorsed by CASA and used to assist other international airports to assess their own compatibility ahead of the launch of the new aircraft. We were also the first airport in Australia to successfully trial an automated aerobridge docking system, working with Air New Zealand. This allows airline operators to dock an aerobridge on to an aircraft by simply pressing a button. The adoption of wireless charging in public spaces is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years as it is one of the most convenient charging methods. We are trialling the Aircharge wireless charging solution at T1 arrivals to provide travellers with convenient and safe charging methods and it is soon to be deployed in the new dwell zone in Pier B of T2. This year, we continued to roll out the installation of self-service kiosks across the airport. This technology improves processing times for airlines and improves the check in experience for passengers. The installation of these new kiosks brings the total number in T1 to 122. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 43 Supporting our community Working with communities to create shared value $5.2m 29 in community local community investment organisations supported 32,000 $1.64b people in our on-airport economic value community generated via revenue 44 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Community engagement We are committed to developing and maintaining strong links with the community. We engage with local communities and organisations about airport operations, proposed development and future planning. We continued to be active members of the Sydney Airport Community Forum, alongside government, local mayors and representatives of the local community and aviation industry. Our community engagement programs this year focused on the preliminary draft major development plan for the Sydney Gateway Project and the main north‑south runway resurfacing project. In a first for a major Australian airport we established a deliberative community engagement forum, the Sydney Airport Community Panel, this year. Panel members nominated to be a part of this forum to answer the question "How can Sydney Airport support its local community?". International best practice examples were shared with panel members who also heard from key industry experts and community speakers. A series of recommendations in the areas of environment, education and employment, experience and equality were provided to Sydney Airport, which are under consideration by the executive team. Profile Susan Tracey, Sydney Airport Community Panel member I was lucky to be a community representative selected to be on the Sydney Airport Community Panel. I found the experience a great opportunity to be part of a community-based approach with diverse views and opinions from a wide range of people with different expertise and lived experience to bring to the table. Within this disparate group, we all shared a commitment to take this opportunity to have a say with a respectful dialogue and help fulfil the brief given to us: to inform Sydney Airport how it can best help its local community. We were privileged to have experts from the local community and the airport itself to brief us on specific topics requiring further exploration. Having this direct line of access made for frank and open discussion across a number of topics affecting the community and gave us an understanding of how decisions are made. We learnt where Sydney Airport has authority, influence and control - and where it doesn't. In establishing this panel, Sydney Airport gave the local community a real voice into the ear of Australia's largest and most complex airport at a grassroots level - something which I have not seen before. I really enjoyed being part of it, and I commend Sydney Airport for taking such an innovative grassroots approach to its community engagement. Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 45 Supporting our community Community investment Sydney Airport is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the communities in which we live and work. We do this through a number of community initiatives, partnering with charities and community organisations that align with our values, and those of our people. We actively participate in and support our local communities through our established grants program, and through grass roots partnerships that support the communities in which we operate. Our investment strategy is evolving for 2020 to incorporate feedback from our Community Panel sessions, and will see Sydney Airport partner with organisations that help us create a better sense of community within our terminals, and our people. We invest in our communities in line with three pillars: Live Local, Leading and Learning and Sydney's Airport. In 2019, we contributed $5.2 million in value to communities in which we live and work, as verified by the LBG Australia and New Zealand. This includes $4.4 million of cash, time, in-kind donations and management costs - more than double our 2018 contribution of $2.2 million. In addition, we provided more than $720,000 in forgone revenue in the form of fees, products and services provided for community benefit. Sydney Airport also facilitated additional contributions to the community from other sources such as customers and employees to the value of $75,700, which is referred to as 'leverage' in the LBG framework. Live Local We are committed to being a good neighbour and playing a role in keeping our local communities connected, healthy, vibrant and thriving Leading and Learning We support initiatives that provide opportunities for our leaders of tomorrow. We support those to be the best in their field, with a particular focus on supporting minority groups and reducing inequalities in our community Sydney's Airport We are working to strengthen relationships between the airport and our communities by supporting tourism-generating initiatives that benefit the city and local communities, and by developing a sense of place at Sydney Airport that reflects our city Profile Surf Life Saving Sydney Sydney Airport has a proud 18-year partnership with Surf Life Saving Sydney, who not only train people to keep our beaches safe but also invest in our future leaders. In our centenary year, in addition to our annual partnership, we chose Surf Life Saving Sydney as our Centenary Partner and Christmas Giving Appeal funds recipient. In 2019, over $300,000 was raised for Surf Life Saving Sydney as part of our centenary celebrations and the Christmas Giving Appeal. One of the major fundraising events of the Christmas Giving Appeal was our annual Runway Run, which was the largest in the airport's history with more than 1,000 runners taking to the runway. "The money raised by the Sydney Airport community will directly support the efforts of our frontline lifesavers in keeping Sydney's beaches safe," Surf Life Saving Sydney President Peter Agnew said. "We're proud of our decades-long partnership with Sydney Airport and to be a part of the airport's centenary celebrations." 46 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 In our Centenary year, we announced a new SYD100 scholarship program in partnership with University of New South Wales (UNSW) to help foster education in the fields of aviation and commerce. Every year for the next 100 years the SYD100 scholarship will award one full scholarship to a student from a group under-represented in aviation including indigenous students, women, students from diverse cultural backgrounds and those who are financially disadvantaged. We will also continue to work with UNSW to provide ongoing opportunities for knowledge sharing and access to airfield and operations tours for students undertaking studies in aviation. Sydney Airport has committed to invest $12 million to establish the Community and Environmental Projects Reserve Fund with Bayside Council to deliver projects over 10 years. This year, we continued to work with Bayside Council to identify priority projects under this Fund. The first project will be a new Greening Bayside project, to which we will contribute $1 million over five years. This will deliver extensive tree planting in streets and reserves across the Bayside local government area, with benefits for local residents and the local environment. We are also contributing $5 million over several years to the upgrade of the Botany Aquatic Centre. Each year, our Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction 'Bid for Good' auctions off unclaimed items left in terminals to raise money for our local grassroots charities. In partnership with the Sydney Community Foundation, this year's auction raised $190,000 which was shared among nine community organisations. The major grant recipient of this year's auction was Marrickville Legal Centre, which received $100,000 to fund a financial empowerment project. This project provides at-risk women with the skills and confidence to identify financial abuse early and seek assistance. Employee volunteering and payroll giving Sydney Airport provides employees with access to volunteering leave and payroll giving programs so they can contribute to the communities in which we operate and their own communities. During the year, our employees volunteered 185 hours of their time to support our community partners in the areas of education, families in need, health and the environment. Through our scholarship and community development programs we support the increase in the number of young people who have access to relevant skills. Who we are proud to support Marrickville Legal Centre was the major grant recipient from the proceeds of the 2019 Bid for Good lost property auction. This $100,000 grant will fund a financial empowerment project targeting at-risk women. In addition to the major grant awarded from our lost property auction, smaller grants of $10,000 and $20,000 were also provided to the following organisations: Dandelion Support Network Providing disadvantaged families with cots, prams and baby products to help them care for their children Carer Support Services Supporting and training carers to look after loved ones One Meal It Makes a Difference Caring for the homeless community St George Children with Disability Fund Inc. Funding eye-gaze technology for children with disabilities The Harding Miller Education Foundation Furthering our funding from 2018 to provide financial and academic support for a group of disadvantaged high school students in their final year Top Blokes Foundation Providing a program for teenage boys in our local area, teaching them emotional resilience and positive mental health Kooloora Community Centre Providing an after-school program for 'at-risk'13-16 year old students Learning Links Providing a reading program to assist with early intervention for children with reading difficulties such as dyslexia sydneyairport.com.au Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other 47 Supporting our community Reconciliation Action Plan We recognise the special significance the land on which our airport sits holds for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. This was the first year of our inaugural Innovate Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP), which we officially launched during National Reconciliation Week. We celebrated Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at our airport with smoking ceremonies and performances for passengers and staff during NAIDOC Week, Reconciliation Week and our centenary gala celebration. A number of events were held at the airport during National Reconciliation Week to celebrate Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander culture and heritage including daily Acknowledgement of Country and smoking ceremonies in the arrivals forecourt of T1. We also held an event for staff to learn about local Indigenous history and culture with the Gujaga Foundation and Dr Paul Irish, a prominent academic who specialises in the history of the Aboriginal people of Sydney. One of our goals included incorporating Indigenous suppliers into our supply chains, which we have done by procuring an Indigenous stationery supplier, a local Indigenous photographer and formed an ongoing partnership with the Gujaga Foundation who will offer consulting services to the airport with regard to progressing our RAP goals. We launched SYD Stories, an online platform that tells the stories and history of Sydney Airport. As part of this platform, we collaborated with local Indigenous people who have lived and managed the land around Sydney Airport and Gamay (Botany Bay) for hundreds of generations to tell their story. Go to sydstories.com.au to learn more. We also welcomed another CareerTrackers intern at Sydney Airport this year over the summer university break in our Resilience team. Aircraft noise Noise from aircraft is a significant concern for people living around airports or under flight paths. A range of international and local industry players and regulatory authorities have roles and responsibilities for managing aircraft noise. Sydney Airport works closely with the community, the aviation industry, and the Australian, NSW and local governments to manage and where possible, minimise aircraft noise impacts. Noise sharing is the key aim of the Long-Term Operating Plan (LTOP), which involves varying the use of our runways to produce different combinations of flight paths affecting different parts of Sydney. Noise from ground-based activities at Sydney Airport is managed separately from noise caused by in-flight aircraft operations, which is managed by Airservices Australia. Engine ground running, which is an essential part of aircraft operations and maintenance, is regulated by a comprehensive set of operational rules designed to maintain safety, comply with relevant standards and practice, and minimise noise. During 2019, there were two ground running noise complaints, down from 10 in 2018 and there were no breaches of the aircraft engine operating procedures. 48 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Airport community We are striving to build a community where our on-airport partners feel a shared sense of purpose with Sydney Airport. This year, we began developing a new Community Portal for our on-airport community. This Portal will assist us to better communicate with our airport partners, and help to foster a better culture across our precinct. It will open up direct lines of communication between Sydney Airport and the 32,000 people working across our precinct by providing them with news, updates, safety information, key project notifications, staff-only retail offers, and staff profiles. The portal will also facilitate opportunities for greater participation in activities and events at the airport. We created a SYD Support team of employee volunteers to provide support and assistance to complement the service delivery team assisting our customers along their journey in peak times and during disruptions. Building our safety community With 32,000 people working on the airport every day, it's important that we all work together to create and maintain a safe working environment. This year, we introduced an Airport Safety Community, a group of safety professionals who work at the airport and represent many of the organisations and workers who make up the airport community. These people will continue to meet in 2020 to consult, cooperate and coordinate on common safety matters. Profile Michelle Minogue, Airport Ambassador Program Manager Central to our airport community are our volunteer Airport Ambassadors who staff our information desks, providing assistance to help make our customers' journey as seamless as possible. They are in both the international and domestic terminals daily and help customers to find their way around the airport, answering passenger queries and generally providing a friendly face to anyone requiring assistance. This year marks the 21st year of the Airport Ambassador program which kicked off in 1999 ahead of the Sydney Olympics. Since then, millions of visitors have been welcomed by our Ambassadors who have come to embody Australia's welcoming spirit for travellers stepping off long flights and setting foot in Sydney for the first time. More than a quarter of our Ambassadors are multi-lingual, with 27 languages spoken across the team of 135. Michelle Minogue runs the Airport Ambassadors program. "Our ambassadors come from a diverse range of backgrounds, including former airport and airline employees. They are a vital part of our airport team and we're grateful for their commitment to making sure our customers have a great experience at Sydney Airport." Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 49 Supporting our community Scope 3 emissions reduction Scope 3 emissions arise from activities that are central to the airport's operations and that the airport can guide and influence but is outside of our direct control. Our Scope 3 emissions are reported in line with the Airport Council International's Airport Carbon Accreditation scheme in the Environment management section of this report. These emissions are primarily made up of aircraft landing and take-off cycles (up to 1,000 metres elevation), and passenger, greeter/ fareweller and staff travel to and from the airport (surface access).This year we purchased offsets to cover the emissions associated with staff travel. Several initiatives are underway as part of our commitment to working with our airport community to reduce Scope 3 emissions. These include: Providing infrastructure at gates which offer an alternative to aircraft running their engines while parked at the gate. When aircraft plug in to the electricity supply at Sydney Airport instead of running their Auxiliary Power Units, there are air quality and health benefits, noise benefits, as well as emissions reductions. The introduction of the AOL, discussed in the Responsible Business section of this report, is designed to increase the use of this equipment across the airport Implementation of the A-CDM program next year is designed to create efficiencies across the airfield and in the airspace. When realised, these efficiencies will drive down emissions from the aircraft on the airfield and in the airspace

A-CDM program next year is designed to create efficiencies across the airfield and in the airspace. When realised, these efficiencies will drive down emissions from the aircraft on the airfield and in the airspace Investing in gates and infrastructure to support next generation aircraft Economic contribution Aviation is vitally important to the Australian economy. Sydney Airport makes a significant contribution by facilitating the generation of $38 billion in economic activity 11. Sydney Airport is the largest airport in Australia, accounting for around 40 per cent of international passenger movements 12, 47 per cent of air freight, and 23 per cent of domestic passenger movements. It is identified as one of Sydney's two 13 nationally significant trade gateways and contributes 2.2 per cent of Australian Gross Domestic Product and 6.8 per cent of NSW Gross State Product 14. The sustainable growth of Sydney Airport will be critical to achieving future local, state and national employment, tourism and development objectives. It is estimated that, in aggregate, the activities of the Sydney Airport precinct generated or facilitated 338,500 jobs in 2017 11. Around 32,000 of these people come to work at Sydney Airport. More than half of these people live locally in the Bayside, Randwick City, Inner West, City of Sydney, Canterbury Bankstown, Georges River or Sutherland Shire local government areas. During the year, the value of Sydney Airport's economic value contribution included: $1,639.7 million of direct economic value generated in the form of revenue

$1,622.3 million of economic value distributed in the form of operating costs, payments to employees and government, payments to providers of capital and community investments By supporting access to a worldwide transportation network, the airport is important for global businesses as it supports the achievement of economic productivity. Deloitte Access Economics, Economic contribution of Sydney Airport (April 2018) BITRE, International Airline Activity, June 2018 The other being Port Botany which is located immediately to the east of the airport. See, Greater Sydney Commission, Greater Sydney Region Plan,

A Metropolis of Three Cities (March 2018) Deloitte Access Economics, Economic Contribution of Sydney Airport, April 2018 50 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Profile Helen, Johnny and Mariah Ahladiotis With more than 32,000 people working across its precinct, Sydney Airport is a significant job creator for the local area. Growing up across the Cooks River in the suburb of Kymeeah, Helen Ahladiotis and her family have shared a lifelong association with the airport. Helen has worked in a range of roles at our Airport Services Centre for the past 13 years, but says her memories of the airport go back much further. "My family grew up with planes in the backyard and I always loved the airport," she said. Helen's three children, Johnny, Kosta and Mariah, have all had after school jobs at the airport over the years working in different retail stores and providing support in the terminals. "The airport was great for after-school work for the kids because of the shifts and the fact we lived so close by." After finishing Year 12, Johnny was able to use the connections he made through his after-school job to secure an apprenticeship with Honeywell at the airport, where he still works today. Mariah currently works part time at Heinemann, the airport's duty free store, where the hours work in perfectly around her university studies. Kosta now works outside the airport. Helen's also a member of SYD Support, the airport's team of volunteers who provide support and assistance in and around the terminal during peak periods or disruptions. "Living so close means it's easy for me to come in and provide a hand when things get really busy," Helen said. "Plus, I really love being able to help customers and to make sure they have a great experience at Sydney Airport." Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 51 Performance Data The data selected and reported in the Sustainability Report allows stakeholders to assess Sydney Airport's non-financial performance in areas of material significance. The data covers the performance and activities over which Sydney Airport had operational control during all, or part of, the year ended 31 December 2019. Environmental data sets (emissions, energy, waste, water, noise and environmental spills) are reported for 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with Sydney Airport's regulatory environmental reporting. 52 Sydney Airport| SustainabilityReportort 20192019 General metrics 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Revenue ($ million) 1,639.7 1,584.7 1,483.3 1,364.6 1,228.9 Number of passengers (million) 44.4 44.4 43.3 41.9 39.7 Number of domestic passengers (million) 27.5 27.7 27.4 26.9 25.9 Number of international passengers (million) 16.9 16.7 16 14.9 13.7 Total number of aircraft movements 346,182 344,149 345,104 346,437 335,001 Total number of employees 508 487 441 418 379 Health and safety 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Injuries and injury rates Injuries by type - Employees Fatalities 0 0 0 0 0 Lost time 15 5 10 6 3 2 16 Medical treatment 9 8 10 12 6 Injuries by type - Service providers Fatalities 0 0 0 0 0 Lost time 13 9 13 19 14 Medical treatment 12 16 41 47 29 Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) 17 Employees 5.4 9.6 6.0 3.3 2.4 Service providers 18 4.5 3.0 4.7 7.2 16 7.2 16 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) 19 Employees 15.0 17.3 16 17.6 9.6 Service providers 8.7 8.4 19.4 25.1 16 20.3 16 Other rates Passenger Incident Rate 20 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.1 1.0 Hours worked Employees 931,675 1,043,209 1,001,048 912,627 845,695 Service providers 2,882,777 2,961,796 2,788,259 2,631,284 2,120,579 Training hours and inspections Safety training hours 1,891 2,762 - - - Safety walks 840 - - - - Aviation safety hours 6,287 8,297 8,256 8,780 6,994 Wildlife strikes 21 2.3 1.2 1.9 1.8 1.5 LTI is a work-related injury that results in at least one full day or shift being lost after the day on which the injury or illness occurred Result updated for accuracy based on a review of historical safety data Represents the number of LTIs per one million hours worked, incurred by employees, internal consultants and contractors Service providers (including cleaning, security, kerb side management, waste management, parking and trolleys and bussing) engaged by Sydney Airport. Represents the number of medical treatment injuries and LTIs per million hours worked Number of first aid and medical treatment injuries per 100,000 passengers Wildlife strikes per 10,000 aircraft movements Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 53 Performance data Environment (reported for period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total emissions (tCO2e) Total Scope 1 & 2 22 83,620 86,916 87,888 85,644 88,348 Scope 1 5,755 5,569 5,826 5,746 5,349 Scope 2 77,865 81,347 82,062 79,898 82,999 Scope 3 883,983 884,610 1,120,932 952,747 - Emissions intensity Intensity (kgCO2e/ PAX) 23 2.4 2.6 2.7 2.8 3.1 Carbon Offsetting (tCO2e) Total offsets 784 295 295 295 430 Energy Total energy consumption (GJ) 24 446,544 447,635 447,283 441,103 441,265 Stationary fuels 81,108 71,284 66,115 68,503 66,524 Transport fuels 18,067 22,577 29,472 30,179 27,302 Electricity (excl. Solar) 344,607 352,831 351,696 342,421 347,439 Solar 2,763 943 25 0 0 0 Water Total water consumption (KL) 705,702 617,891 756,081 719,585 880,171 Potable water consumption 526,698 465,960 600,845 507,211 671,031 Ground water 863 1,263 3,964 2,757 2,513 Water recycled (and consumed) 178,141 150,668 151,272 209,617 206,627 Total water recycled (%) 25% 24% 20% 29% 23% Total water recycled T1 (%) 30% 30% - - - Water intensity (L/PAX) 26 21 18 24 23 30 Environmental Spills Number of large spills (>100m2) 4 4 1 4 3 Noise Noise complaints and breaches 2 10 4 5 11 Number of Aircraft Engine Operating Procedure breaches 0 12 0 1 0 GHG inventory is compiled using the National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting and the National Greenhouse Accounts Factors' methodologies Calculated by dividing total Scope 1 and 2 emissions by the number of passengers. Offsets purchased for Scope 1 emission sources are deducted for intensity calculation purposes. Excludes T3 Data for 2018 has been readjusted for compatibility with 2019 Part year result only. Solar array installed in Q1 2018 Calculated by dividing total water consumption emissions (L) by the number of passengers. Excludes T3 54 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Environment (reported for period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019) 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Air emissions (kg) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 3,708 3,700 3,400 4,500 3,400 Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) 6,670 6,700 5,600 10,000 5,200 Oxides of Sulphur (SOx) 34 34 32 33 32 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 461 460 440 620 510 Suspended Particulate Matter (SPM) 831 840 730 1,110 680 Waste 27 Waste generated (tonnes) 6,360 6,489 6,438 5,740 5,324 Hazardous waste (quarantine) 1,772 1,704 1,486 1,330 1,268 Non-hazardous waste 28 4,588 4,785 4,952 4,410 4,056 Waste disposal (tonnes) 6,360 6,489 6,438 5,740 5,324 Recycling 1,990 2,052 2,101 1,799 1,687 Autoclaving and landfill 1,772 1,704 1,486 1,330 1,268 Landfill 2,598 2,733 2,851 2,611 2,369 Total waste recycled (%) 29 43.4% 42.9% 42.4% 31.3% 31.7% Waste intensity (kg/PAX) 30 0.19 0.19 0.20 0.19 0.18 Customer 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Customer satisfaction (out of five) International 4.21 4.13 4.01 3.89 3.83 Domestic 4.16 4.14 3.95 3.91 3.85 Ambience International 4.28 4.22 4.17 3.99 3.91 Domestic 4.20 4.14 4.11 4.06 3.98 Cleanliness International 4.31 4.27 4.24 4.13 4.07 Domestic 4.22 4.19 4.14 4.11 4.04 Wayfinding International 4.19 4.12 3.97 3.82 3.85 Domestic 4.25 4.21 4.09 4.02 3.98 Excludes waste generated on aircraft, T3, Qantas Premium Lounge, car parks and construction waste Includes non-quarantine solid and liquid wastes. Reported in 2018 as 'waste to landfill' and 'recycled waste' Excludes quarantine waste from 2017 onwards. This cannot be recycled due to quarantine restrictions and requirements Calculated by dividing total hazardous (quarantine) and non-hazardous (solid and liquid) in kilograms by the number of passengers. Excludes T3 Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 55 Performance data People and organisation 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Total employees 508 487 441 418 379 Total Workforce by employment type M F Permanent full time 300 170 435 387 373 348 Permanent part time 10 19 30 26 18 11 Fixed term full time 2 7 20 24 26 19 Fixed term part time 0 0 2 4 1 1 Casual 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total Workforce by age M F <30 26 20 106 103 96 83 30-50 197 142 297 261 246 224 >50 89 34 84 77 76 72 Total Workforce by category M F Board 5 2 - - - - - - - - CEO 1 0 - - - - - - - - Key management personnel 32 2 1 - - - - - - - - Other executive / General Manager 33 10 6 - - - - - - - - Senior Manager 10 11 - - - - - - - - Other Manager 47 23 - - - - - - - - Professional 142 110 - - - - - - - - Technical and trade 96 10 - - - - - - - - Administration and clerical 4 35 - - - - - - - - Diversity Diversity in the total workforce Number of female employees 196 189 167 152 128 % women in the total workforce 39% 39% 38% 36% 34% % of females in management roles 37% 35% 39% 37% 33% Female representation by category 34 Board 29% 25% 29% 29% 29% CEO 0% 0% 100% 100% 100% Key management personnel 33% 30% 27% 33% 40% Other executive/ General Manager 38% Senior Manager 52% 45% 48% 41% 36% Other Manager 33% 33% 37% 36% 33% Professional 44% 46% 43% 42% 41% Technical and trade 9% 3% 8% 8% 6% Administration and clerical 90% 82% 92% 94% 91% Gender based reporting by category and age adopted in reporting from 2019 onwards These include Chief Financial Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Chief Operating Officer These include Chief Assets and Infrastructure Officer and Chief Strategy Officer and General Managers Female representation by category for 2018 and prior have been adjusted to align with the new 2019 categories developed in line with Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) reporting requirements 56 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 People and organisation 31 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Pay equity 35 Gender pay equity ratio 95.9 93.4 92.2 94.5 96.9 Recruitment and retention New hires Total number of new hires 96 106 80 87 86 M F M F M F M F M F % of new hires by gender 55% 45% 57% 45% 50% 50% 53% 47% 51% 49% Turnover rate 19% 14% 14% 12% 15% Voluntary employee turnover rate 12% 10% 12% 8% 12% Involuntary employee turnover rate 7% 4% 2% 4% 3% Turnover rate by age and gender (%) M F <30 1% 1% - - - - - - - - 30-50 6% 7% - - - - - - - - >50 2% 2% - - - - - - - - Collective bargaining agreements % of employees in collective bargaining agreements 36% 40% - - - Internal movement and opportunities % internal recruitment 31% 48% 34% 39% 42% % of employees promoted 15% - - - - Training Average training hours and spend M F Total average hours of training a per employee 15.5 14.1 10.0 11.9 9.3 Average hours of training per employee by gender 15.6 15.3 - - - - Average amount spent per employee on training (AU$) 1,157 1,289 659 - - Community investment 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 Community investment Total community investment (AU$ million) 36 5.2 5.7 5.0 3.3 2.6 Employee participation Volunteer hours 185 202 163 252 - % of employees participating in payroll giving 3% 3% 3% 4% 2% Calculated on base salary and superannuation Calculated and verified in accordance with the London Benchmarking Group (LBG) Australia and New Zealand framework. See the community investment section of this report for a breakdown of contributions Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 57 Other Information 58 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 GRI Index GRI Standards Disclosure Publication Disclosure Number Year Title Sydney Airport disclosure/ reference General Disclosures 102-1 2016 Name of the organisation Sydney Airport Limited 102-2 2016 Activities, brands, products, and services SYD manages landside and airside operations of the Sydney (Kingsford Smith) Airport. SYD's services and operations are segmented into four business units: 1. Aeronautical services: responsible for all aspects of the business associated with aviation operations, activity and revenue, security, safety, sustainability and environment. 2. Retail: responsible for the retail, food and dining portfolio across SYD, including leasing, marketing, brand space and advertising. 3. Property, car rental and hotels: responsible for the development, leasing and day to day management of SYD commercial assets located within terminals, the airfield, landside areas and hotels. 4. Landside operations and transport: responsible for all of SYD's landside ground transport operations including car parking and commercial transport operators including buses, taxis, hire cars and rideshare. 102-3 2016 Location of headquarters Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Mascot, NSW, Australia 102-4 2016 Location of operations Sydney (Kingsford Smith) Airport, Mascot, NSW, Australia 102-5 2016 Ownership and legal form Sydney Airport Limited is the ultimate 100% parent company of Sydney Airport Corporation Limited, the operator of Sydney (Kingsford Smith) Airport. 102-6 2016 Markets served All of SYD's operations and services take place at Kingsford Smith Airport. Our key customers are the 44.4 million passengers moving through our terminals and the airlines flying to and from our airport. See 2019 Annual Report - Highlights for a breakdown of the regional breakdown of passengers. 102-7 2016 Scale of the organization Total employees: 508 Detailed information on number of operations, quantity of services and financial scale of our business can be found in our 2019 Annual Report - Highlights 102-8 2016 Information on employees All our workforce is employed in Australia. and other workers 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > People and organisation. 102-9 2016 Supply chain SYD's major suppliers include those that support the airport's infrastructure development, deliver services to and support maintenance of airport facilities. In 2019, SYD's main supplier categories by spend related to construction services, security services, facilities and asset maintenance services, civil & asphalt works and utilities (electricity, gas and water). 102-10 2016 Significant changes to the organisation Sydney Airport took over full management of T3 in 2019. Sydney Airport purchased and its supply chain T3 from Qantas in September 2015, four years ahead of the existing lease's expiration date. The transition to Sydney Airport control was managed over two periods during the year to ensure a smooth transition with minimal passenger disruption. This culminated in Sydney Airport taking control of terminal operations, operational maintenance of the baggage handling system and security, access control, CCTV and checked bag screening in October For environment data, this change will be reflected in 2020 reporting given the current June-July reporting period. 102-11 2016 Precautionary Principle or approach The precautionary principle is reflected in Sydney Airport's approach to risk management. Refer to the risk disclosure in the 2019 Annual Report for further information 102-12 2016 External initiatives 2019 Sustainability Report - Benchmark and ratings performance 102-13 2016 Membership of associations Current main memberships Botany Bay Business Enterprise Centre across the company: Business Council of Australia Airport Councils International Business Events Sydney ANZ Airports ICT Forum CAPA - Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation ANZLF Forum 2018 (Australia- CEDA - Committee for the Economic New Zealand Leadership Forum 2018) Development of Australia Asia Pacific Travel Retail Association Committee for Sydney Asia Society Diversity Council of Australia (DCA) Australasian Investor Relations Financial Executives Institute (FEI) Association (AIRA) Green Building Council of Australia Australia Arab Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Partnerships Australia Australia China Business Council LBG Corporate Citizenship (VCCP) Australia Indonesia Association NSW Business Chamber (Sydney & Metro Australia Indonesia Business Council Ltd Business Forum) Australia-Israel Chamber of Commerce NSW Business Chamber (Sydney First) Australia Tourism Export Council (ATEC) Outdoor Media Association Australian Airports Association Parking Australia Australian Chamber of Commerce and Property Council of Australia Industry (ACCI) (NSW Company Membership) Australian Logistics Council Regional Aviation Association of Australia (RAAA) Sydney Roundtable strategic partnership Tourism and Transport Forum Australia (TTF) Strategy 102-14 2016 Statement from senior decision-maker 2019 Sustainability Report - Chair and CEO message 102-15 2016 Key impacts, risks, and opportunities 2019 Annual Report - Risk management sydneyairport.com.au Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other 59 GRI Index GRI Standards Disclosure Publication Disclosure Number Year Title Sydney Airport disclosure/ reference Ethics and integrity 102-16 2016 Values, principles, standards, and Purpose statement - 'Making Sydney proud every day'. norms of behaviour Sydney Airport website - Vision and values 2019 Corporate Governance Statement - Principle 3 102-17 2016 Mechanisms for advice and Sydney Airport Code of Conduct and Whistleblower Policy concerns about ethics 2019 Sustainability Report - Fair and ethical business Governance 102-18 2016 Governance structure 2019 Annual Report - Directors' Report 2019 Corporate Governance Statement - Principle 2 102-22 2016 Composition of the highest governance 2019 Annual Report - Directors' Report body and its committees 2019 Corporate Governance Statement - Principle 2 102-23 2016 Chair of the highest governance body Mr Trevor Gerber, Chairman 2019 Annual Report - Directors' Report 102-30 2016 Effectiveness of risk 2019 Corporate Governance Statement - Principle 7 management processes Stakeholder engagement 102-40 2016 List of stakeholder groups 2019 Sustainability Report - Stakeholder engagement 102-41 2016 Collective bargaining agreements 36% of our workforce was covered by an enterprise agreement at the end of the reporting period. 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > People and organisation 102-42 2016 Identifying and selecting stakeholders 2019 Sustainability Report - Stakeholder engagement 2039 Sydney Airport Master Plan - Stakeholder and community engagement 102-43 2016 Approach to stakeholder engagement 2020 Sustainability Report - Stakeholder engagement 2039 Sydney Airport Master Plan - Stakeholder and community engagement 102-44 2016 Key topics and concerns raised 2019 Sustainability Report - Stakeholder engagement 102-45 2016 Entities included in the consolidated 2019 Annual Report - Directors' Report financial statements Reporting practice 102-46 2016 Defining report content and 2019 Sustainability Report - About this report topic boundaries 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues 102-47 2016 List of material topics 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues 102-48 2016 Restatements of information Where applicable, changes and restatements are indicated as footnotes in the Sustainability performance data section of the 2019 Sustainability Report 102-49 2016 Changes in reporting In 2019 we reviewed and updated our material issues. See the material issues section of this report for more information 102-50 2016 Reporting period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, with the exception of environmental datasets which are reported for 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019, in line with Sydney Airport's external environmental reporting 102-51 2016 Date of most recent report 2018 Sustainability Report, published in February 2019 102-52 2016 Reporting cycle Annual 102-53 2016 Contact point for questions We welcome feedback on our sustainability reporting and performance. Please email us regarding the report at sustainability@syd.com.au 102-54 2016 Claims of reporting in accordance with 2019 Sustainability Report - Benchmark and ratings performance the GRI Standards 102-55 2016 GRI content index 2019 Sustainability Report - GRI index 102-56 2016 External assurance 2019 Sustainability Report - Limited assurance statement Material topics Safety 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Safety and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Safety management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability 403-9 2018 Work-related injuries 2019 Sustainability Report - Safety 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Health and safety Security, including cyber security 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Security and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Security management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Own indicator Cyber security maturity rating 2019 Sustainability Report - Security 60 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 GRI Standards Disclosure Publication Disclosure Number Year Title Sydney Airport disclosure/ reference Environmental management 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Environmental management and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Environmental management management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Energy 302-1/3 2016 Energy consumption within the 2019 Sustainability Report - Environmental management organisation and energy intensity 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Environment Water and effluents 303-5 2018 Water consumption 2019 Sustainability Report - Environmental management 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Environment Biodiversity 304-3 2016 Habitats protected or restored 2019 Sustainability Report - Environmental management 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Environment Effluents and waste 306-3 2016 Significant spills 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Environment Employee attraction, retention and development 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our people and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Employee attraction, retention and development management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Employment 401-1 2016 New employee hires and employee 2019 Sustainability Report - Our people turnover 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > People and organisation Training and education 404-1 2016 Average hours of training per 2019 Sustainability Report - Our people year per employee 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > People and organisation Diversity and inclusion 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our people and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Employee attraction, retention and development management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability 405-1 2016 Diversity of governance 2019 Sustainability Report - Our people bodies and employees 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > People and organisation Fair and ethical business practices 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Fair and ethical business and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Fair and ethical business management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Procurement practices Own indicator Suppliers against the expectations set out 2019 Sustainability Report - Fair and ethical business in the Supplier Code of Conduct Public policy 415-1 2016 Political contributions $36,045 was paid to attend political events and conferences during the reporting period Climate change 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Climate resilience and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Climate resilience management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Economic performance 201-2 2016 Financial implications and other risks and 2019 Annual Report - Risk management - Climate resilience and adaptation opportunities due to climate change Emissions 305-1/2/3/4 2016 Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions; Energy 2019 Sustainability Report - Environmental management; Scope 3 emissions reduction indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions; Other 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Environment indirect (Scope 3) GHG emissions; GHG 2019 Sustainability Report - Climate resilience emissions intensity sydneyairport.com.au Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other 61 GRI Index GRI Standards Disclosure Publication Disclosure Number Year Title Sydney Airport disclosure/ reference Sustainable development of the airport 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Sustainable development of the airport and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Sustainable development of the airport management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Operational efficiency and business continuity 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material Issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Operational efficiency and continuous improvement and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Operational efficiency and continuous improvement; Business management approach continuity and performance 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Own indicator Explore opportunities to further improve 2019 Sustainability Report - Operational efficiency and continuous improvement efficiencies through initiatives such as co-location of certain domestic and international activities and runway rebalancing Customer experience 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Customer experience and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Customer experience management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Own indicator Customer satisfaction 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Customer Own indicator Passenger incident rate 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Health and safety Access to and from the airport 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Access to and from the airport and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Access to and from the airport management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Own indicator Support diversity of public 2019 Sustainability Report - Access to and from the airport transport modal options Indirect economic impacts 203-1 2016 Infrastructure investments and 2019 Sustainability Report - Access to and from the airport services supported Innovation and technology 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Innovation and technology and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Innovation and technology management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Community investment and engagement 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Community investment; Community engagement and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Community investment and engagement management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Own indicator 2016 Community investment 2019 Sustainability Report - Performance data > Community Own indicator 2016 Noise management including aircraft noise 2019 Sustainability Report - Aircraft noise Economic performance 103-1/2/3 2016 Explanation of the material topic and its 2019 Sustainability Report - Material issues boundary. The management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Economic performance and its components. Evaluation of the Sydney Airport website - Economic performance management approach 2019 Sustainability Report - Our approach to sustainability Economic value 201-1 2016 Direct economic value generated 2019 Sustainability Report - Economic performance and distributed 201-3 2016 Defined benefit plan obligations and other 2019 Annual Report - Employee benefits - Superannuation plans retirement plans 62 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Airport Sydney at Sustainability Glossary AAA Australian Airports Association IPCC Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change ACA Airport Carbon Accreditation ISMS Information Security Management System A-CDM Airport Collaborative Decision Making JUHI Joint User Hydrant Installation Responsible ACI Airports Council International LBG London Benchmarking Group ACSI Australian Council of Superannuation Investors LTIFR Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate ADF Australian Defence Force LTOP Long-Term Operating Plan business AFP Australian Federal Police MDP Major Development Plan AIM Australian Institute of Management MSCI Morgan Stanley Capital International AOL Airport Operators Licence NAIDOC National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee APU Auxiliary Power Unit PCA Pre-Conditioned Air ASX Australian Securities Exchange PPA Power Purchase Agreement Planning CASA Civil Aviation Safety Authority RAP Reconciliation Action Plan BHS Baggage Handling System PFAS Polyfluoroalkyl substance for DJSI Dow Jones Sustainability Index RCP Representation Concentration Pathways the EIS Environmental Impact Statement RMS Road and Maritime Services future ESG Environment, Social and Governance SDG United Nations Sustainable Development Goal EV Electric vehicle SLL Sustainability Linked Loan FOD Foreign Object Debris SSS Safety, Security and Sustainability Committee FTSE Financial Times Stock Exchange SRI Socially Responsible Investment GPU Ground Power Unit T1 International Terminal GRI Global Reporting Initiative T2 & T3 Domestic terminals Supporting GRESB Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark TCFD Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures HLC High Level Control ULD Unit Load Device our IAP Incident Action Plan UNGC United Nations Global Compact community IATA International Air Transport Association UNSW University of New South Wales data Performance information Other sydneyairport.com.au 63 Limited assurance statement Independent Limited Assurance Report to the Directors of Sydney Airport Limited Conclusion Based on the procedures performed, and the evidence obtained, we are not aware of any material misstatements in the Selected Sustainability Information, which have been prepared by Sydney Airport Limited in accordance with the criteria as defined and described by management in the Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 December 2019. Information subject to assurance The Selected Sustainability Information, as presented in Sydney Airport Limited's ("SYD") Sustainability Report 2019 and available on SYD's website, comprised the following: Selected Sustainability Information Value assured Total Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions for the period 1 July 83,620 2018 to 30 June 2019 (CO2e)* Passenger satisfaction score 2019 - International 4.21 Passenger satisfaction score 2019 - Domestic T2/T3 (in aggregate) 4.16 Female representation overall (%) 39 Waste to landfill (tonnes) for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019* 2,598 Recycled waste (tonnes) for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019* 1,990 Quarantine waste (tonnes) for the period 1 July 2018 to 30 June 2019* 1,772 Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) for SYD employees 5.4 Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) for SYD employees 15.0 * Excludes T3, refer to footnotes in Performance Data section Criteria used as the basis of reporting The criteria used in relation to the Sustainability Report content are SYD's policies, procedures and methodologies as disclosed in the 2019 Sustainability Report. Basis for conclusion We conducted our work in accordance with Australian Standard on Assurance Engagements ASAE 3000 (Standard). In accordance with the Standard we have: used our professional judgement to plan and perform the engagement to obtain limited assurance that we are not aware of any material misstatements in the selected sustainability information, whether due to fraud or error;

considered relevant internal controls when designing our assurance procedures, however we do not express a conclusion on their effectiveness; and 64 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 ensured that the engagement team possess the appropriate knowledge, skills and professional competencies. Summary of procedures performed Our limited assurance conclusion is based on the evidence obtained from performing the following procedures: enquiries with relevant SYD personnel, and review of selected documentation;

enquiries with relevant SYD personnel to understand the internal controls, governance structure and reporting process of the Selected Sustainability Information;

reviews of corporate documents concerning sustainability strategy and policies for material issues, and the implementation of these across the business;

interviews with relevant staff at corporate level and service organisations engaged by Sydney Airport responsible for providing the information in the Sustainability Report;

analytical procedures over the Selected Sustainability Information;

agreement of a sample of Selected Sustainability Information to source documentation;

evaluating the appropriateness of the criteria with respect to the Selected Sustainability Information; and

reviewed the Sustainability Report in its entirety to ensure it is consistent with our overall knowledge based on the work undertaken during our limited assurance engagement. How the Standard defines limited assurance and material misstatement The procedures performed in a limited assurance engagement vary in nature and timing from, and are less in extent than for a reasonable assurance engagement. Consequently the level of assurance obtained in a limited assurance engagement is substantially lower than the assurance that would have been obtained had a reasonable assurance engagement been performed. Misstatements, including omissions, are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence relevant decisions of the intended users taken on the basis of the Sustainability Report or the Selected Sustainability Information. Use of this Assurance Report This report has been prepared for the Directors of Sydney Airport Limited for the purpose of providing an assurance conclusion on the Sustainability Report and the Selected Sustainability Information and may not be suitable for another purpose. We disclaim any assumption of responsibility for any reliance on this report, to any person other than the Directors of Sydney Airport Limited, or for any other purpose than that for which it was prepared. © 2020 KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. All rights reserved. The KPMG name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of KPMG International. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation. sydneyairport.com.au Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other 65 Limited assurance statement Directors' responsibility The Directors are responsible for: determining that the criteria is appropriate to meet their needs;

preparing and presenting the Sustainability Report and the Selected Sustainability Information in accordance with the criteria; and

establishing internal controls that enable the preparation and presentation of the Sustainability Report and the Selected Sustainability Information that is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error; and maintaining integrity of the website. KPMG Sydney 19 February 2020 Our responsibility Our responsibility is to perform a limited assurance engagement in relation to the Sustainability Report and Selected Sustainability Information for the period 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019, and to issue an assurance report that includes our conclusion. Our independence and quality control We have complied with our independence and other relevant ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants issued by the Australian Professional and Ethical Standards Board, and complied with the applicable requirements of Australian Standard on Quality Control 1 to maintain a comprehensive system of quality control. © 2020 KPMG, an Australian partnership and a member firm of the KPMG network of independent member firms affiliated with KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"), a Swiss entity. All rights reserved. The KPMG name and logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of KPMG International. Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation. 66 Sydney Airport | Sustainability Report 2019 Photo credits Page Photo Credit Front cover Cover image Getty Images 01 Contents page Getty Images 03 Trevor Gerber and Geoff Culbert Armstrong Q 04-05 Aircraft image Nils Nedel, via Unsplash 07 Banner image Raj Eiamworakul, via Unsplash 11 Banner image Tim Patch, via Unsplash 12 T1 Arrivals Meeting Point Kurt Ams 14-15 Sydney Opera House Simon Rae, via Unsplash 17 Sydney Airport staff at the Airport Safety Week FOD Walk Kurt Ams 18 Ground handling staff working on the Sydney Airport airfield Kurt Ams 21 T1 Departures wall Kurt Ams 23 Sydney Airport wetlands Kurt Ams 24 Sydney Airport environment team members Jake Atkins and Kurt Ams Philippa Scott planting in the Sydney Airport wetlands 25 T2 Lifestyle Precinct - 27 Sydney Airport Work Health Safety Manager Rob Cracknell Kurt Ams 27 Sydney Airport Project Manager Tim Greenway - 28-29 Sydney Airport Departures wall Kurt Ams 29 Anti-Slavery Australia Professor Jill McKeough, AFP Assistant - Commissioner Debbie Platz and Sydney Airport General Manager Operations Matt Duffy 30-31 Background image Bethany Legg, via Unsplash 32-33 Aircalin at Sydney Airport Kurt Ams 34-35 Sydney Airport aerial - 36-37 Airfield image from Sydney Airport 100 year gala dinner Luke Latty 39 Regionally significant swamp hibiscus (Hibiscus diversifolius) at Kurt Ams the Sydney Airport wetlands 39 Banner image Seth Doyle, via Unsplash 40 Assistance animal facilities at Sydney Airport Kurt Ams 41 Jack Tyrrell using the Aira service at Sydney Airport Larnce Gold 43 T2 Lifestyle Precinct - 44-45 Surf Life Saving Sydney nippers Renee Nowytarger 45 Sydney Airport Community Panel meeting - 46 Surf Life Saving Sydney President Peter Agnew Kurt Ams 47 Surf Life Saving Sydney nippers at Bondi Beach Luke Latty 48 Gamay dancers at Sydney Airport 100 year gala dinner Luke Latty 49 Airport Ambassador Program Manager Michelle Minogue and Kurt Ams airport ambassadors 49 Aircraft image James Lusher 50 Sydney Airport airfield Luke Latty 51 Helen, Johnny and Mariah Ahladiotis Seth Jaworski 52 Sydney skyline Getty Images 55 Banner image Shifaaz Shamoon, via Unsplash 57 Banner image Kekai Ahsham, via Unsplash 58 Sydney Airport airfield Kurt Ams 61 Banner image Jenn Evelyn Ann, via Unsplash 65 Banner image Nigel Coghlan sydneyairport.com.au Airport Sydney at Sustainability business Responsible future the for Planning community our Supporting data Performance information Other 67 Attachments Original document

