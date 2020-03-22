Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Sydney Airport Limited    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/20
4.86 AUD   +3.40%
07:32pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
RE
06:57pSYDNEY AIRPORT : Cuts Capex, Plans for Significant Traffic Decline
DJ
06:31pSYDNEY AIRPORT : COVID-19 Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sydney Airport : COVID-19 Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

ASX Release

23 March 2020

Sydney Airport COVID-19 update

Sydney Airport notes the recent announcements by the Federal and State Governments in relation to COVID-19 and the related responses by airlines including Qantas, Virgin and Air New Zealand. We are working through the exact scheduling impacts on Sydney Airport with our airline partners but we anticipate, and are planning, for a significant but temporary reduction in international and domestic traffic.

Our priority in any crisis is the health and safety of our people and that of everyone who comes to the airport every day. We will continue to work closely with the Federal and NSW Governments in this regard.

Based on the information presently available to us we are confident in Sydney Airport's strong balance sheet and liquidity position. Our average debt maturity has a tenor of over 6 years. We have unrestricted cash of over $370 million and $1.0 billion of available undrawn bank facilities at this time, from more than 10 domestic and large global banks. In addition, as announced to the ASX on 17 February 2020, we have approximately $600 million of new USPP bond market debt, which is due to be funded in June 2020. In total, this will provide us with approximately $2.0 billion of available funds. These funding sources more than cover the approximately $1.3 billion of expiring debt over the next 12 months. The next maturity after these 12 months is $200 million due in November 2021.

Despite the strength of our balance sheet we are in the process of reviewing our entire capital expenditure program for 2020, with the objective of only continuing with critical projects and deferring less critical projects until further clarity is gained regarding the persistence of the current travel impacts. As such, we no longer expect to spend our previous forecast of between $350 million to $450 million in 2020. The capital expenditure program remains modular and delivery timing is capable of being adjusted in line with changes in priorities and outlook.

Last year we demonstrated strong operating cost control. We are accelerating this focus in the current environment, and we are eliminating all discretionary spend in order to keep operational costs to a minimum. This includes working with our airline and other business partners to optimise the safe and secure facilitation of our passengers at a lower cost.

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000

Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

Sydney Airport has proven over the years to be a resilient business and this remains the case today.

Authorised for release by the Board of Sydney Airport Limited

Contacts for further information

Belinda Shaw

Josh Clements

GM Investor Relations and Financial Control

Head of Media and Communications

T

+61 2 9667 9409

T

+61 2 9667 9590

M

+61 427 098 524

M

+61 437 033 479

E

belinda.shaw@syd.com.au

E

josh.clements@syd.com.au

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 22:30:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
07:32pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tigh..
RE
06:57pSYDNEY AIRPORT : Cuts Capex, Plans for Significant Traffic Decline
DJ
06:31pSYDNEY AIRPORT : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/15SYDNEY AIRPORT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/10Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
RE
03/10SYDNEY AIRPORT : Traffic Performance February 2020
PU
02/28QANTAS AIRWAYS : CEO of Western Sydney International is planning for future tech..
AQ
02/19SYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report
PU
02/19SYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Presentation
PU
02/19SYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 387 M
EBIT 2020 679 M
Net income 2020 262 M
Debt 2020 9 900 M
Yield 2020 6,64%
P/E ratio 2020 38,6x
P/E ratio 2021 28,4x
EV / Sales2020 15,1x
EV / Sales2021 12,8x
Capitalization 10 983 M
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 7,39  AUD
Last Close Price 4,86  AUD
Spread / Highest target 87,5%
Spread / Average Target 52,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Gerber Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Rattray General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-45.73%6 377
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-26.10%20 227
GROUPE ADP-41.85%10 845
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-40.01%3 580
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED-4.18%3 479
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.-38.89%2 636
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group