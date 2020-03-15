Sydney Airport : Change of Director's Interest Notice
03/15/2020 | 06:27pm EDT
Name of entity: Sydney Airport Limited
ABN: 18 165 056 360
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ann Sherry
Date of last notice
25 August 2017
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian
for Salvation Communications Pty Limited
as trustee for Salvation Communications
Superannuation Fund - The Director is a
beneficiary of the Fund
Sherry-Hogan Foundation - the Director is
the Chair of the Foundation
Date of change
12 March 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian
for Salvation Communications Pty Limited
as trustee for Salvation Communications
Superannuation Fund - 17, 500
Sherry-Hogan Foundation - 4,500
Class
Ord
Number acquired
Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian
for Salvation Communications Pty Limited
as trustee for Salvation Communications
Superannuation Fund - 16,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
$6.1850 per stapled SYD security
No. of securities held after change
Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian
for Salvation Communications Pty Limited
as trustee for Salvation Communications
Superannuation Fund - 33,500
Sherry-Hogan Foundation - 4,500
Total - 38,000
Nature of change
On-market trade
Disclaimer
Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 16 March 2020
