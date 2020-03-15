Log in
Sydney Airport : Change of Director's Interest Notice

03/15/2020 | 06:27pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Sydney Airport Limited

ABN: 18 165 056 360

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ann Sherry

Date of last notice

25 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian

(including registered holder)

for Salvation Communications Pty Limited

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

as trustee for Salvation Communications

interest.

Superannuation Fund - The Director is a

beneficiary of the Fund

Sherry-Hogan Foundation - the Director is

the Chair of the Foundation

Date of change

12 March 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian

for Salvation Communications Pty Limited

as trustee for Salvation Communications

Superannuation Fund - 17, 500

Sherry-Hogan Foundation - 4,500

Class

Ord

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

SYD Classification: Confidential

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian

for Salvation Communications Pty Limited

as trustee for Salvation Communications

Superannuation Fund - 16,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$6.1850 per stapled SYD security

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian

for Salvation Communications Pty Limited

as trustee for Salvation Communications

Superannuation Fund - 33,500

Sherry-Hogan Foundation - 4,500

Total - 38,000

Nature of change

On-market trade

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

SYD Classification: Confidential

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

SYD Classification: Confidential

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 22:26:01 UTC
