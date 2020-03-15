Sydney Airport : Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity: Sydney Airport Limited

ABN: 18 165 056 360

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ann Sherry Date of last notice 25 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian (including registered holder) for Salvation Communications Pty Limited Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant as trustee for Salvation Communications interest. Superannuation Fund - The Director is a beneficiary of the Fund Sherry-Hogan Foundation - the Director is the Chair of the Foundation Date of change 12 March 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Invia Custodian Pty Limited as custodian for Salvation Communications Pty Limited as trustee for Salvation Communications Superannuation Fund - 17, 500 Sherry-Hogan Foundation - 4,500 Class Ord

