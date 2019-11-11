Log in
Sydney Airport : Changes to Compliance Committee

11/11/2019 | 12:05am EST

ASX Release

11 November 2019

Changes to the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity of SAT1

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited (ACN 115 967 087) (the Responsible Entity), part of Perpetual Limited, is the responsible entity for the Sydney Airport Trust 1 (ARSN:

099 597 921, ASX: SYD) and wishes to advise that:

  • Michelene Collopy has retired as chairman and member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity; and
  • Johanna Turner has been appointed as chairman and member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity.

The current Compliance Committee members of the Responsible Entity are:

  • Johanna Turner
  • Virginia Malley
  • Simone Mosse

Contacts for further information

Silvie Dimarco

Company Secretary

  1. +61 2 9229 9000
  1. sylvie.dimarco@perpetual.com.au

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited ACN 115 967 087 AFSL 301162 (TTCSAL) as responsible entity of Sydney Airport Trust 1

ARSN 099 597 921 (SAT1)

The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000

Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 11 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 05:04:08 UTC
