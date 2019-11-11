Sydney Airport : Changes to Compliance Committee

|
ASX Release
|
11 November 2019
Changes to the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity of SAT1
The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited (ACN 115 967 087) (the Responsible Entity), part of Perpetual Limited, is the responsible entity for the Sydney Airport Trust 1 (ARSN:
099 597 921, ASX: SYD) and wishes to advise that:
-
Michelene Collopy has retired as chairman and member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity; and
-
Johanna Turner has been appointed as chairman and member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity.
The current Compliance Committee members of the Responsible Entity are:
-
Johanna Turner
-
Virginia Malley
-
Simone Mosse
Contacts for further information
Silvie Dimarco
Company Secretary
-
+61 2 9229 9000
-
sylvie.dimarco@perpetual.com.au
The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited ACN 115 967 087 AFSL 301162 (TTCSAL) as responsible entity of Sydney Airport Trust 1
ARSN 099 597 921 (SAT1)
The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000
Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au
