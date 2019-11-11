Sydney Airport : Changes to Compliance Committee

ASX Release 11 November 2019

Changes to the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity of SAT1

The Trust Company (Sydney Airport) Limited (ACN 115 967 087) (the Responsible Entity), part of Perpetual Limited, is the responsible entity for the Sydney Airport Trust 1 (ARSN:

099 597 921, ASX: SYD) and wishes to advise that:

Michelene Collopy has retired as chairman and member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity; and

Johanna Turner has been appointed as chairman and member of the Compliance Committee of the Responsible Entity.

The current Compliance Committee members of the Responsible Entity are:

Johanna Turner

Virginia Malley

Simone Mosse

