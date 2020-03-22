Log in
Sydney Airport Limited    SYD

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 03/20
4.86 AUD   +3.40%
07:32pDomestic travel, airline hubs the latest hit as coronavirus restrictions tighten
RE
06:57pSYDNEY AIRPORT : Cuts Capex, Plans for Significant Traffic Decline
DJ
06:31pSYDNEY AIRPORT : COVID-19 Update
PU
Sydney Airport : Cuts Capex, Plans for Significant Traffic Decline

03/22/2020 | 06:57pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australia's busiest airport, Sydney Airport, said Monday that it is planning for a significant but temporary drop in traffic and would cut back on big projects amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move comes after various Australian state governments over the weekend imposed restrictions on domestic travel, which added to earlier restrictions on international travel. Australia's major airlines have axed international flights and are cutting domestic capacity.

Sydney Airport no longer expects to spend between 350 million Australian dollats (US$200 million) and A$450 million on capital expenditure in 2020, adding that it would continue only critical projects until there is more clarity on current travel impacts from the coronavirus. The airport also said it plans to eliminate all discretionary spending to keep operational costs to a minimum.

The airport has A$2 billion of available funds, including cash, bank debt facilities and upcoming proceeds from a bond sale. That's more than enough to cover its debt maturities over the next 12 months, the airport said.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherey@wsj.com

