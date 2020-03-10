ASX Release 10 March 2020

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance February 2020

PAX1 Monthly Performance Year-to-Date Performance ('000s) Feb-20 Feb-19 Growth (%) YTD-20 YTD-19 Growth (%) Domestic 1,987 2,081 -4.5% 4,262 4,371 -2.5% International2 1,097 1,318 -16.8% 2,753 2,986 -7.8% Total 3,084 3,399 -9.3% 7,015 7,356 -4.6%

Today's announcement by Qantas demonstrates the significant and ongoing impact that the Coronavirus outbreak is having on Australia's travel and tourism industry. Based on airline announcements to date we have decided to release February traffic results early to provide the market with as much clarity as possible.

Total traffic in February 2020 was 3.1 million passengers, down 9.3% on the February 2019 result. International traffic was 1.1 million, down 16.8% on the prior year, and Domestic traffic was 2.0 million, down 4.5% on the prior year.

At our 2019 full year results, published on 20 February 2020, we described the initial impact of coronavirus as "SARS-like". For the first nine days of March, the provisional data indicates a 25% decrease in international passenger traffic and a 6% decrease in domestic passenger traffic. These numbers may change given the short period of measurement and the inclusion of some estimates.

During February, travel across most nationality groups was impacted, with Chinese and South Korean nationals showing the greatest reduction, with 72.4% and 34.0% declines on the prior year. This reflects the instigation of travel restrictions by the Federal Government, reduced capacity by airlines and reduced passenger demand.

Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months. Includes Domestic-on-Carriage

