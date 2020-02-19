ASX Release 20 February 2020

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance January 2020

PAX1 Monthly Performance Year-to-Date Performance ('000s) Jan-20 Jan-19 Growth (%) YTD-20 YTD-19 Growth (%) Domestic 2,275 2,289 -0.6% 2,275 2,289 -0.6% International2 1,656 1,668 -0.7% 1,656 1,668 -0.7% Total 3,932 3,957 -0.6% 3,932 3,957 -0.6%

Total traffic in January 2020 was 3.9 million passengers, down 0.6% on the January 2019 result. 1.7 million international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in January, down 0.7% on the prior year. The domestic traffic result was 2.3 million, down 0.6% on the prior year, driven in part by higher than normal cancellation rates.

The forward shift of lunar new year resulted in an increased number of Chinese nationals travelling towards the end of January, up 7.6% on the prior year. Japanese travellers also increased by 4.9% while Sydney Airport's other top nationalities all recorded a decline.

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "January traffic held up reasonably well, despite the impact from the bushfires. We expect traffic to be more significantly impacted in February as a consequence of the coronavirus."

Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months. Includes Domestic-on-Carriage

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000

Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au