Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sydney Airport Limited    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/19
8.44 AUD   +0.60%
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sydney Airport : Traffic Performance January 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 06:47pm EST

ASX Release

20 February 2020

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance January 2020

PAX1

Monthly Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

('000s)

Jan-20

Jan-19

Growth (%)

YTD-20

YTD-19

Growth (%)

Domestic

2,275

2,289

-0.6%

2,275

2,289

-0.6%

International2

1,656

1,668

-0.7%

1,656

1,668

-0.7%

Total

3,932

3,957

-0.6%

3,932

3,957

-0.6%

Total traffic in January 2020 was 3.9 million passengers, down 0.6% on the January 2019 result. 1.7 million international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in January, down 0.7% on the prior year. The domestic traffic result was 2.3 million, down 0.6% on the prior year, driven in part by higher than normal cancellation rates.

The forward shift of lunar new year resulted in an increased number of Chinese nationals travelling towards the end of January, up 7.6% on the prior year. Japanese travellers also increased by 4.9% while Sydney Airport's other top nationalities all recorded a decline.

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "January traffic held up reasonably well, despite the impact from the bushfires. We expect traffic to be more significantly impacted in February as a consequence of the coronavirus."

  1. Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
  2. Includes Domestic-on-Carriage

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000

Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Jan-20

YTD-20

Jan-20

YTD-20

1

Australia

-0.7%

-0.7%

6

India

-0.8%

-0.8%

2

China (Including Hong Kong)

7.6%

7.6%

7

South Korea

-10.3%

-10.3%

3

New Zealand

-1.9%

-1.9%

8

Japan

4.9%

4.9%

4

United States of America

-0.3%

-0.3%

9

Canada

-9.3%

-9.3%

5

United Kingdom

-5.0%

-5.0%

10

France

-7.1%

-7.1%

Last 12 Months' Traffic Data

PAX

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2020-

12 months to

Growth

('000s)

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

Jan

Jan-20

Jan-19

%

Dom

2,081

2,333

2,284

2,217

2,096

2,388

2,297

2,286

2,541

2,377

2,348

2,275

27,524

27,673

-0.5%

Int

1,318

1,319

1,399

1,294

1,306

1,459

1,374

1,365

1,435

1,356

1,605

1,656

16,886

16,796

0.5%

Total

3,399

3,652

3,683

3,511

3,402

3,846

3,671

3,651

3,976

3,733

3,953

3,932

44,410

44,469

-0.1%

Authorised for release by the Sydney Airport ASX Approvals Group

Contacts for further information

Allyson Porter

Josh Clements

Investor Relations Analyst

Head of Media and Communications

T

+61 2 9667 9409

T

+61 2 9667 9590

M

+61 466 827 526

M

+61 437 033 479

E

allyson.porter@syd.com.au

E

josh.clements@syd.com.au

3 All data is for arriving and departing international passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:46:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Presentation
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Full Year Results Release
PU
06:47pSYDNEY AIRPORT : Traffic Performance January 2020
PU
02/17SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/16SYDNEY AIRPORT : US private placement bond issuance
PU
02/08SYDNEY AIRPORT : Rain extinguishes Australian wildfire and causes flooding
AQ
02/02Super Bowl 2020 Ads Aim to Uplift, Mostly -- 2nd Update
DJ
02/02Super Bowl 2020 Ads Aim to Uplift, Mostly -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 1 639 M
EBIT 2019 911 M
Net income 2019 366 M
Debt 2019 9 221 M
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 48,9x
P/E ratio 2020 46,3x
EV / Sales2019 17,3x
EV / Sales2020 16,9x
Capitalization 19 073 M
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 8,08  AUD
Last Close Price 8,44  AUD
Spread / Highest target 6,96%
Spread / Average Target -4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Gerber Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Rattray General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED-0.92%12 686
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-1.38%27 285
GROUPE ADP-3.41%18 206
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.53%6 786
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED--.--%6 538
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL SURESTE, S. A. B. DE C. V.4.25%5 884
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group