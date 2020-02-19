Sydney Airport : Traffic Performance January 2020

Total traffic in January 2020 was 3.9 million passengers, down 0.6% on the January 2019 result. 1.7 million international passengers passed through Sydney Airport in January, down 0.7% on the prior year. The domestic traffic result was 2.3 million, down 0.6% on the prior year, driven in part by higher than normal cancellation rates.
The forward shift of lunar new year resulted in an increased number of Chinese nationals travelling towards the end of January, up 7.6% on the prior year. Japanese travellers also increased by 4.9% while Sydney Airport's other top nationalities all recorded a decline.
Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "January traffic held up reasonably well, despite the impact from the bushfires. We expect traffic to be more significantly impacted in February as a consequence of the coronavirus."
Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
Includes Domestic-on-Carriage
Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000
Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au
Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Jan-20
YTD-20
Jan-20
YTD-20
1
Australia
-0.7%
-0.7%
6
India
-0.8%
-0.8%
2
China (Including Hong Kong)
7.6%
7.6%
7
South Korea
-10.3%
-10.3%
3
New Zealand
-1.9%
-1.9%
8
Japan
4.9%
4.9%
4
United States of America
-0.3%
-0.3%
9
Canada
-9.3%
-9.3%
5
United Kingdom
-5.0%
-5.0%
10
France
-7.1%
-7.1%
Last 12 Months' Traffic Data
PAX
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2020-
12 months to
Growth
('000s)
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Nov
Dec
Jan
Jan-20
Jan-19
%
Dom
2,081
2,333
2,284
2,217
2,096
2,388
2,297
2,286
2,541
2,377
2,348
2,275
27,524
27,673
-0.5%
Int
1,318
1,319
1,399
1,294
1,306
1,459
1,374
1,365
1,435
1,356
1,605
1,656
16,886
16,796
0.5%
Total
3,399
3,652
3,683
3,511
3,402
3,846
3,671
3,651
3,976
3,733
3,953
3,932
44,410
44,469
-0.1%
Authorised for release by the Sydney Airport ASX Approvals Group
Contacts for further information
Allyson Porter
Josh Clements
Investor Relations Analyst
Head of Media and Communications
T
+61 2 9667 9409
T
+61 2 9667 9590
M
+61 466 827 526
M
+61 437 033 479
E
allyson.porter@syd.com.au
E
josh.clements@syd.com.au
3 All data is for arriving and departing international passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.
Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 23:46:07 UTC