Sydney Airport Limited

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report  
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/19
9.02 AUD   +0.89%
Sydney Airport : Traffic Performance October 2019

11/19/2019 | 05:50pm EST

ASX Release

20 November 2019

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance October 2019

PAX1

Monthly Performance

Year-to-Date Performance

('000s)

Oct-19

Oct-18

Growth (%)

YTD-19

YTD-18

Growth (%)

Domestic

2,541

2,484

2.3%

22,812

22,971

-0.7%

International2

1,435

1,430

0.3%

13,937

13,754

1.3%

Total

3,976

3,914

1.6%

36,749

36,725

0.1%

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "The highlight for October was domestic traffic, with more than 2.5 million people passing through our domestic terminals and 2.3 percent growth on October 2018."

"From an international perspective, growth from the USA, India and Indonesia continues to be the highlight for 2019."

Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Rank

Nationality

Growth (%)

Oct-19

YTD-19

Oct-19

YTD-19

1

Australia

-0.7%

0.2%

6

India

7.1%

8.3%

2

New Zealand

8.4%

3.6%

7

South Korea

-4.8%

1.8%

3

China (Including Hong Kong)

-3.3%

0.9%

8

Japan

-5.8%

4.2%

4

United States of America

-3.6%

9.1%

9

Philippines

11.8%

5.0%

5

United Kingdom

-3.1%

-4.8%

10

Indonesia

9.8%

9.4%

  1. Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
  2. Includes Domestic-on-Carriage
  3. All data is for arriving and departing passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.

Sydney Airport Limited ACN 165 056 360 - The Nigel Love Building, 10 Arrivals Court, Locked Bag 5000

Sydney International Airport NSW 2020 Australia - Telephone +61 2 9667 9111 - sydneyairport.com.au

Last 12 Months' Traffic Data

PAX

2018-

2018-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

2019-

12 months to

Growth

('000s)

Nov

Dec

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Oct-19

Oct-18

%

Dom

2,384

2,318

2,289

2,081

2,333

2,284

2,217

2,096

2,388

2,297

2,286

2,541

27,514

27,760

-0.9%

Int

1,352

1,611

1,668

1,318

1,319

1,399

1,294

1,306

1,459

1,374

1,365

1,435

16,900

16,614

1.7%

Total

3,736

3,929

3,957

3,399

3,652

3,683

3,511

3,402

3,846

3,671

3,651

3,976

44,414

44,374

0.1%

Authorised for release by the Sydney Airport ASX Approvals Group

Contacts for further information

Allyson Porter

Josh Clements

Investor Relations Analyst

Head of Media and Communications

T

+61 2 9667 9409

T

+61 2 9667 9590

M

+61 466 827 526

M

+61 437 033 479

E

allyson.porter@syd.com.au

E

josh.clements@syd.com.au

− 2 −

Disclaimer

Sydney Airport Holdings Limited published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2019 22:49:03 UTC
