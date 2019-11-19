Sydney Airport : Traffic Performance October 2019

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "The highlight for October was domestic traffic, with more than 2.5 million people passing through our domestic terminals and 2.3 percent growth on October 2018."
"From an international perspective, growth from the USA, India and Indonesia continues to be the highlight for 2019."
Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Rank
Nationality
Growth (%)
Oct-19
YTD-19
Oct-19
YTD-19
1
Australia
-0.7%
0.2%
6
India
7.1%
8.3%
2
New Zealand
8.4%
3.6%
7
South Korea
-4.8%
1.8%
3
China (Including Hong Kong)
-3.3%
0.9%
8
Japan
-5.8%
4.2%
4
United States of America
-3.6%
9.1%
9
Philippines
11.8%
5.0%
5
United Kingdom
-3.1%
-4.8%
10
Indonesia
9.8%
9.4%
Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months.
Includes Domestic-on-Carriage
All data is for arriving and departing passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.
Last 12 Months' Traffic Data
PAX
2018-
2018-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
2019-
12 months to
Growth
('000s)
Nov
Dec
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Oct
Oct-19
Oct-18
%
Dom
2,384
2,318
2,289
2,081
2,333
2,284
2,217
2,096
2,388
2,297
2,286
2,541
27,514
27,760
-0.9%
Int
1,352
1,611
1,668
1,318
1,319
1,399
1,294
1,306
1,459
1,374
1,365
1,435
16,900
16,614
1.7%
Total
3,736
3,929
3,957
3,399
3,652
3,683
3,511
3,402
3,846
3,671
3,651
3,976
44,414
44,374
0.1%
