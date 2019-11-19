ASX Release 20 November 2019

Sydney Airport Traffic Performance October 2019

PAX1 Monthly Performance Year-to-Date Performance ('000s) Oct-19 Oct-18 Growth (%) YTD-19 YTD-18 Growth (%) Domestic 2,541 2,484 2.3% 22,812 22,971 -0.7% International2 1,435 1,430 0.3% 13,937 13,754 1.3% Total 3,976 3,914 1.6% 36,749 36,725 0.1%

Sydney Airport CEO Geoff Culbert said, "The highlight for October was domestic traffic, with more than 2.5 million people passing through our domestic terminals and 2.3 percent growth on October 2018."

"From an international perspective, growth from the USA, India and Indonesia continues to be the highlight for 2019."

Top 10 Nationalities travelling through Sydney Airport3

Rank Nationality Growth (%) Rank Nationality Growth (%) Oct-19 YTD-19 Oct-19 YTD-19 1 Australia -0.7% 0.2% 6 India 7.1% 8.3% 2 New Zealand 8.4% 3.6% 7 South Korea -4.8% 1.8% 3 China (Including Hong Kong) -3.3% 0.9% 8 Japan -5.8% 4.2% 4 United States of America -3.6% 9.1% 9 Philippines 11.8% 5.0% 5 United Kingdom -3.1% -4.8% 10 Indonesia 9.8% 9.4%

Due to data availability, all international passenger numbers (including prior corresponding period comparisons) are based on Confirmed Airline Passenger (CAP) data. As per previous information releases, these figures may contain estimates with any adjustments to preliminary statistics included in the year to date results in future months. Includes Domestic-on-Carriage All data is for arriving and departing passengers. All data is taken from management accounts, is provisional and subject to revision. All data has been rounded to the nearest thousand and in some instances the total may not be equal to the sum of the parts. Percentage changes have been calculated based on actual figures.

