Sydney Airport : US private placement bond issuance

ASX Release 17 February 2020

Sydney Airport delivers ground-breaking US private placement bond issuance

Approximately AUD600m multi-tranche US private placement bond issued: o 15-year EUR50m (AUD81m) maturing June 2035

o 15-year USD50m (AUD77m) maturing June 2035 o 20-year AUD220m maturing June 2040

o 20-year AUD100m maturing June 2040 (sustainability-linked) o 30-year AUD120m maturing June 2050

Total portfolio average maturity extended 10 months to mid-2026

mid-2026 Third issuance into the US private placement market

Currency exposures 100% hedged over the life of the bond

Four-month free delayed settlement with funding in June 2020

free delayed settlement with funding in June 2020 First sustainability-linked bond in the US private placement bond market

sustainability-linked bond in the US private placement bond market First sustainability-linked bond with two-way pricing across bond markets globally

Sydney Airport CFO Greg Botham said, "We are very pleased to proactively strengthen our balance sheet with this ground-breaking deal. The continued issuance of our longest ever bonds at attractive pricing followed an extensive debt investor update throughout the US, with strong demand across three different currencies.

"This strong demand demonstrates the confidence in Sydney Airport's underlying operating performance and long-term growth.

"We are also proud to build on our 2019 market-leading sustainability linked loan with an innovative sustainability-linked bond, a first in the US private placement and global bond markets. Our sustainability-linked tranche reinforces our commitment to sustainability leadership and provides additional motivation to drive further improvement in our sustainability performance."

