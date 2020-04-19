Sydney Airport : to Skip Distribution Amid Steep Traffic Declines

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Sydney Airport, Australia's busiest airport, said Monday that it wouldn't declare a half-year distribution and that passenger traffic is falling sharply as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend global travel.

The airport said it would skip the interim distribution for the half year ending in June to maintain liquidity and given the uncertain near-term trading outlook due to the pandemic. Total March passenger traffic, it added, fell by 45%, while traffic for the first 16 days of April is down more than 95% for both domestic and international.

The airport also secured new bank debt facilities for 850 million Australian dollars (US$540 million), further strengthening its balance sheet, it said. It now has more than enough liquidity to cover debt maturing in the next 12 months and expected capital expenditure.

"We remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position, but we will continue to tightly manage liquidity and operating and capital expenditure to reflect the significant reduction in passenger traffic at the airport," said Chief Executive Geoff Culbert.

Mr. Culbert and the airport's directors are taking a 20% pay cut for three months. The airport also announced that it is seeking to reduce operating costs by 35% for the next 12 months. It said that it doesn't see the need to raise equity for now.

The airport expects to see continued reductions in passenger traffic as long as current travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus remain in place.

