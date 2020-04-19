Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Sydney Airport Limited    SYD   AU000000SYD9

SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED

(SYD)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/17
6.28 AUD   +8.28%
04:57pSYDNEY AIRPORT : to Skip Distribution Amid Steep Traffic Declines
DJ
04/08MORGAN STANLEY : rates SYD as Equal-weight
AQ
03/23Coronavirus grounds more flights, takes toll on jobs
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sydney Airport : to Skip Distribution Amid Steep Traffic Declines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/19/2020 | 04:57pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Sydney Airport, Australia's busiest airport, said Monday that it wouldn't declare a half-year distribution and that passenger traffic is falling sharply as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend global travel.

The airport said it would skip the interim distribution for the half year ending in June to maintain liquidity and given the uncertain near-term trading outlook due to the pandemic. Total March passenger traffic, it added, fell by 45%, while traffic for the first 16 days of April is down more than 95% for both domestic and international.

The airport also secured new bank debt facilities for 850 million Australian dollars (US$540 million), further strengthening its balance sheet, it said. It now has more than enough liquidity to cover debt maturing in the next 12 months and expected capital expenditure.

"We remain confident in the strength of our balance sheet and liquidity position, but we will continue to tightly manage liquidity and operating and capital expenditure to reflect the significant reduction in passenger traffic at the airport," said Chief Executive Geoff Culbert.

Mr. Culbert and the airport's directors are taking a 20% pay cut for three months. The airport also announced that it is seeking to reduce operating costs by 35% for the next 12 months. It said that it doesn't see the need to raise equity for now.

The airport expects to see continued reductions in passenger traffic as long as current travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the virus remain in place.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
04:57pSYDNEY AIRPORT : to Skip Distribution Amid Steep Traffic Declines
DJ
04/08MORGAN STANLEY : rates SYD as Equal-weight
AQ
03/23Coronavirus grounds more flights, takes toll on jobs
RE
03/22SYDNEY AIRPORT : Cuts Capex, Plans for Significant Traffic Decline
DJ
03/22SYDNEY AIRPORT : COVID-19 Update
PU
03/15SYDNEY AIRPORT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03/10Qantas cuts international capacity, delays A350 order as coronavirus bites
RE
03/10SYDNEY AIRPORT : Traffic Performance February 2020
PU
02/28QANTAS AIRWAYS : CEO of Western Sydney International is planning for future tech..
AQ
02/19SYDNEY AIRPORT : 2019 Sydney Airport Sustainability Report
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 1 080 M
EBIT 2020 404 M
Net income 2020 1,78 M
Debt 2020 9 893 M
Yield 2020 2,99%
P/E ratio 2020 231x
P/E ratio 2021 49,8x
EV / Sales2020 22,3x
EV / Sales2021 16,6x
Capitalization 14 192 M
Chart SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Sydney Airport Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,86  AUD
Last Close Price 6,28  AUD
Spread / Highest target 45,1%
Spread / Average Target 9,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoff Culbert Chief Executive Officer
Trevor Gerber Non-Executive Chairman
Hugh Wehby Chief Operating Officer
Greg Botham Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Rattray General Manager-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYDNEY AIRPORT LIMITED5.55%9 018
AENA S.M.E., S.A.-0.16%19 976
GROUPE ADP-49.80%9 518
AUCKLAND INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT LIMITED2.69%5 268
FLUGHAFEN ZÜRICH AG-35.88%3 896
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL PACÍFICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-0.20%3 018
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group