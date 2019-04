Warsaw, on 25 March 2019

15/2019

Legal basis: Art. 56 sec. 1 point 2 of the Act on offer - current and periodical information

Appointment of a Member of the Management Board for Financial Issues of Sygnity S.A.

The Management Board of Sygnity Spółka Akcyjna with its registered office in Warsaw ("Company", "Sygnity") informs that on 25 March 2019 the Supervisory Board of Sygnity adopted a resolution on appointing Ms. Inga Jędrzejewska to the Management Board of the Company as a Member of the Management Board for Financial Affairs for the joint term of office, which commences on the date of the Ordinary General Meeting of Sygnity approving the financial statements for the financial year ended 30 September 2018, i.e. 25 March 2019.

Information on education, qualifications and previous positions, including a description of Ms. Inga Jędrzejewska's professional career:

Ms. Inga Jędrzejewska is a graduate of the Warsaw School of Economics, majoring in Finance and Banking, Management and Marketing, she is also a licensed Tax Advisor and ACCA member, as well as the author of many articles in the industry press (Tax Review, Rzeczpospolita daily).

He has over 16 years of professional experience in the field of finance. She has been building her professional career for 9 years in an international company Deloitte, and for over 7 years she has been working for Sygnity. In recent years, she managed the Company's Finance Office, including a key member of the team responsible for the negotiation process between the Company, Sygnity International sp. z o.o. and ING Bank Śląski S.A., Deutsche Bank Polska S.A., bondholders and Microsoft Ireland Operations Ltd. Since May 2018, as Managing Director for Financial Affairs, she has been responsible for the Financial and Administrative Division of the Company.

According to her statement, Mrs. Inga Jędrzejewska does not conduct any business activity that is competitive to Sygnity's business and does not participate in a competitive company as a partner in a civil partnership, partnership or as a member of a body of a capital company.

Mrs. Inga Jędrzejewska is not entered into the Register of Insolvent Debtors kept pursuant to the Act on the National Court Register.

Detailed legal basis:

§5 item 5 in connection with § 10 of the Regulation of the Minister of Finance of 29 March 2018 regarding current and periodic information to be submitted by issuers of securities and conditions for recognizing as equivalent information required by the laws of a non-member state (Journal of Laws of 2018, item 757).