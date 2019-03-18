Sykes Enterprises Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or
Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Sykes Charles E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
SYKES ENTERPRISES INC [ SYKE ]
TAMPA, FL 33602
(City)
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)
(State)
(Zip)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed
Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock
3/15/2019 3/15/2019 3/15/2019 3/15/2019
OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5
6323 2423 16068 6157
D D A A
$28.07 $28.07 $28.07 $28.07
351745 355479 358068 357902
Restricted Stock
Restricted Stock
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
$30.32
$30.32
Explanation of Responses: (1) Various
Reporting Owners
3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution
6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date
Date ExercisableCodeV
(A)
(D)
3/15/2019
M
16068
3/15/2019
3/15/2019
M
6157
|
Reporting Owner Name / Address
|
Relationships
|
Director
|
10% Owner
|
Officer
|
Other
|
Sykes Charles E
400 NORTH ASHLEY DRIVE SUITE 2800
TAMPA, FL 33602
|
CEO & President
Signatures /s/ James T. Holder, attorney-in-fact for Charles E Sykes
** Signature of Reporting PersonExpiration Date
Title
3/15/2026
Common Stock
(1)
3/15/2026
Common Stock
3/18/2019
Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).
8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative
Amount or Number of Shares
16068
$0
6157
$0
0
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
D D D D
DD
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.