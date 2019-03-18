Log in
Sykes Enterprises Incorporated : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

03/18/2019

[ ] Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or

Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *

Sykes Charles E

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

SYKES ENTERPRISES INC [ SYKE ]

(Street)

TAMPA, FL 33602

(City)

4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (MM/DD/YYYY)

(State)

(Zip)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

_ X _ Form filed by One Reporting Person ___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

2. Trans. Date 2A. Deemed

Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock Common Stock

3/15/2019 3/15/2019 3/15/2019 3/15/2019

F F M M

OMB APPROVAL OMB Number: 3235-0287 Estimated average burden hours per response... 0.5

6323 2423 16068 6157

D D A A

$28.07 $28.07 $28.07 $28.07

351745 355479 358068 357902

0

Restricted Stock

Restricted Stock

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned ( e.g. , puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

$30.32

$30.32

Explanation of Responses: (1) Various

Reporting Owners

3A. Deemed 4. Trans. Execution

6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and Amount of Expiration Date

Date ExercisableCodeV

(A)

(D)

3/15/2019

M

16068

3/15/2019

3/15/2019

M

6157

Reporting Owner Name / Address

Relationships

Director

10% Owner

Officer

Other

Sykes Charles E

400 NORTH ASHLEY DRIVE SUITE 2800

TAMPA, FL 33602

CEO & President

Signatures /s/ James T. Holder, attorney-in-fact for Charles E Sykes

** Signature of Reporting PersonExpiration Date

Title

3/15/2026

Common Stock

(1)

3/15/2026

Common Stock

3/18/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4(b)(v).

8. Price of 9. Number of Derivative

Amount or Number of Shares

16068

$0

6157

$0

0

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

D D D D

DD

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB control number.

Disclaimer

Sykes Enterprises Inc. published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 17:29:06 UTC
